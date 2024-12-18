Look at the basketball player Caitlin Clark’s TIME Magazine Athlete of the Year interview and it reads like simple allyship — a notoriously self-aware woman coming into her own as a celebrity and using that to be honest about her power in the world. But, where an ally can sometimes come across as seeking cryptic or obvious applause — and, can possibly overstep in their earnestness — Clark is much more self-confident, frank, and motivated about her ability and influence on the planet. She’s a talented person who knows how dynamic her talent is, and is proud to have such an unique skillset. “I've been able to captivate so many people that have never watched women's sports, let alone women's basketball, and turn them into fans,” she would tell TIME. This is hardly somebody who wants to cede stardom; rightfully so, Clark is fine with the power she has, and is eager to continue changing women’s sports just by being herself. She’s pierced the league with skills that open the wounded male gaze — everything from the pace of her play to the range she has on her three point shot are attributes that the men’s game prides itself on — with a glaring competitive streak. And yes, with a whiteness that is All-American, and impossible to ignore. White men see her as function of their power structure, for certain, and that has aided her celebrity in the era of Donald Trump. Clark, too, is conscious of this fact. In the TIME interview, she is truthful, without shame: “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” says Clark. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”