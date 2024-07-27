Is dealing with adversity an actual characteristic of a baseball team? The sport only has a pitch clock. It doesn’t have a constant motion of time, pressuring you into making mistakes while a clock winds down, and possessions get tighter. Sure, they are tough at-bats in key moments that can swing a game in someone’s direction; but those don’t happen in the midst of a winding clock. It’s a mental game, or, a war of attrition featuring ligaments that can detach at a moment’s notice. It’s largely a sport of crippling failure, thus making the idea of adversity a sporadic hallmark. How could Derek Jeter have adversity when he failed seven out of ten times away? There is no propulsion. Baseball knows only death — from April to October.

Tonight, however, the Yankees are making me think that there is such a thing as having no resilience in baseball. Tonight, what was once looking like a swaggering win over the Red Sox turned into a deflating loss. After Aaron Judge and Austin Wells went back-to-back in the seventh inning, the Yankees were up 7-4. The Red Sox proceeded to score five unanswered runs, one of which was a back-breaking two run homer to cut the lead to one. It’s the third one of those losses in the past couple of weeks. First, there is the Baltimore loss the day before the all-star break. Then, there is the Mets loss on Tuesday — establishing the Mets as the big brother in a city that is not built for the Yankees to be the little brother. And now, it’s tonight’s heartbreak — the pure definition of cruelty by the hands of our biggest rival.

While the loss was heartbreaking, it wasn’t surprising. The Yankees don’t seem to have the “it” quality that past champions had. They never get big outs; they quit on at-bats; the manager makes moves that look flimsy to begin with and end with unmitigated disaster; they are starting DJ LeMahieu. Clay Holmes is an all-star, but he is one of appearances, not transcending talent. The sinker doesn’t sink as well as you need to; all save attempts with runners on base go down the drain. He has four blown saves since June, and a 7 ERA in his last thirteen apperances. Luke Weaver’s been excellent throughout the season, but he got behind on counts tonight, and could not put hitters away. The Red Sox are nowhere near elite; while Fenway Park — with its green monster, oblique triangle in centerfield and short porch in right field — will always be a tough place to play, the Red Sox are a team that the Yankees should easily beat if they want to win a championship. This is possibly the greatest characteristic of Yankee fandom: for the lifetime of many young adults, the Yankees were a team that was known to compete for championships. It was practically the whole point. Moves were made like knives — designed to cut the will of the opposition. (Remember how good Bobby Abreu was when we traded for him?) Now, increasingly, the Yankees look like groundhogs — them showing up when it matters most is a ballpark estimate.

The fanbase is irritable. They are fans that want the body of Aaron Boone beheaded in Gramercy Park, for all of the public to look at through its privileged gates. It’s understandable. Boone’s aphorisms are getting astonishingly redundant; his communication skills, which has been so celebrated, seems to not matter when it comes to the players making tough plays when we need it the most. To think of him as not a problem would be naive; to think of him the main problem would be incorrect.

Another theory is that the problem is the Steinbrenner family, or the Steinbrenner family and Brian Cashman, which has repeatedly made decisions that have affected the team’s ability to win a championship. After the feel-good 2017 season, Hal Steinbrenner cut payroll, trading for Giancarlo Stanton but not building off of that move when there were holes at several postions. Instead of going for Manny Machado or Harper in 2019 when the Red Sox had thoroughly crushed us the year before, they only went for DJ LeMahieu, a move that is now costing them games. In 2021, they failed to go after Carlos Correa or Corey Seager. The Soto trade notwithstanding, it’s been a half decade of roster mismanagement and being apprehensive on free agency moves that would have brought championships to Jerome Avenue. Maybe the rumor that the Steinbrenner family are a dying empire that is running out of money is true. They’re more of a “has been” than Rick Dalton was. The players lack strong OPS+ numbers; prices at the ballpark continue to go up. The last time I felt good about the team, it was a afternoon game in May. The beer was cold and the sun percolated but was not oppressive. Billy’s was fun; I met a girl.