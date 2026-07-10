WITH MY BOOMING VOICE, Michael Kay could certainly hear me yell from about six rows away. At a September game at Yankee Stadium in 2024, Kay had the day off because the game was televised on Apple TV. This is the Aaron Judge grand slam game against the Red Sox. He was with his son and I was with a friend of mine, a fellow diehard New York sport fan that I met through fashion circles. Kay was sitting where he would not see me, at a price range that I could not afford, but I could see him, in a windbreaker sweater with his son as if he was a Wall Street trader taking his son out of the house. He got up from his seat at one point and I yelled “Michael Kay the God!”, in the only way a New York nigga can say that — with a jovial tone. He looked up, smiled widely and waved back and a pointed at me, as if he was JFK meeting young women on a rope line in 1960. In that moment, where I glazed him, he probably felt so alive, marveling at the successes and riches that he has attained from calling what is happening at a Yankee game on a microphone. I think about that night often. Did it bounce right off of Kay? Or, did he really appreciate my friendly words, saluting him for his seat and status as Yankees announcer?

I guess it is funny that I said that because, if I am being completely honest, Michael Kay is not necessarily a God level talent. He’s a fine talent. I like listening to him on YES Network broadcast, hearing his boyish signature call of “see ya!” even though he contains none of the weird whimsy of John Sterling or the super ethnic New York swagger of SNY’s Gary Cohen. One of the few things — like, I mean very few things, if very few — the Mets have over the Yankees is that their broadcast booth is a bit more cool than the Yankees booth is. The debonair Keith Hernandez was on Seinfeld, playing the boyfriend of Elaine Benes to wide approval. Ron Darling knows a ton about what it means to be a pitcher. The Yankees booth, although pleasant to listen to for the most part, don’t quite have those distinct characteristics. This clinical but inconsequential product includes Kay on his national ESPN Radio: it’s solid, it was fun that former Hot 97 stalwart Peter Rosenberg joined him for a few years, yet I prefer the swaggering edge of Mike Francesa, the defiance that the Pope has, the primal yells that come out of his mouth even after Dog left. Where Kay is an employee, “Da Pope” is a iconoclast.

YET, THERE IS A REASON why I said that, and it isn’t just the fact that I am a friendly person. My hope is that people know that I am being honest when I am giving compliments. I am a boy who was raised a Yankees fan, quite like Kay. Kay is “the God”, sort of, and it is strange that haters on Twitter have such a dislike for him sometimes. He was born in The Bronx, went to Bronx Science, an elite public school, then graduated from Fordham University. His story is a New York one: logging time as a reporter for the NY Daily News and the New York Post as a reporter and assignment writer. As the years went on he moved to MSG Sports to be a locker room reporter for the Knicks, all the way into being the radio guy alongside John Sterling for nine seasons. Once the Yankees moved to the YES Network in 2002, he became the lead play-by-play guy. So, I have heard the same play-by-play man my entire life. He is a hometown boy who is now the voice of the New York Yankees. That’s so cool, an accomplishment that should never be disrespected, even though what I wrote in the paragraphs above are also true. I am not afraid to say it: I like Michael Kay quite a bit, so when he said that Anthony Volpe told Yankees officials while he was in the minor leagues trying to work his way back to the big league club that he did not want to play second base, I believed him even though it became clear that he might have gotten faulty information. “One thing that he has done, and I am not sure that it was done, but enough people told me that it was done, that when the Yankees said maybe you should play some second base and he allegedly (Volpe) said “no, I am a shortstop.”

If this was a veracious account of one’s hubris, then it would have been damaging for Anthony Volpe because, to be frank, he is one of the most humiliating Yankee disappointments of my lifetime, if not the most. Kay apologized for getting this wrong on the radio the next day, and he deserves credit for that because it is never fun to get incorrect information, but the only reason why he is getting incorrect information in the first place is that Anthony Volpe is so bad at baseball. So far, in 42 games played since he came up after Jose Caballero’s injury, Volpe is batting .242 with a wRC+ of 94, which is below average but if you can believe it, the best number of his career thus far. However, if one were to say that it seems productive to have Volpe out there every night at shortstop, they would be promotion for the kid. Watching him play is miserable; unlike Caballero, who with a wRC+ of 96 isn’t Derek Jeter by any means, but still plays with a visible intensity and funkiness that you need in a 162 game season, Volpe is boring. His hitting provides no faith or confidence on any level, even after he apparently modified his swing so he could produce more slap hits. We’ve seen flashes: his rookie season might be his best, with his power being solid and his defense being uniformly excellent. Some of the games in the 2024 postseason run, where he wreaked havoc against the Royals and the Guardians; his plate discipline that October was very good, and it felt like he was finally turning the corner. That hasn’t stayed the same. 2025 was a year of hell — he played with a busted shoulder and his confidence suffered, booting balls all over the diamond and throwing waywardly to first. He struggled to attack balls, to play instinctively. It is known as the yips.

THE YANKEES HAVE PROTECTED Volpe a ton. It is complex up close, and complex for fans to witness, this writer included. The Yankees have created a system where Volpe is protected by the media with the help of Aaron Boone and his teammates. At its core, it is a good thing, an emblem of the Yankees’s ability to block out the noise of playing in New York. A team should always protect their players, it’s more effective than throwing them under the bus. Especially someone like Volpe, who seems like a swell kid, a well-liked presence in the locker room and someone who has worshipped the Yankees. He’s been seen with veterans at Knicks games, photographed golfing with Trump, and rumors of his days at Rocco’s in West Village are heard around town. On the L train, his ads are placed despite the gloomy statistics that follow his famed and unearned career. Yet, the protection of Volpe has dominated the headlines, taken up hours of tweets on social media, and Boone’s been on the offensive trying to prove Volpe’s worth to no avail — both because of the kid’s play and because, well, nobody is buying what Boone is selling. Relative to his skillset, no one has been helped out more by the team coddling him more than Volpe has. (Boone recently told the media that Volpe deserves credit for showing up everyday with a positive attitude, as if that has won us ball games that we need to be winning as the Rays gain a bigger lead by the day). Aaron Judge has done a solid job of helping to keep a wall around Volpe, even going so far as to call him a “special player” during his troubles last season. It’s almost embarrassing how much he has been protected by the organization.

I think the team started him in the minors even as he got healthy because Cabby was playing well but also because they are embarrassed by all of the press conferences and arguments with writers and podcasters where they defended Volpe as the next great Yankee. The infamous interview of Brian Cashman vigorously defending Volpe after his rookie season looks strange now. However, if you look closely, it is actually not talked about enough as a leap of faith. Cashman was attempting to give the young man a push, as he already did. They genuinely believed in him at one point. The Yankees of this era are often accused of being conservative with prospects by their fans — this goes back to the days of Joba Chamberlain — but they made an unique decision with Volpe: starting him on Opening Day right away without any manipulation of service time. Volpe was obviously compared to Jeter but he isn’t even as good as Didi Gregorius, so far the best shortstop they have had since “Numbah Two” retired to the palm trees of quiet life of Florida. The Yankees’s lore is both historical and ghostly, and Volpe being a fan, was set up to be part of the lore. The sad part about this saga is that has failed, now what is left is watching Aaron Boone yell at Jomboy and Jake for critiquing the way they play Volpe.

MICHAEL KAY CAN ONLY say inaccurate information on his show about Volpe because Volpe is this bad. Fans didn’t run with it so much as it became a game of telephone, tweeting to everyone what Kay said about Volpe. It’s over. The experiment failed, and it is time for Cabby to start every day and for Volpe, to be sent home to join another big league club that can work with him, away from the everyday hoopla of being a Yankee. So, I say lay off of Michael Kay, who was only relaying something that he heard, and although it might not have been true, it was said because everyone knows that the kid is not at the level. To be bad at baseball is to have chatter said about you that talks about you being bad. If the Yankees are serious about winning a title, and in the climate of the post-Knicks title glow, they should be as to build off of what they did, then Volpe probably shouldn’t be part of this team. He is not the solution, and if George Lombard Jr is to be taken seriously, then Volpe won’t sniff the team’s starting lineup by late-August. This is time to be daring like they were when they gave the kid a shot. Send him home or trade him now. Either way, he is not part of the future.