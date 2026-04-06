Just a few weeks ago, the ugly arm of nostalgia crept into my head, leading me to play some old Yeat songs. 2021’s “Get Busy” was one of them, the Pac-Man maximalism on the beat doing the musical apparatus for a young adult changing the rap landscape. “Sorry Bout That” was another one. “Luh M” was my favorite from that time, so I was spent thirty minutes listening to that one on repeat. The double-layered vocals at the beginning of the song were disorienting. Yeat was saying the final words of choruses in eccentric ways that helped to create a unique style that felt like something that only he could do. I started listening to those songs the day his new album, ADL, was set to come out. It was time to reminisce. Those songs were some of the most chaotically baroque things to come out in rap in 2021. It’s funny to hear them now because I thought that Yeat was a rapper of a corrupt comedy when he first came out. Hip-hop was all about Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red at the time and nothing this Portland rapper could do could convince that his presence in the game was needed. Especially not with the rich, privileged, white boys that he was surely going to bring into the game with him. (In fairness: it isn’t like Carti’s fanbase is full of Malcolm X-loving Black boys). Whole Lotta Red was set to age like Angela Bassett, yet this ethnic white in a Turban was taking the methods that Carti created into his own thing. Because of my anger at the the George Floyd murder in 2020, a breakup, being a young man with an unchecked ego, my brain was being reactionary at that time. That anger seeped into how I interpreted art. Uncut Gems was still a masterpiece, but on subsequent rewatches it wasn’t a masterpiece about mid-life crisis, gambling addiction, the Jewish man’s love for basketball, cultural fusion, and the yearning of riches in the Obama-era capitalism. In my new, reactionary, brain, it was a masterpiece about Zionist Jewish men and their exploitation of people of color. Howard Ratner did pay some Ethopian-Jewish men money for an opal that he felt was worth 500 thousand dollars, but that reading of the movie, that it is about the Jewish man and their propensity to gain riches by exploiting others is a reactionary, uncharitable reading. The same thing happened when I first tried to consume Yeat. I didn’t take the time to truly understand Yeat outside of streaming his albums with a cynical mind. To understand the basis of his rap stardom is to see a passion for the genre. Instead, I lost the details of who Yeat was —- a riot of a time while you pre-game, an interpreter of life as a rap fan.

My cynicism was unfair to Yeat: he was challenging, energetic, and fun, the Soundcloud aided take on Carti’s rage. He was a quick study of his influences, which include everyone from Chief Keef to Future to Drake. Some rappers are artists that are require full attention to listen to especially if you are a novice. Rap is about saying fly, unique words in succession, whether ridiculously academic or full of street ebonics that are regional and nod to the old neighborhoods that an artist made their bones in. It is impossible to listen to some of the greatest rappers of all-time without intensely opening your ear to hear every word, breakdown every syntax. Yeat’s genius in 2021 was that he felt more indebted to instrumental culture than someone like Young Thug or Future does. A soundtrack for life more than sound in your ear. Atmosphere instead of poems. Put Yeat on a loop — with the bells that ring like the ones on a college campus, the slur in his voice, the way the music is best enjoyed if you are mindlessly dancing away to his mimicry — and it’ll be a delirious hour in your life. Yeat answered the million dollar question: could the boy who posted a bunch of tracks in your Soundcloud community become a star?

The superstardom is providing cover for his corrupted career. The year of a lifetime was 2021 and since then, Yeat has been a machine built for streams and brand deal. I spent a day with him for a Grailed cover shoot for a story that got me paid. I was happy to do it despite the fact that I wasn’t allowed much questions. A photoshoot, disguised as a cover story. So many thoughts that feel mandatory weren’t asked. Does he ever miss the boy that stood in front of his mirror wanting to be a rap star? Is the mainstream direction that he went to ever make him feel like he stopped trying to innovate too early? One of the things about his cover of “Feel No Ways” at Coachella was that it was innocently sweet, some boyish fun that seems gone from his career. Yeat was the boy from Portland dreaming again. His albums since Lyfe have quickly dissolved in the cultural conversation, with an annoyance from former fans for the lack of variety on each albums. Is Yeat trying to be Travis Scott? ADL has an Elton John feature. That is something that wasn’t even cool when Eminem did it at the Grammys so he could get GLAAD off of his back and show the powers to be that he was interested in being a neoliberal rap artist.

The direction that Yeat has gone in his career feels like the direction of all rap right now. If mainstream rap is a group of rich boys becoming lifeless through the cocoon of wealth and streams, then Yeat is the epitome of that, a career being held together by fame and power. It’s complicated up close. Yeat, at his heart, is a rap fan but he is also now a businessman. Songs are no longer buzzing and chaotic, but are one-note and made by BNYX, the Hit-Boy for the zoomer generation. It is like the passion for rap itself hs eroded and now all that is left is the spoiled version of that kid, backed by rich kids and boys who told him that brand deals and trips to Tokyo could beat musical innovation. He went viral for his vitality; now he goes viral for pop-up shows.

I think of Yeat’s present work and my mind, immediately, goes to the first four songs on this album. The first song features is a Kanye-like long, drawn-out intro that Carti has made popular again through the finished version of “Evil J0rdan”; the second song has Youngboy NeverBrokeAgain — who superstardom is years too late — sounded like he is doing a feature on a country rap song; the third? The Elton John song, which belongs on a soundtrack to mediocre Sci-Fi movie; the fourth song is a Don Tolliver verse. These are not features. These are Spotify stream acquisitions. Good features expand a vision for the record or showcases somebody that works well with the artist. Think Lucki on Ganger or Lil Uzi Vert on Die Lit. It is not grab for new fans but rather a members-only invitation within the rap centric world that you’re already famous in. ADL has signifiers. For people that think Yeat is a zoomer artist, the features are monoculture names that they can relate to. He is not an artist but a curated recording.

There are two ways to interpret Yeat’s career. The first way is the way that I failed to interpret it back in 2021: a underground star going viral by putting a cosmopolitan spin on the great Black artists that he was influenced by but who lost his way the minute he realized he could become an expensive brand. The second way to interpret it is that I was right on Yeat, just was a few years too early. He is a corrupt comedy, someone who used rap music to become Travis Scott without the monoculture, a spotify and fashion merchant uses the business of hip-hop as part of his fame as much as he uses the music for it. Yeat, meet destiny: either interpretation explains that he is a has-been.