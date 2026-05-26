Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Docherty's avatar
Sean Docherty
5d

Being a Knicks fan has always felt like arguing with God outside MSG at 1 a.m.—you know the universe is probably laughing, but you still believe. This run feels less like a basketball season and more like every old heartbreak finally learning how to sing. For the ghosts, the bad trades, the almost-years, the people who would’ve texted “I told you” before the buzzer: this one feels holy and ridiculous and New York as hell.

Reply
Share
Sean Glass's avatar
Sean Glass
5d

👏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jayson Buford · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture