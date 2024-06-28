Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS
LeBron James is Opportunistic and Unfortunately, High Off of His Own Power
In a wannabe world building move, LeBron James somewhat arranges for his son to be picked by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. It's as corny as it…
24 hrs ago
•
Jayson Buford
3
BENNIFER 2.0 WITH HUNTER HARRIS
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are having trouble with their marriage. So, I went back and forth with my good friend Hunter Harris to discuss their…
Jun 26
•
Jayson Buford
46
JANET PLANET IS A SMALL MASTERPIECE OF THE SMALL MOMENTS IN LIFE
Written and Directed by Annie Baker, the new movie brought water in my eyes:
Jun 21
•
Jayson Buford
5
ALL RISE
Aaron Judge is having another record-breaking season. Will it come with a title for the Yankees?
Jun 13
•
Jayson Buford
2
RANKING WHICH CHARACTER IN THE DEPARTED LOVES THE CELTICS THE MOST
Martin Scorsese's The Departed is one of the best Boston movies there is. But, which one of these famous dirtbag characters loves the Celtics the most?
Jun 10
•
Jayson Buford
4
May 2024
DETROIT RAP WINGS
Veeze, the 7 mile stalwart, is heading to the vaunted title of best rapping alive. Eminem, on the other hand, is rapping for reasons that are unclear.
May 31
•
Jayson Buford
1
NO ANGEL
Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring. Was he just a bad umpire, or was there more to the man?
May 28
•
Jayson Buford
1
YOUNG NIGGA PREACH VOL 2: CERTIFIED TRAPPER
What's next for the Milwaukee innovator?
May 22
•
Jayson Buford
4
THE MISEDUCATION AND EMBARRASSMENT OF DRAKE
Is Drake, the Toronto rap behemoth, misunderstood, fraudulent, a colonizer, or just an artist?
May 14
•
Jayson Buford
25
Welcome back, the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks are still the bleeding heart of culture.
Thoughts on cult heroes, the Knicks, the city, and culture, after a piercing Game 1 victory.
May 7
•
Jayson Buford
April 2024
A HAT STORE FOR OLD SCHOOL HARLEM
Cap USA has been standing in Harlem for decades now. As the neighborhood changes, can it stay there?
Apr 24
•
Jayson Buford
4
March 2024
RAPPER'S DELIGHT: CIVIL WAR! KENDRICK LAMAR AND FUTURE VS DRAKE AND J. COLE
Who won? Is a beef happening? Investigating the events over the weekend...
Mar 25
•
Jayson Buford
4
