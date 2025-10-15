One week ago, I infiltrated a secret screening of Marty Supreme at New York Film Festival. It had the atmosphere of what someone might consider the peak of New York. Sometimes there’s a night that will resemble the New York that everyone wants to live in, where high-minded individuals all gather in pursuit of witnessing artistic excellence. Some New York celebrities were there. An understanding of how big the “secret screening” was made the lobby sparkle. I wasn’t too cool to cherish the moment even though things like this are weird for me, a freelancer —- a very strong one, but still just a freelancer —- to attend. My’hala looked regal, floating around the lobby before the screening started. Jerrod Carmichael was having trouble finding his boyfriend. Jeremy O. Harris looked like an immaculate conception of the Black dandy. It was a who’s who of New York fame. It is easy to get caught up in who was there, but to face reality is to know that we were only there to see one person: Timothee Chalamet.