It would not be incorrect to suggest that YouTube, celebrity trainers, and the NBA Draft have turned basketball prospects into overnight celebrities, forcing them to become media trained in a way that doesn’t invite eccentricities, doesn’t invite rosebuds that reveal itself in pressurized times. The NBA has a cool problem: check some of the best players out, glimpse past the way their sneakers squeak, and they’ll fail to impress you emotionally, fail to bring you closer to their essence, their literal personas. We’re used to their physical gifts, their drive for success, their ability to invite endless takes on studio shows, but as people? There will never be another Allen Iverson; hell, there might not ever be another Kobe Bryant. Everyone is guarded; no one is raw. It is impossible to be raw when the attention economy has made it so it is more profitable for you to be a famous cipher. So, when John Wall announced his retirement this afternoon after eleven NBA seasons, it brought upon nostalgia; not the nostalgia that suggests that he was better than he actually was, but for the innocence of his superstardom when he first left high school. It is the beginning of the current trend, something exciting that now seems tiresome.

At Word of God Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, Wall turned into a phenom. “Before Wall became an elite player, he had a world-class attitude problem”, writes Jonathan Abrams in The New York Times. But, Wall, who was raised by his mother after his father died after serving time for second degree murder and armed robbery, was a boy being forced to protect himself, a boy growing up with all the talent in the world but a home life that wasn’t quite as secure as most. (Wall would later admit to having issues with depression later on in his career, something that concerned me but did not surprise me). Still, no attitude problem could prepare basketball fans for the storm that was coming. During his senior year of high school, Wall’s highlight video was released on YouTube. Hoop Mixtape, which produced the highlight tape, created a YouTube account in 2006, meant to highlight the best young prospects in the country. The mixtape — which in music and both basketball allows an artist to showcase its talent for the next level, or circumvent the expectations of the next level in general — met its match with Wall, one of the best prospects since LeBron James.

Wearing a purple and white, or a purple and gold, “HOLY RAMS” jersey, Wall dazzles all over the court, dunking on fast breaks, or dunk contests, dunking putbacks like he is Stromile Swift, shamgod dribbling defenders in the backcourt just for the sake of the highlight. Wall was so powerful and athletic that he dunked with his left even though he was a righty, a flex that seems like it could have been a detail in a Ghostface Killah song about basketball. If the hoop mixtape is part of the reason why basketball phenoms feel like stars before they even touch the NBA court for the first time, then Wall’s, however, felt like the first of its kind. The life that we desire to have — when prospects could just be prospects, from working class neighborhoods in major and minor cities, before youth sport became inhabited by the rich — is so far away and Wall is the beginning of the last era of that kind of athlete. The amount of players on the McDonald’s All American team, or the Jordan Classic, or in the general prospect world, that went to prep school or schools where the kids are affluent feels like privilege and opportunity clashing together to make players as banal as possible. Watching Wall in the video is when a prospect is a man while still being a teenager, a folk hero who the oppositon is thankful for having played against. You should be honored that Wall blazed past you like a cheetah: he was bionic when you were a future math teacher, or a tech conference speaker.

All of this wouldn’t matter if Wall didn’t deliver when he went to the University of Kentucky, John Calipari’s first season in Lexington. Kentucky basketball is filled with great teams, teams that won the title, teams that don’t have to pay for Buddy’s Diner at Wheeler’s Pharmacy whenever they go back to Lexington. Still, Wall’s team might be the most famous team in Kentucky history, even bigger than the team that Calipari actually won with because it, like Wall himself, was the beginning of the one and done era at Kentucky. Alongside Eric Bledsoe and DeMarcus Cousins, two players with compelling, weird careers themselves, Kentucky went on a march to the Elite Eight, only losing to West Virginia when they smartly forced the Wildcats to take jumpshots.

Wall was spectacular all season, looking every bit like the phenom he was in high school. It was in the way that he, Bledsoe, and Cousins never felt like polished products, instead they were works in progress but physically dominated, a wide, boyish smile landed on their faces whenever someone fun would happen. Against the University of Connecticut at the Garden, Wall was running roughshod, wreaking havoc, overshadowing Kemba Walker, a New York native. Kemba fans, this writer included, were forced to watch Wall in awe, as the Garden’s primetime aura aided Wall throughout the game. He seemed to get better as the crowd got more into it. Under Calipari, Wall was not the college basketball that Bob Knight created, it was the college basketball that Calipari used to make, the version that derived from the hoop mixtape videos. Anthony Davis’s team might have won the national championship, but Wall’s team started a budding movement, a version of college basketball with stupendous sauce; despite the dribble-drive offense that Calipari endorsed, Wall was irreverent to the mechanical standards of methodical motion offense.

In the NBA, Wall was good, excellent some years even, but his offense suffered because he never quite got that jumpshot to a clip where he could really be particularly efficient. One wonders if the Wizards make it further if they put more of a bench around him, to spell him for some time, but he did what franchise leaders do: he put them on his back, en route to two painful second round exits. Still, he was explosive. If he wasn’t going down the length of the court after misses, he was accelerating by defenders after the pick n’ roll, devastating defenses with his speed and vision. (This, against the Knicks, is my favorite). The Washington Wizards are a startlingly shitty organization. They haven’t made it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 1979, they have only one NBA championship, and since they changed their name to the Wizards, they have a .400 winning percentage. Wall was able to make them cool, make them a factor in the playoffs, despite their overall incompetence. Their saving grace, however, is a Black fanbase, something that is sometimes hard to find in the NBA. Since DMV is such a Black region, and the NBA is an overwhelmingly Black league, the Wizards have one of the biggest Black fanbases in the entire league. It is bigger than the Knicks, a fanbase that is getting whiter as the team has gotten better, since white people in the bridge and tunnels only support the Knicks when they’re good.

Wall embraced the DMV in the same ways that someone like Iverson embraced Philadelphia. It was likely that you might see Wall outside at a DMV spot called Rose Bar enjoying himself with his friends, bigging up the streets in ways that made people nervous but felt like an honest understanding of the street sensibility that one might have if you grow up in those neighborhoods. In a league that was becoming more corporate, more in debt to the Martha Vineyard delicacy of the Obamas, or the tech haven of the Bay Area, Wall felt like one of the few players keeping the rag-tag charisma of the post-Jordan era. When Wall would throw a sign after a huge basket or huge play, it wasn’t a threat; it was him standing with the creativity of his community. Wall didn’t mind being out here because he was electrifying on the hardwood too.

When he hit the game-winning three in game six of the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics, he stood on the scorer’s table, basking in his aura, almost inviting everyone to come join him in his glory. He was the DMV’s shining star, the embodiment of what makes that region so significant. There was a kinship between him and the fans, him and the culture there that could be duplicated only if NBA athletes look at themselves in the mirror, if the NBA stops being so impervious to controversy, to real people with complexities. Spending time with NBA fans, detouring from just consuming our teams every night, you get the feeling that everyone misses when the players didn’t feel like avatars for the league itself, for what the league wants to be, for what new money has created: uncontroversial, neoliberalism that exists to mostly flatten liberation, the league for peace, the peace of locking arms instead of kneeling. Now John Wall wasn’t a revolutionary or anything — nor do I want athletes to be — but he was something more than we get right now. I wish athletes like John Wall were more commonplace, that the NBA next season, starting with the new Peacock shows, starting with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are going to look at the camera and actually be a little subversive, be more personable. But, instead, it probably starts with Adam Silver bringing forward another disappointing idea.