So much of who Xaviersobased is catered to the youth but also the bridge between different generations of youth. If he is the son of Lil B, Max B, Chief Keef, Metro Zu, then that means that a 30 year old was a teenager at the time of the reign of his influences. It has given me the tools, the absolute curiosity, to understand Xavier as a generation-defining talent that people will be able to debate about ten years from now like we debated his forebears. Xavier, his debut major label album, is the bow on top for the run of mixtapes and EP’s — with 2 is still my favorite — and it’s weirdly particular in its scope and vision. He still wants to be a cultish star but he also wants to be ambitious; he has Zaytoven on the record but also a collaboration with Ksuuvi. The casualness extends to its lyrics, which are direct and peculiar. On the opening song, “I Don’t Gotta Say It”, he says, “yeah this rap shit stress me out, but nigga I don’t hate it.” It reminded me of a casual bar from early Drake or Lil B in how it is a tweet-as-lyric, a graffiti sign in the bathroom of the backroom of Webster Hall. That is the ethos of a new star: laconic, emotionally open, grounded but ambitious. With me to talk about Xavier by Xaiversobased with Bodhi Brown, a young writer who is a big fan of Xavier.

JB: Bodhi, when I listen to this record, I understand that it is undoubtedly for the kids but also packed with some music trends and love for the microgenres of rap that remind me of being in high school. For you, someone from this generation of “glazed cloud rap”, what is it about Xaviersobased that you love and what were your first impressions of Xavier?

BB: I think what immediately pulled me towards Xav was how local he felt. I’m from the city, specifically the UWS, so hearing someone constantly rep my side of town and him literally naming his tour the Riverside Tour doesn’t feel like branding—it feels lived-in. A lot of underground artists nowadays feel placeless, don’t get me wrong, I love a little Nettspend or Osamason, but I feel they exist purely online. Xavier’s music feels embedded in a true environment, and it’s one that I’m pretty familiar with. You can hear Riverside Park in it. Beneath those jerky rhythms, I feel like there’s a quiet emotional core to his music that I don’t think other artists in his field grasp; it’s almost like a looseness that feels playful on the surface but still holds meaning.

JB: At first, Xavier’s laconic, graffiti swag nature made me wonder how cool he was — especially since I came out in the era where rappers felt more outwardly masculine — but as he has gotten bigger and slightly older, I see the playfulness, the innocence that doesn’t feel baby-brained but rather has a sense of rebellion in it; he is overthrowing the previous generation that got old, washed, and conservative. You talked about the emotional core of his music. What is that? I always connect with “Pediatrician” the most, the vignette storytelling about a random but memorable day at the doctor’s office. There’s an urban calm in it all, like none of the chaos matters as long as long as you can watch Noggin. What’s the core of his music? Why do you connect with it and what did you enjoy about Xavier?

BB: What I meant by emotional core is that quiet, human layer beneath all the production and use of microgenres. Xavier can be playful, wild, or even vulgar on the surface, but I feel that underneath there’s a sensitivity to small moments and everyday life—like when you say “Pediatrician,” when a random trip to the doctor becomes vivid or even strangely comforting. It’s that mix of innocence and subtle rebellion I feel makes his music feel alive and relatable beyond just beats or jokes. My first impressions were a bit shaky; I felt some tracks were boring and sounded recycled from his previous work. As for my favorites, I keep coming back to Minute, Harajuku, Tony Hawk, and Give it Up. I feel like I shouldn’t go into each one this early on, but those are probably my favorites right now. Overall, Xavier definitely captures the bridge from his early jerk influences and the chaotic, poorly mixed era to a more polished, ambitious vision. I feel like the album still holds that playful, unpredictable streak that was prevalent in the once more EP from last summer. It’s clear he’s thinking bigger now, both sonically and thematically. Well, I’m not sure so much thematically, but he is making an effort to make his music more polished while still keeping that spontaneity and weirdness that made him stand out in the first place; it stil feels like he’s doing whatever he wants, but somehow it all works.

JB: The ambition in the work is compelling. There’s some Drumma Boy, Shawty Redd, mid-2000’s Jeezy beats, in “Wrk Wrk”, and it is not nostalgia bait at all. What do you think doesn’t work about the record? So much of major label debuts become clouded by cash grabs such as Don Tolliver or Travis Scott features, but that is missing here, a testament to Xavier’s vision of the world.

BB: I felt this album could have definitely hit a little harder. I’ve heard Xavier take wilder swings before. Personally, I got more out of Keep it going Xav than this one, though maybe this project needs more time to sink in. What trips me up is that some of the ambition feels more like vibe-chasing than actually doing something new with the sound. Like, the Shawty Redd and mid-2000s Jeezy textures on “Wrk Wrk” are definitely present and work well—and you’re right, it’s not just nostalgia bait—but sometimes it feels like he’s nodding to those eras instead of really flipping them into something totally his own. He’s kind of flirting with the references instead of owing them. Earlier, Xav felt messier and more willing to break barriers; here, I feel like some of that unpredictability gets smoothed out in this project. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but I do miss that chaotic edge that used to make his best moments stick with you. That said, I really respect that there aren’t any obvious cash-grab moments or features. No random Don Toliver hook, no Travis verse just to juice the numbers (I don’t think he’d be able to fund these features, but they’re just examples). That kind of restraint is rare and says a lot about where his head’s at. I feel like a lot of underground rappers create these albums without many features for a good reason—it’s about protecting the world they’ve built. When you stack your album with a bunch of features, especially from artists that are more popular, you’re diluting what’s supposed to be your vision—it starts feeling less like your statement and more like a group project. Honestly, that’s the same reason I Am Music rubbed me the wrong way; it felt too calculated, too much about chasing streams and momentum instead of actually pushing the sound forward, something he managed to capture with his previous three albums. With Xav, I just think the next move is pushing his vision even further—not just in the sonics, but in how the songs actually move and leave you feeling something. It’s close, but I don’t think he’s peaked yet.

JB: So, we disagree with MUSIC, which is overlong but frequently mesmerizing, with “Cocaine Nose” and its weird Ashanti sample, being one of the best rap songs of the 2020’s. Carti is revolting, brilliant, and hyper-aware of rap superstardom. The appearance of “Spotify New Music” songs on the record make it charismatically jumbled, as if he decided that prestige didn’t matter and a big, beautiful and loud album mattered more. It is what the best studio filmmakers think of themselves as. I do wonder how MUSIC will age because the kids are moving in a different direction in terms of how they build their world. In a way, it was the series finale for Carti as a tastemaker; he is now an elder genius, no longer using connections but creating them, becoming the big bro to kids while swiping at their blood for more energy. Xavier seems not to be the social climber that Carti is. Maybe Xavier can right those wrongs.