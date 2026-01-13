Mike Tomlin’s playoff losing streak started on a cold January day in 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I got to the bar that afternoon with two old friends of mine — a married couple — that I ought to reach out to because it’s been quite a while since I have connected with them, the oxygen of friendship slowly dwindling when I got older and became too cool to remember all the times I acted like a heel during our friendship. We went to Blondies on 79th between Broadway and Amsterdam, the best sports bar on the Upper West Side and quite possibly in Manhattan all together. Blondies Sports is an institution: walk inside and all you have to do is spend three seconds surveying the scene to appreciate the lack of music that sounds like the murmuring of basketball fans during an old Knick game in the 1960’s. I love Sunday’s at Blondies. Whenever I start dating a new lady and I want to make sure they appreciate the fact that, at heart, I am a guy’s guy, then I take them to Blondies. If there is a big game on, particularly a big Steelers game on, there will be the sound of Jim Nantz on CBS, slightly louder than the chatter of your fellow bar patrons.

The game against the Jags was annoying. The Steelers started slowly, allowing Leonard Fournette to barrel his way through the defense that had started to sputter once Ryan Shazier laid motionless on the Cincinatti Bengals’s home turf on Monday Night Football just a few weeks prior. Maybe the moment that #50 geared up to hit that Bengals player and instead sent a sharp numbness through his neck and spine, the minute the season was over but the defense couldn’t have been more off balance to start the game. The start of the first quarter is always the most nerve wracking timeframe for me because it is when I know how my team is coming out. Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception during the second offensive drive. Then, in the second quarter, he fumbled and the Jags defense recovered the ball and ran it back for a touchdown. The Steelers came out poorly.

Eventually, Antonio Brown’s heroics — heroics that seem so far away from what I see on the field now that it is like it took place when I was a literal child and he’s a legend that I might tell my kids about — brought us back into the game. He had been playing on a strained calf, quite hobbled but still mighty, still getting enough separation on the Jags’s then star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It was too late though. Roethlisberger had thrown for over 500 yards but a ton of them came when we were already ton and thus playing from behind. We had spotted the Jaguars a 28-7 lead with our mishaps and that’s entirely too much in the playoffs. When the clock hit zero and the fog of dismay settled in our section, one of my friends that I went to the bar with, a woman named Beth, shouted at several Jaguars fans that were taking too much pleasure in our disappointment. We went to another bar and mourned the 2017 Steelers, a ridiculously fun team that came up short because of injuries, but also because they really weren’t ready to play against an underrated Jaguars team.

That was nine years ago. Roethlisberger retired in 2021, and although his elbow was the equivalent of tissue paper, was accused of sexual assault twice, and is generally an unpleasant dude to listen to whenever he opens his hick mouth, the franchise hasn’t had a quarterback as good since. Mike Tomlin has tried everything at that position. So many names end up blending together. Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett to Duck Hodges to Mason Rudolph to Russell Wilson to Justin Fields. The Steelers are now the unfortunate epitome of the idea that the quarterback position is the most important position in sports, with Aaron Rodgers, who was unceremoniously released by the New York Jets for being a dodo bird, being our quarterback for the season. Tomlin needed Rodgers and Rodgers needed him. It is a partnership of old men chasing down desperados in order to secure the legacies and this season, it has been exactly like that. Rodgers is several steps slow, the rocket arm and the surprising athleticism he used to have now become only one of those in his arsenal. He’s a statue now, and although he still has good zip on the ball, one can’t watch him and not wonder if the Steelers and Rodgers should have been trying to start this partnership the minute he decided he wanted out of Green Bay in 2022. Mike Tomlin is a man who has had to overcome glaring racism from other NFL teams like the Miami Dolphins, who thought he was too hip-hop to be a coach as if he spent the entire interview rapping “Hustlin” by Rick Ross. Still, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers has more playoff wins than Tomlin and Shanahan started his head coaching career a decade after Tomlin started his. Fans — especially the bitter, angry, reactionary ones on Twitter — either seem to be ready for someone new on the sidelines or are wondering if we should just pour a Cognac for Coach T, clink the glasses together, and mutually part ways. Tomlin is a CEO and his sly way of motivating the players, his ability to keep discontent inside of the locker room and away froom the media worked for a number of years, especially when he had Roethlisberger, Brown, and Bell as his three best players, or the Obama era defense of Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, and ESPN’s Ryan Clark, but we are a long, lonely road away from that. Perhaps this man who is so good at uplifting rosters to a respectable level might not be able to buy the groceries well enough to make a meal that satisfies yearning fans. Or, maybe it does not matter as long as he does not possess an elite quarterback; maybe maturity is realizing the Steelers have been cooked the minute the NFL decided, through its rulebook, that the game was to be based on how good your quarterback is or not.

The truth is that it is a complicated situation. It is possible to love Tomlin’s slogans (“if you blink, I’ll cut your eyelids off” is still my favorite), his aura, his understanding of the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers and still know that the results have been lacking. It is also possible that fans are so blinded by their slightly toxic need to win another Super Bowl that they forget that all fans are promised is good entertainment on the field and Tomlin has given us that in his era. The Steelers are who we all expected them to be: in the Wild Card round but not expecting to go beyond that first playoff week. If it wasn’t so consistent, it would be a miserable existence, but there is a farcical calmness that comes with that many seasons of average play. We’re not an embarrassment; we’re just never elite. The Steelers are predicated on tradition and continuity and next season would be Tomlin’s 20th season as head coach. That’s a whopping number that seems impossible to fathom. He’s been the coach since I was ten years old. I just turned 30 last week. It seems unlikely that the Rooneys will part ways with Tomlin before that starts. It’s a round number and they can spend the entire season giving him a pat on the back and swan song that Tomlin would never publicly accept but privately would be appreciative for.

This is the Rooneys though, and luckily for Tomlin, they don’t make emotional decisions. They are predicated on keeping the coach on the sidelines, figuring out how to plug holes in the roster during the offseason, and making sure that the veterans who are well-respected are still in the locker room. Tomlin has dealt with questions about his undeniable competency from the fans, an irritating example on how spoiled and problematic the fanbase is, but he also has a sweet gig that has allowed him more time than most coaches, let alone Black coaches, tend to get. The last decent offensive coordinator that he hired was Todd Hale and if it is true that he has input on the roster, then the roster has not been good enough. Kenny Pickett was an awful first round draft pick. Terrell Edmunds wasn’t much better either. Some of the playoffs losses were blowouts of a volcanic proportions. We shouldn’t have been on the field against the Chiefs and the Ravens. The electricity of Mike Tomlin’s stubborn ability to squeeze a win out of a mid roster is tempered by the idea that the roster is mid to begin with.

That brings me to the game last night, which was awful. It started off decently, with Jaylen Warren running up the middle against a surging and excellent Houston Texans defense. DK Metcalf, who makes me long for Mike Wallace and even Santonio Holmes, dropped a key pass that turned the game around. The Texans defense relaxed and made being in the pocket extremely difficult for Aaron Rodgers. Some conservative playcalls from Arthur Smith didn’t help either. It was Texans 7-6 going into halftime. I spent the entire second half waiting for the other shoe to drop. It did. The Texans went on a 23-0 run that included a fumble return for a touchdown and timely passes and smash mouth football. The offensive line was outclassed by a defense that was good but was also playing a helpless offense. Towards the end of the fourth, Rodgers dropped back and fired a bullet to Callen Bullock of the Texans, who took it to the house. It was 30-6 and the stadium was half empty like we were back in COVID times. The bar was quiet too. We were mostly in limited motion, in a daze, often thinking about the movies or bored with the entire game. I looked at my buddy Ethan — it is his first year at Blondies — and had a resigned look at his face. He smiled back like “didn’t we think it would come to this?”

The Aaron Rodgers experiment was a good idea. Tomlin and him have always had a mutual respect for one another that was sweet and honorable. Two dead-eyed football guys who care about nothing but going on the field and getting a win for the team they coach and play for. It’s over now though. It ended the way we all imagined: without much dignity, with much sadness and more turnovers than touchdowns. I choose to hope that they can trade up in the draft and get their next franchise quarterback instead of the stopgaps that would have only worked if you signed them in Madden 25.

This morning I can’t bring myself to call for his resignation. He is still young and capable. He’s practically the face of the franchise right now, with TJ Watt’s skills slowly eroding along with his collapsed lung. What if Mike Tomlin is no longer the coach that wins playoffs games? What if we fire him and it turns out that we were overreacting and once the Giants hire him, Jaxson Dart and Mike Tomlin somehow do sweet magic together that includes rapping to Pop Smoke on Instagram Live? In time, it could be answered. Right now, it’s another season of unimportant but competitive football and it’s not good enough.