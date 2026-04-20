Smart people have raised questions about the veracity of the Detroit Pistons’s successful regular season but if you actually saw the Orlando Magic walking into Detroit and sending their fans back home with a loss, then you are lying. To see the Magic was to see a team that we just saw get manhandled by the Sixers so it would behoove people to think that the Pistons were going to gentleman’s sweep them. On Sunday night, all the talk of an easy Pistons win were put to rest, exchanged for a sudden apprehension on the faces of the Detroit fanbase. It wasn’t a close game, either: 112-101 is a gentleman’s score, with the Magic winning every quarter but the second one. The Magic took control of the game by playing with their shorts on fire, with Jalen Suggs diving for loose balls like a white boy from the farm. It was theater kid basketball on his end, and sometimes in order to win a battle, you need to pull a Jadakiss and go the extra mile. The Pistons had only two players in double figures, Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris; the Magic had all five of their starters in double figures, including a wickedly bruising Paolo Banchero, who was a tough cover for the Pistons, and Wendell Carter Jr, who has now become tied with Bam Adebayo for “guy who is holding his own in his relationship with his much cooler girlfriend.”

Watching the Magic in game one would have you think that the Magic are one of the toughest outs in the playoffs. They were hard to figure out in the regular season, a supposed machine becoming faulty under a bigger microscope. The news items in the regular season always seemed to be negative. Paolo Banchero, sniping at coaches in the press; Frank Wagner, struggling to stay healthy; Jamahl Mosley, on his way out of a job. It was assumed that the Magic wouldn’t step up for this series, a “1, 2, 3, Cancun!” team waiting to happen as soon as the Pistons went on a big run. Expecting them to lay down against the Detroit felt like the right kind of decision. Furthermore, the Magic seemed to represent everything that is annoying about being a NBA fan: the middling road to being in the middle, the false promise of number one picks that aren’t nearly as talented as you wish them to be. Banchero was under fire this season for not being enough of a playmaker, for not scoring the ball proficiently enough to be the number one option in an offense. A tweener without a deep ball. This might still be true: he’s not going to beat anyone off the dribble; he doesn’t take that many high percentage shots. Yet, he shoved on Sunday night, knocking down tough shots that become backbreaking when playoff time hits.

The Magic switched all of the screen and rolls that Cunningham and Jalen Duren made a living on in the regular season, exposing Detroit as a one trick pony, overly reliant on Cunningham to be great. Offenses with one central star struggle in the playoffs. Is it possible that NBA fans got suckered by Detroit’s physicality and dominant wins over the Knicks in the regular season? Whenever I think about this year’s Pistons team, ever since I saw that they were only nine in offensive rating, I think of the 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls team that won sixty games with Tom Thibodeau as head coach. They, too, had a surprising year, a jump from the year before. They, too, had a budding superstar, who is a great player despite some flaws with his jumper. Rose entered the playoffs in 2011 rightfully hyped, given the MVP award for leading the Bulls to their best record since the Jordan days, which was admirable but a mistake. Dwight Howard or, of course, a guy named LeBron James should have won. It took Rose taking a surprising team to sixty wins in order for him to MVP. It was an award for not being LeBron or Dwight, two players that were annoying the media at the time. Rose had moments in the playoffs but he struggled against the Heat and even the Hawks at times. The team, did too, playing a tough series against the eighth seeded Pacers; a six game series versus the Hawks; a five game downer against the Heat. The Bulls were denied once they faced a more talented team. Is this the fate of the Pistons?

The regular season is different. It is more emotional, variance is more lopsided, the bench is less of a factor. The Magic can match the Pistons’s physicality. They had more vigor, passes were more crisp, drives were more forceful. It was shocking. The starting five, a strength for the Magic, defeated the Pistons’s. Once the Pistons got the bench in the game, their strength in this matchup, the lead went down. Still, the Magic prevailed. Maybe we forgot that the Magic have also been here before. This is not their first rodeo. They pushed the Cavaliers to the brink two seasons ago. They were supposed to be better than the Pistons this season. I’m supposed to assume that eighth seeds can’t hang with the first seeds — did you see that Suns game on Sunday afternoon? — but there is exceptions to rules in life. They conspicuously played bad against the Sixers, so much so that the internet has their conspiracy hat on. Did they tank for the Pistons, a better matchup for them than the surging Celtics? Outrageous to suggest, and I am sure it will make people snicker, but they seemed so at ease against the Pistons that it is a question surely on everyone’s mind. Unafraid of Cunningham’s running mates, the Magic I have bought into their hype.

I still think the Pistons will win the series. Cunningham is still the best player on the floor, no matter how clutch Banchero was, or how versatile Wagner is. The Pistons are on the home floor, so if they have a seventh game, they have it in their home floor. Cunningham was excellent too, and if he can get more contributions from Duren and Harris, then they will beat the Magic. Harris, a player who has historically collapsed come playoff time in a sea of players much more talented than him, is someone who always leaves more to be desired. A Long Island native, he has the confidence and swagger but not the flair. Cunningham is coming back from a fractured lung, so they hadn’t really had a big matchup since before he went down with that injury. Home favorites tend to win the second game. The second game will be a win for the Pistons. It is quite possible that the Magic revert back to their disappointing ways. So, let’s see what happens: the Pistons should still win, but the matchups were troubling. Detroit, we have a problem and it is not street rap politics; it is the Magic.