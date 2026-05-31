If it is possible for me, the writer, to admit some ignorance, then I must confess that I had no idea that Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo were still playing in the NBA. Within seconds of them entering the game for Victor Wembanyama at the tail end of game five of the Western Conference Finals, Plumlee and Biyombo executed hard fouls on Jared McCain, leading the internet to investigate what Wembanyama told them when camera caught him whispering to both veterans when he exited the game. The bone crushing elbow to McCain back was fun to see. A hit in the back is the best hit, a punishment to the kidneys that leaves a person gasping for air and gripping their back. For any old head who thinks that the modern NBA is soft, that must have been a welcome surprise, a rivalry that is as acidic as it is fun to watch. If you haven’t been able to enjoy it, then I question if you love ball at all. The San Antonio Spurs prevailed in the Western Conference Finals because Jalen Williams’s hamstring refused to cooperate, but also because they took the mechanics of a rivalry seriously, the moments where you have to send a blow to a opposing braggart, or the moments where you must encourage teammates when they make someone’s life harder. At the end of the night, Wemby’s length and passion defeated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s silky but controversial playing style; Wemby is now a slayer of titans – replacing a media/prematurely-crowned dynasty with his own.

I honestly wouldn’t wish Victor Wembanyama on my worst enemy. This is his first playoffs and he is playing like an eight-year veteran who is possessed to win. Big Nike has its hooks in him like Captain Dudley Smith watching over Ed Exley but his game has backed up the corporate mind control to make even his biggest skeptics shrug. Wemby is an enemy of basic, conventional wisdom: He’s a 7’4, French, cosmopolitan, biracial who can shoot like Kevin Durant and jogs with a fragility that somehow makes him more explosive. He is not at all concerned with the so-called/apparent hierarchies of the league because he believes he is the best player in the world. He looks like he could steal your girl from you at the club then cook her some linguine with shrimp and lemon at home before lasting five rounds on silk sheets with her. With Shai’s two MVP’s trophies, you thought he might be able to will the Thunder to victory. After all, that is what champions are supposed to do, even they are fractured from missing a second and third shot creator. Yet, there was Wemby, as gutsy and novel as a Too $hort fan at a feminist meeting, knocking down every shot that inched the Spurs closer to their goal. If my Knicks can win the NBA Finals, then they are going to have to beat someone who was built in the lab where they built the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park. I don’t believe in wishing to play other opponents, but did we have to pick the bionic guy?

The last time the Spurs and the Knicks played in the NBA Finals, it wasn’t much of a contest. The Spurs were profoundly better every year, riding a young Tim Duncan who led the Spurs to one of the greatest runs in professional sports. The Spurs were a media darling then, the epitome of what an organization should be. They won titles. The second and third options were Euros who played an unique style, the attitude of the team was never frightening, nor overly secretive; their coach was warm and cuddly unless you truly knew him and played for him. There was always something that stopped me from loving them though. All of the credit they got, all of the adoration they earned, the titles and awards they achieved felt like a successful infiltration for the type of NBA fans that are a bad jumpshot by Monta Ellis away from cursing AAU basketball. They were great — some of the basketball they played is the nicest ball you might ever see — but they were everyone’s favorite little team. Duncan was allowed a pass on things — like losing to eighth seed, or losing a Game 7 at home to the Mavericks, or losing a 3-2 lead to the Heat — that Kobe Bryant would have gotten criticized for. I couldn’t separate the Spurs from all the cornballs that I distrust, and neither Kawhi Leonard, who rebelled at playing for the Spurs. Leonard clearly wanted more for himself; the Spurs eventually traded him with protest.

Wemby makes this era of the Spurs feel different though. Where Duncan was swagless, a cipher, and as methodical as a serial killer from a Law & Order: Criminal Intent episode, Wemby is still figuring who he is, as his right. A 23-year-old superstar whose hips haven’t rounded into shape; his mind is quicker than his body like an autistic kid who is learning how to write for the first time. So, maybe, the Knicks have met their match. Going to San Antonio will not be a picnic, as LeBron James can tell you from the nightmares he still has from when he cramped in the 2014 NBA Finals. If there is any Knicks team that can do this, can beat this mountain of a phenom that is Wemby, it is a Knicks team starring Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson vs. Fox is a huge matchup, and one that the Knicks absolutely have to win if they have any chance of winning. There you have it. Knicks vs Spurs. The stalwarts vs the upstarts. Brunson vs Fox. Bridges vs Castle. Anunoby vs Vassell. KAT vs Wemby. Don’t worry, Knick fans: it’s only the best opportunity we’ll have to win for another fifty years.