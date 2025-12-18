Midway through the fourth quarter, I realized how desperate I was for the New York Knicks to win the NBA Cup. It was sometime between the stretch where Jordan Clarkson started to shockingly knock down impulsive three point attempts and Tyler Kolek played like, in Jay Caspian Kang’s words, “Zach Lowe living out his wildest dreams”, a college boy point guard that doesn’t slap the floor anymore because he is finally surrounded by cool people. The Knicks were down five to start the fourth quarter, holding firm despite a huge third quarter by Victor Wembayana, the French asshole-in-chief. Clarkson made two three pointers, grabbed the first offensive rebound of his entire career, and helped the Knicks furiously build a lead over the Spurs. Wembayana, an excellent player but someone whose cosmopolitan appetites and comments lead him to be more divisive than people give him credit for, had said that the Knicks “don’t play a brand of basketball as sophisticated as the Heat or the Thunder.” Although he was not wrong, it seemed like the players delighted in beating him, turning his words into the type of dickish statement a normal French person would say. The final score, 124-113, made the game feel more comfortable than it was while folks were watching it, a game with high-level skill that the Knicks grinded through with defensive grit.

The NBA Cup is mostly a nominal, unimportant tournament, made to increase the zeros on an owner’s bank account, but the Knicks are NBA Cup champions. It is not the trophy they want to win in June but when they started to pull away from the Spurs, my hair turned up, primal screams entered out of my mouth. I wanted this one. Though I am very fond of the entire regular season, bench players getting paid the minimum competing for that extra amount of cash that they can buy a car with, or help out their grandmothers with, makes the NBA Cup worth viewing. The joke about Tyler Kolek playing like Zach Lowe is cute but nobody is too cool to cherish the fact that the Knicks have this annoying little guard that played like his pants were on fire. (Speaking of which: It seemed like Deuce McBride was going to be the backup point but his injury has opened the door for Kolek is making a good case for his minutes come second half, and if he continues playing well, come playoff time). When Brunson wasn’t at his precise best, when Towns went down with injuries, it was the guys who really could use the $200,000 that winning the Cup grants you that were at their best. Mike Brown coached like the man World Wide Wes thought he could be when they decided to fire Tom Thibodeau and hire him, leaving Kolek and Clarkson in the game when the stubborn and often vanilla Thibs would have stuck with whatever rotations were written on his card before the game started. A Brunson, Kolek, and Clarkson lineup to end the game is beyond the capabilities that Thibs had.

Would I have hired Brown? I was hoping they would try to get someone who was a young mathematics whiz that needed an older assistant coach to help with the social aspects of the job. Brown is a born politician but he’s got his thinking cap on this season, putting underutilized talents like Bridges and Anunoby to good use by moving them around in the half-court, allowing them to dribble the ball past just the kick-out pass to the three point line. They are playing within themselves but surging, Anunoby with his steady gait and manner, his slow and methodical release, putting some of the pressure off of Brunson and Towns. Brown’s gift is that he is clearly coaching the long game, for what the team could look like in April, all while being delightful in the postgame press conference and smoothing over the relationship with Brunson, who has known Thibodeau since he was a wide-eyed teenager in Chicago.

It surprised me how much that win moved me when the clock hit zero. It is always fun beating an establishment darling like the San Antonio Spurs. Yet, the Knicks had yet to establish themselves as a team that could defeat the big dogs in the NBA but that night, they looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference. This city is starving for a winner: all of the silly cliches about Knicks fans being hungry psychopaths is true. Not one fan I talk to is without passion for this team. The boisterousness of the fandom is aided with skepticism of history of never being quite good enough. Maybe the need to win this regular season tournament is born out of this complicated feeling that the Knicks were never going to be actual contenders. Watching the Oklahoma City Thunder win every game turns the chip that one might have on its shoulder into a ghost, a sullen slouch that now exists because of a lack of motivation since the inevitable looms. (The regular season march of the 2015-2016 Warriors ended poorly because of the energy they exerted before April. That’s always my caveat when discussing the inescapable prospect of the Thunder going 73-9). Maybe some of it is the fact that the personalities on the Knicks have the tendency to be tedious on my rag-tag brain, thus the NBA Cup win turns my attention back to what is happening on the court as opposed to the lack of aura the roster possess off the court.

The Knicks are the prime example of the issues the NBA is having with its hoopers now seemingly being catered to the rich technocrat class of America. Jalen Brunson is an excellent player and leader, but he is somewhere between Allen Iverson and a character in Not Another Teen Movie. I’m not cheering for these guys to be as cool as Spree was, a cornrowed, air-bound talent that was volatile to his detriment, uncommonly earnest and a thorn to the side of the establishment. It is impossible since we are not in the “NBA is punk rock” era. I do not need them to be as authentically Coney Island as Starbury was, but I shiver at the sight of Brunson posting the musical evil that is “Empire State of Mind” on his Instagram. Some might claim that his stoic-tempered intristnic nature is the reason why he is someone who this franchise can trust. I think we should aim higher: I refuse to believe that Brunson can’t show love to his teammates like the captain in a feel-good teen movie and also listen to something that isn’t a song that isn’t made for the mean West Village girls to infiltrate Adams-era New York. The rise of Brunson has coincided with the rise of nostalgia-based, performative New York culture being sold as a badge so you can be considered “New York enough.” It is obviously just happenstance, and not necessarily Brunson’s fault, but there’s something about his adoration for Kith, his lifelong friendship with Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau, that signals him as a Black athlete that is comfortable with a certain class of executives. He’s the boy who hung out with his father. This is not to say it is necessarily a bad thing, and Brunson does play with an unorthodox style that reminds me of a lefty pitcher or boxer, but it does exist. If the Knicks recent run of perennial playoff success is an underdog story, it is not because of the personalities in the story.

This is about winning the NBA Cup, though. They won that. As the celebration started at mid-court, I yelled from the delight of victory, right aaround when Brunson started to make his way over to the Spurs’s bench to show some old-fashioned sportsmanship. After the game, when Brunson lined up to speak next to Adam Silver, the man in charge of turning the NBA into a league as rich as a Dubai prince, instead of talking with a chest out, something that I surely would have done, he gave credit to his teammates. “Can I say something first? OG Anunoby, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, Mitch Robinson, they played their asses off tonight”, said Brunson, in a calm tone, but with a tinge of passion in his words. “We don’t win without these guys.”