With about five minutes to go in Thursday night’s overwhelming defeat over the New York Knicks, Cade Cunningham found himself at the top of the key with nobody around but the Knicks’s Jeremy Sochan defending him. The hell with passing the ball: the joy of the NBA has always been when there’s a player who looks at defenses as mazes, deciphering what hole he can speed through to find space for a bucket. After all, this is not college basketball. So, Mr. Cunningham had the ball on a string, stripping Sochan of his balance by using counter moves that the new Knicks acquisition has no business being able to stop. Of course, then came the stepback after the Harden-like crossover, clearing space for an open three that went in, as if there was any doubt that it would go in. It was an impressive highlight in a night full of them. The Detroit Pistons trounced the Knicks 126-111 in a big game at the Garden, bolstered by a crowd that had a playoff atmosphere. They went home disappointed, startled by how easily the Pistons handled the Knicks — the team that bounced them out in the first round last playoffs.