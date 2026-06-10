Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

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Kevin Cortez's avatar
Kevin Cortez
3d

Jayson, I think this essay is well written, but its central argument depends on attributing motives to Vince Staples that no one actually knows. A lot of it is built on assumptions, projections, and expectations based on who you wanted Vince Staples to become after Summertime 06.

You repeatedly suggest that Staples is making music to maintain critical acclaim; this reads as though his creative decisions are driven by what Pitchfork or Vulture might think. If that were true, why make a rock-leaning album? It's already proven divisive among his fanbase. Critics aren't fandom, fandom isn't critics.

I also think you're ignoring how artists become critical darlings in the first place. Critics didn't decide Vince Staples was important before hearing the music; his music earned that reputation. You're treating his acclaim as something sustained by his public persona, NOT by the fact that critics value the work itself.

He occupies several different roles at once: artist, gangster rapper, comedian, media personality, entertainer. Using a single aspect of his public persona -- that he's a good rapper afraid of being a good rapper (?) -- to explain all of his artistic decisions on this one album feels extremely reductive.

The biggest example of this comes in your last graf. Where does the idea that Vince Staples wants to be “the best rapper alive” come from? Has he ever said that? The essay treats that ambition as self-evident, and then it criticizes him for failing to pursue it. This reads like a projection of what you wanted from his career and arguing in bad faith.

Probably most importantly, I think your argument understates the extremely simple possibility that Vince Staples simply likes the music he's making now. It's completely fair to prefer Summertime 06 to his more recent records, but that's different from arguing that his newer work is the result of fear, reluctance, cowardice, or a desire to maintain critical acclaim.

This essay is less about the Vince Staples who exists and more about the Vince Staples you wish had existed.

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Nate Marshall's avatar
Nate Marshall
3d

I really enjoyed this essay and I really disagree with the conclusions. Good ish

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