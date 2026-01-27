In the wake of Jim Jones’s claim that “Day N’ Nite” and Kid Cudi popped off nationally because New Yorkers first heard his remix to the song, hip-hop fans online are arguing as much as the two rappers are. David Dennis, a writer for Andscape, tweeted bizarre claims that some New Yorkers function as “colonizers” and “gentrifiers” to their own culture, causing a reply guy to call New Yorkers the “YT people” of Black people. This nearly ugly rhetoric stems from the history of New York as the city that decided what was cool, what was popular, and what was wack in hip-hop, even though the South had robust and fertile regions all below the Mason-Dixon Line. It is not surprising to see Southern negroes on Twitter continuously claiming that the “South won”; that New York didn’t progress because of an inability to see beyond its own success and stylistic history; that the Southern region won because they continued to invent new slang and new production style while New York stuck with boom bap; that Jim Jones is an overseer of the discrepancies between the New York region and the Southern region; that the Harlem rapper, originally part of the legendary rap group The Diplomats, is a gatekeeper, a protector of the distrust that the South has towards New York hip-hop and its chokehold that it once had in the game. The distrust and anger that other regions have towards New York is called “New York Derangement Syndrome.” It is to say that other regions are cantankerously arguing about New York’s place in culture for lifeless reasons.

This is a beef between fans that brews every so often online when a figure from New York has an opinion that some might consider a little outlandish. It even happened during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a celebration that took place at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, which is the “birthplace of hip-hop”, even if that infamous day and year is mostly a marketing symbol used for chintzy celebrations. In defending the fact that the celebrations took place in New York and centered New York rappers, New Yorkers explained that the genre did originate there, had the greatest rappers in history be from here, and traveled through the mainstream because of said rappers that were from there. They, well we, as this writer is a New York nigga himself, are right but they are guilty of being nostalgic. New York has not had the stranglehold it used to have over rap in quite a while, because of many reasons (the NYPD made a conscious effort to capitalize on the street mistakes of several inventive New York street rappers, such as Juelz Santana and Max B, were making), but especially because of the internet’s ability to donate different regions and styles online to New Yorkers. How can someone be Jay-Z when the youth is being correctly being fed Chief Keef?

For New Yorkers have to now contend with the excessively proud and cocky Southern bumpkins, the grumpy Midwestern boys — those of whom have really defended Cudi during this argument — or the always theatrical, West Coast bullies. The South is not interested in Roc Marciano or Prodigy, they’re using every opportunity to remind us that Live Love A$AP would not exist if not for Three 6 Mafia; The Midwest can’t wait to remind us that Kanye West signed Cudi off the strength of that song blowing up on Myspace; The West Coast can’t wait to remind us that Kendrick Lamar is the king of rap. I get it, too: It is the South that Brooklyn rapper Desiinger was interested in, not Dipset or Max B. It was South Carolina’s SpeakerKnockerz that A Boogie wit da Hoodie reminded me most of, not Big Pun or Juelz Santana. It is Chief Keef and King Louie that made it to Paris to record Yeezus with Mr. West, not his frenemy, Jay-Z; It is the South that Lil Yachty liked to big up while correctly frustrating Old Man Ebro, who wakes up in cold sweats thinking about the time Yachty claimed he never listened to The Notorious B.I.G.

For years, a certain kind of rap fan has taken pleasure in denouncing and criticizing New York for still being in the conversation, becoming the scolds that they once claimed that New York was. They claimed that the prevailing thought in New York was that we were better, but at first, they accurately understood that was the conservative mindsets of the radio hosts on stations like Hot 97. This rage has now left the machine and moved towards the rappers themselves and people of New York, who have always had a healthy respect for rappers of other regions. As long as you were nice and had a rawness to you, you were respected by anyone in the five boroughs. Aquemini was given five mics in The Source. 400 Degreez was given four mics. (Yes, it should have also been five). Jay-Z went down to Magnolia to work with Juvenile on the “Ha” remix, and then drove a tank with Silkk the Shocker several months later; Juvenile and Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. went to Queens to hang with N.O.R.E., now the host of the bottomless brunch podcast Drink Champs. I’m not saying that Jim Jones is always completely precise with his claims but the world of disrespect and disregard that the South claims New York has for their region does not truly exist.

Jimmy, as Uptowners call him, is a hyper regional rapper that is beloved for his personality and proximity to history. Until his surprising pop hit “We Fly High” — The New York Football Giants did the dance after every big play in the 2006 season — Jimmy was one of the best sidekick rappers, a reliable presence next to Cam’ron’s extraordinary wordplay, gift for inventive slang, and desiccated flows. (Notice how whenever the South complains about New York rap being stuck in the past, they are never talking about Cam’ron, who is one of the more underrated rappers of all-time. He rapped with a progressive mind and devil-do-care attitude that you might see in New Orleans or Houston). Despite moments like his great verse on the title track “Come Home With Me”, he’s never been considered an elite rapper so much as he was involved with a great group and is synonymous with the internet, often remixing popular songs and having them become mainstays on blogs and YouTube. Many people horrified by Jones’s words about Cudi might not remember his remix to “Poetic Justice”, which contains funnier punchlines than Kendrick Lamar’s self-serious verse on his original version. In fact, Jones had a remix to J. Cole’s “Power Trip”, to Drake’s “Find Your Love” and finally Drake and J. Cole’s “In The Morning”, which happens to be my favorite remix of them all. Jones is in vignette mode, with lyrics like “We be up early bacon (baking), egg, and cheese/but the fiends be coming short and they be begging please.” This is what he does at his best: take songs online by newcomers and flip them, filling the remixes with old school whimsy, punchlines that are survive on the concrete; thus, are less indebted to the pop charts.

Jimmy’s claim about making “Day N’ Nite” feels incorrect — Cudi blew up in early 2008 and Jones’s video of “Day N Nite” was up in October — but there is no shared reality when it comes to discovering music. To discover music is to find it in different ways than the next person might find it. Kid Cudi was blowing up in Soho, in the downtown streetwear and music scenes that were popular in the Blog Era. (I can remember finding Cudi on Facebook and then thankfully being given the Jones version by a classmate). Suburban or hipster white kids or a Southern guy that went to a HBCU might know Cudi’s version, but a street guy that spent his time outside of his project building might know Jones’s remix first. Cudi has had an interesting life in the public eye but Jones’s rapping is more unique, stylized for a certain street masculinity that is as weird as the alternative masculinity that Cudi presented as.

When Southern rap fans invoke a frustration towards rappers like Jones, they show a lack of respect for the adaptability that Jones and other New York rappers have. For being street, fashionable, and funny, Jones is being clowned on; for showing whimsy and unafraid to have some devilish fun on the mic and during interviews, Jones is being portrayed as a “colonizer.” Luckily for New York rap fans, this discontent proves what they’ve wondered, even knew, all along. Everyone’s opinion on hip-hop and rappers, whether criticism or praise, starts with New York. The revelation of the South’s reign might show that rap traveled elsewhere, causing perfect havoc in other Black neighborhoods that didn’t quite have to deal with a changing city that ushered in rapid gentrification and over-policing. It also immortalizes New York as the lifelong alpha of rap.