Christopher Nolan has long made movies about men struggling with their professions. It is a rite of passage for a main character, or characters, of a Nolan film to pursue perfection that seems within reach because of their earned brilliance, a kind of thrill, only to find the tormented psyche of that pursuit to be overwhelming. Even when they succeed, they do it with weakened emotions, longing for the time before the conclusion of the process of perfection. Whether that is the corporate espionage of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cobb from Inception, the dad astronaut of Matthew McConaughey’s Cooper from Interstellar, Cillian Murphy’s intellectual scientist turned government employee J. Robert Oppenheimer from Oppenheimer, or even Tom Hardy’s Farrier in Dunkirk, it is men of action working missions that is surely delivering them to a lifetime of scarred existence.

So much of that idea — that these men are taking on missions that prove their brilliance as artists, soldiers, and engineers yet pull everyone down with them, especially themselves — extend to familial torment as well. Nolan is a complex filmmaker in that he admires those men in a way, understands their brilliance, yet also does an even better job of showing the cost of those dreams, those days at the office, the neglect for the wives and children of the man. In that way, he has always reminded me of a less romantic Michael Mann. Where Mann puts his men in position to be swayed by love or justice, yet unable to overcome their job’s calling, Nolan is more clinical; his men are lonelier, and usually less charismatic and shiny. It is impossible to forget, if you’re a consistent movie goer, an exasperated Leonardo DiCaprio running to his kids before he checks out if the totem has stopped, a tearful Matthew McConaughey on a failed mission that will prevent him seeing his daughter again, or an overwhelmed Oppenheimer feel shame for not being able to care for his kids while he is working to develop a bomb that helps the a bloodthirsty American government wipe out an entire Japanese city. To see a Nolan character is to see man in turmoil, their greatness unable to mask the shame of their private lives.

Not many directors can make movies about people as tortured like he can, and despite the fact that some of his movies are overly long, clinical, and lack a certain vulgarity that I tend to gravitate towards, I watch them on opening night every time he has a new picture out. He is a movie-brain incarnate, a sophisticated member of what it means to be a filmmaker whose movies are big swings even if some of those swings are big budgeted and feature traditional Hollywood stars. He’s meticulous, a lover of cinema, made by him, sure, but also made by others, considering Heat his all-time favorite movie and lending mentorship to young filmmakers like Ryan Coogler. Yet, he has his flaws: Oppenheimer, despite moments of greatness, has some thankless roles from Emily Blunt, and the Hollywood cameos of Casey Affleck, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, and Matthew Modine can be a little gaudy. The Batman trilogy — possibly his most famous yet least best films — bounces from incomprehensible to merely fun from scene to scene, yet the Bane vs Batman scene in the dark in “Rises” is one of the most explosive and minimal action scene to ever be in a big budget and mainstream film. His best film might be Tenet because he leans into the madness of the plot, creating a “vibe or die” work of art that is more matched by Hype Williams’s Belly than it is Michael Mann’s Miami Vice. (Dunkirk is 1B with Tenet, that movie blew my brain).

Christopher Nolan is a much needed artist. Whenever someone enormous can create mass monoculture that is interesting to talk about, they deserve some credit, especially in these divided times. Is he on my list of my favorite filmmakers? Up until The Odyssey, I would say he wasn’t. He has the least best films out of all of his famous filmmaking peers, such as a Fincher, for example. Is he an important one? Undoubtedly so, because of how big he is and how his films invite a certain debate. Getting into arguments about Oppenheimer and it’s massive regret over the arms race that provided them the need for an atomic bomb, the destruction it caused, was enjoyable. Whatever Mr. Nolan used to lack in vision, he has made up for with recent movies, including the very strong The Odyssey; whatever he has his grandeur and big-scale filmmaking, he can sometimes lack the skillset to create quieter, shiveringly sensual moments in his movies. There’s something almost too guarded to him, too cold, possibly too British.

However, it is the characters that have helped his work even when his storytelling lacked refinement. They’re historically underrated to me, and until the excellent Murphy won Best Actor for Oppenheimer, it shocked me that only Health Ledger had been given adoration for his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight. For Nolan, progressive ideals of power dynamics are delightfully gone in relation to his characters, even the very left-wing J. Robert Oppenheimer was a womanizer whose hubris did not allow him to see the political games that the American government would soon play with him. Let Mr. Nolan continue making movies about frustrating and talented men for the rest of time; he does it so well. With The Odyssey out nationwide, and my adoration for the greatness of the film, especially the third part, I decided to rank the top ten performances in Nolan’s filmography.

10. Tom Hardy in DUNKIRK (“Farrier”)

If Dunkirk is a movie about minor British heroes, or boys trying to merely survive, even if they’re showing themselves to be disarmingly frightened, then the one character that seems to rise above everyone else’s startled humanity is Tom Hardy’s Farrier. A pilot, or a “fortis member”, Farrier is in the air while others are on the ground. It’s all in the eyes with Hardy in this: there’s a moment where he decides to stay in the air to fight more German jets, because anything is preferable to leaving your fellow soldiers exposed. Dunkirk is a movie that sometimes feels unreachable, because there’s no central main character necessarily, but Hardy’s heroics, and his unflappability in front of monstrous bombs meant to send his spitfire to splashing in the water, is a character that we feel close to, and otherworldly impressed by. With Dunkirk, Nolan was attempting to show the fight against fascism as something rooted in history but also, as a fight that inspires. At the end, all that was left was his burning plane, lit by a soldier that would take capture over dishonor.

9. Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar)

I find “Interstellar” to be a bit of a bore, an overly saccharine PG-13 epic that is admirable at moments — truly jaw-dropping scene when they are in the ocean with the robots, trying to get back into the rocket ship — but completely full of emotion that I find catered to hallmark channels and stores at Grand Central Terminal. The movie is helped, though, by Matthew McConaughey’s charming portrayal of a Dad going on a mission that would take him away from his daughter. Released during the peak of the McConaissance, a bold second act of critical acclaim and re-appreciation for his past roles where he began to take movies that would be otherwise unwatchable without him and make them into entertain popcorn flicks, “Interstellar” remains one of the most heartbreaking performances of American dad. He’s reminiscent of Tom Hanks, the everyman star with enough groundedness and ambition for views to admire. So much of “Interstellar” requires the work of a star actor unafraid of American male earnestness while still have enough sheer presence to be a movie star. “Interstellar” does not work without McConaughey turning salt into tears, love into hope, and dreams into regret and mournful longing.

8. Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”)

Early in “The Dark Knight”, Harvey Dent is considered the hotshot prosecutor set to bring respectability back to Gotham. In a way, Joker is right: Batman isn’t one of them, even if he wishes he was. He’s a face, a rich vigilante doing what he can to bring a symbol of hope to the city of corruption and greed. So, next to Harvey Dent, it is why — and a chance to steal Dent’s girlfriend Rachel Dawes from him — both men are intertwined together, the danger of Batman, the traditional sense of justice that Harvey has. It is Eckhart’s Dent who has to sell the glamour of what it means to be a shiny new crimefighter that folks can actually see, the hope and ambition that one has to be the top cop that will help clean the streets. Then, as usual, corruption and crime proves too much for the eager newcomer to overcome, turning him into an angry flame out ready to right the wrongs received with a gun. Eckhart proves himself more than capable of capturing the sadness in all of this, distressing it is to see a known public figure become a villainous murderer, in a performance that is widely overlooked because of Ledger’s greatness in “The Dark Knight.” The second half of the film, though, belongs to Eckhart’s portrayal as a hero fallen, a cautionary tale, despite the fact that the viewers empathizes with the reasons for his violence.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio in “Inception”

“Inception” is one of the last times that Leonardo DiCaprio was in an action film. Since then, he has taken roles from auteur doing art flicks, where he gets a chance to showcase his comedic chops, his freewheeling nature, mixing pathos with sadness, charisma with frustration. It’s been a complete switch for someone who spent the 2000’s being a leading man for big movies like “Blood Diamond”, “The Departed”, and “Body of Lies.” “Inception”, released in 2010, is one of the last times where he didn’t feel like a new wave actor, but rather a traditional Hollywood star. Yet, he still has moments of the trademark anxiety that lands on his eyebrows, the chip that is constantly on his shoulder. Playing Cobb, a skilled thief that extracts information from subject’s unconscious, Cobb is forced to be a careful maniac, up on what could go wrong in a mission and suffering from demons that he is unable to defeat. DiCaprio plays this with a weariness that would stress out the leader of a student council, and he is also at his best whenever dealing with the trauma of remembering the guilt he has from his wife’s suicide.

6. Matt Damon “The Odyssey”/”Oppenheimer”

Using his long overlooked physical presence, Matt Damon carries “The Odyssey” despite his character being devoid of the boyish charisma that we have seen Damon have in films. Odysseus is many things, a cunning warrior, an absent father, a longing husband, a leader, a washed-up veteran, and Damon is able to lead this story with a presence that feels like watching a middle linebacker lead the best defense in the NFL. Looking back at this role, in the future, I wonder if we’ll fail to recognize what makes it special. It isn’t the greatest role, but it is one that haunts, a dread of spectre hangs over Odysseus even when he is showing off his incredible skills as a military leader. Damon is forced to be a leading man in the way old Hollywood made — physically able to win battles, romantic, and wise all in one — and he doesn’t miss a beat; it’s a strong performance from an actor who somehow can be underrated in how diverse his skillset is. In “Oppenheimer”, he shows up as a military liaison for J. Robert Oppenheimer and crushes it as a man trying to hold Los Alamos together even though the miliary already distrust who Oppenheimer is. Where Oppenheimer is genius, impulsive, emotionally immature, Damon spends time trying to put out his fires while showing his begrudging affection for Oppenheimer’s adventurous spirit.

5. Elizabeth Debecki in “Tenet”

In what might be the biggest surprise on the list, Debecki’s role as Kat Sator in “Tenet” represents a bit of a departure from Nolan in regards to women in his filmography. She is not a jilted wife who is alone while the husband globetrots all over the globe, she is not a daughter of someone famous, nor is she even Marion Collitard, the unsuspecting French woman that is setting fire to everyone’s plans. With “Tenet”, however, Debecki’s Kat is a woman being held hostage by her husband, yet she gets to be part of the schemes from the men too. Her only devotion is to her son, providing a life for him outside of the stranglehold that her husband has on them. Debecki plays Kat with a desperation of a woman being kept from freedom, kept from an easy motherhood, and it is the most piercing performance of humanity in a movie that rewards “cool guy vibes.” Plus, she wears heels that makes her look as tall as Scottie Pippen.

4. Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”)

Talk about presence. Talk about a character that incites fear from the protagonist. Bane is the first time that Batman feels overpowered in Nolan’s trilogy. Bruce Wayne spends his time in that suit beating up on criminals who are too mentally ill to put up a good fight, using their goons to battle but failing to put dents in Batman’s heart or armour. However, Bane — a former member of the league of shadows, the group that trained Mr. Wayne — is a titan, and he breaks Batman’s back in what has become one of Mr. Nolan’s most indelible scenes. Nolan films it with the lights completely off, no music either, so you hear the dominant grunts from Bane as he repeatedly compels Batman to fight back and continuously lose. It’s embarrassing and scary to watch. Batman is a broken man by the end of that fight, led there by Catwoman in order to embarrassingly get beaten down by a thuggish Bane, while the seductive voice of Bane’s taunts him throughout the fight (“peace has captured your strength, victory has defeated you”). None of that fear from Batman, the fear that he eventually gets over by the end of the movie, is possible without Hardy’s brutish, hammering role that requires him to be a villain who has his reasons for his villainous schemes. In order to Bruce Wayne to save his city, he had to go through Bane first, thus, go through Hardy’s performance.

3. Robert Pattinson (“Odyssey/Tenet”)

Towards the end of “The Odyssey”, Robert Pattinson’s Antinous screams a certain alchemy of words: “SOMEBODY GET THESE BEGGARS OUT OF HERE”, said with a clownish glee, as if he was performing for his petty high school gang in the cafeteria. Antinous feels like a combination of many movie characters: the mocking of the would-be prince that Joey Zasa from The Godfather Part III does, the lost boyhood of Birdie from Above the Rim, and slimy sensuality of Lester Diamond of Casino. It’s a wonderful creation by Pattinson, who plays a fearsome coward that has other suitors do his bidding for him. In a movie that is a controlled near-masterpiece, Pattinson plays Antinous as a loud, soulless boy whom the audience waits for his comeuppance. On the flip side, Pattinson’s Neil in “Tenet”, is a pitch perfect role for the smooth-talking Englishman, who plays John David Washington’s number two with a playful brashness. While The Protagonist spends his time behind on many details, on his heels whenever trouble arrives, Neil is as cool as a man on vacation, knowingly dealing with whatever situations come while they are trying to save the world. “I’ll see you at the beginning friend!”, remains one of my favorite lines in a Nolan picture, done expertly by the warm Pattinson, who was already prepared to give his life for the cause. It’s a subtle role that has received adoration; still, we need more recognizability.

2. Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”)

The large project in the Nolan trilogy is imagining what it is like to make a crime movie in Gotham, Heat for little kids. He ultimately succeed, and it is in no small part from Heath Ledger’s immortal interpretation of The Joker, a performance that garnered him a posthumous Academy Award. Ledger, who died before the film was released, spent time in a hotel by hismelf, in isolation getting him ready for the role. It is a miracle that this movie is good — it is nonsensical at times (the thing with Rachel Dawes not knowing the RICO act is so crazy), the movie is derivative and not always in a fun way, and it has weird politics (although Nolan’s brain is more complex than people give it credit for) — and Joker is why it is good. Where Batman Begins’s villain is the city itself, or Liam Neeson’s fighting expert Ra Al Ghul, Joker is Gotham’s most loathsome criminal and he is also preventing the other criminals that keep their money in a mob-ran bank. From the first scene on, he’s utterly mesmerizing. He’s in the same movie as everyone else but flips it on its ass like Nirvana flipped grunge music on its ass: going from a low voice to a high voice in the same scene, walking with a unorthodox gait as if he was an old Italian don, laughing like a sick mental patient. Where other villains in future comic book movies felt sympathetic, Joker was just Joker: a traditional villainous who is happy to wreak havoc on a society that he does not one ounce of belief in. It’s all done with a comedic glee, too, a villain’s villain sense of fun. (“You think you can take our money and get away with it?” “Yes”). If “The Dark Knight” works, it works because of one person: Ledger in Joker — the greatest aura farming an actor has ever achieved.

1. Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

It might be hard to remember that before Cillian Murphy’s staggeringly great performance in “Oppenheimer” as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan had never had an actor win Best Actor. All these roles, Leo, McConaughey, John David Washington, Guy Pearce, never netted Nolan an Oscar for Best Picture. It took Nolan using a historically underused Murphy — an Irish actor who had played an underrated character in “Inception” and a side character in the Batman trilogies, and a shivering soldier in “Dunkirk” who is too shell-shocked from the night before to function like a proper person — to win the vaunted gold trophy. Murphy had been the lead in dope projects before, real heads love him in “Peaky Blinders” as the leader of the Shelby’s, a crime family in England, and he does strong work in an Irish film called The Wind that Shakes the Barley, but he was a legit revelation in “Oppenheimer”, infusing the serious picture with some intellectual sensuality and longful regret. “Oppenheimer” is a movie about left-wing hubris, a man in flux who thought that he could create a scientific wonder without that wonder ruining the laws of man but it did create a beast, a beast that he is not prepared for. To see Murphy is to see emotional immaturity and genuine genius all into one man, one flawed but brilliant man that is compelling enough to hold the entire picture. “Oppenheimer” is without actual violence in it but its devastating as a gunshot watching Murphy’s feverish intensity while Robert Oppenheimer defends himself from kangaroo courts meant to embarrass him and strip him of his accomplishments as an academic in the country that he genuinely loves.

Furthermore, he plays off of Downey’s Lewis Strauss quite well, a role that is overrated but works whenever he is paired next to Oppenheimer — the Amadeus to Oppenheimer’s Mozart. During the film, the scenes with them sing from different warring philosophies and egos, with Strauss being nothing but a guy who is good at being part of the mix in government, and Oppenheimer being genuinely brilliant, so much so that he takes advantage of his popularity in ways that angrily annoy Strauss. Murphy is truly phenomenal in this: he has to carry this picture about men talking in dark rooms, deciding outcomes that normal people can only read about in the paper the next day and portray it as heart wrenching as something happening in the beaches of France. He has to be a ladies man like Don Draper, a bad husband and father, a friend, and a genuine maverick all in one, without missing a beat. It’s one of the big screen’s greatest performances, reminiscent of big roles that Denzel Washington, Daniel-Day Lewis played, one of the ten best lead performances of the 21st century, and the greatest acting role in a Christopher Nolan film. At one last, Nolan had his Oscar, and he didn’t need Bale, Leo, or even Damon to do it: it was the Irish Murphy, the underused genius Nolan had in his deep roster of great talents. What took him so long to give Murphy the role he always could crush? Who could have acted Oppenheimer’s fears, his arrogance, and his brilliance better than Murphy could? We are more rich in spirit, rich in knowledge because of Murphy’s great portrayal of whom is affected by the vanity of petty, average men, and the downside of American genius.