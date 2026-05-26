I had to convince myself that Emmanuel Mudiay was going to be good for us, because surely, nobody else thought he would be good, least of all not Mudiay himself. We traded for him when his first couple of seasons with the Denver Nuggets went awry, a move of desperation when the Knicks were fiending for a point guard, any guard that could be a starter after the Derrick Rose experiment failed. We had tried everyone from Rose to Brandon Jennings, to the elder Jarret Jack. Then, we drafted Frank Ntilikina, pining Jack and Ntilikina against each other like Tashi Duncan’s boyfriends in Challengers while fans audibly groaned at Ntilikina’s lack of consistent minutes. Oh, how quickly Mudiay became the next far-fetched hope of the team, an acquisition that may as well been made at gunpoint. In fairness to Mudiay, the move made sense even if you were sure that he was, in the words of Rick Dalton, a “has-been.” The Congolese-American was once at the top of his draft class and committed to SMU to play for Larry Brown, the legendary coach who once coached names like Iverson, Billups, and Marbury. He decided to forgo college to play in China for one year for the Guangdong Southern Tigers. This was a kid whose once-promising career was starting to plummet. So, why not take a flyer and hope he lives up to his pre-draft rankings? If he got actually good, we had a starter; if he didn’t, there was no harm done when the team was destined to lose 55 games anyway. One more dead end won’t take too much time away from the eventful crummy destination.

I told myself that Mudiay was a diamond in the rough, a young kid who was unable to shine in Denver because of the altitude and rough air out there, leading his lungs to overflown with fluid. Soon, I was telling the tale that Mudiay had asthma, that the Nuggets should be a defunct organization because their play in a city where the air is more difficult breathe if you are a young point guard. With a lawless sense of fandom, I took a stab at willing Mudiay to be successful here, pushing the idea in my mind and everyone else’s that he is a killer, the next Chauncey Billups or Oladipo, lottery draft pick that becomes the man after a few years of ineffective play. I had more choices, more players to uplift in that noggin of mine that can convince myself of anyone’s greatness if I have a week: I thought Ntilikina should have played more, but I was never very keen on the Frenchmen’s game, not with its cerebralness or its methodical pacing. Frank felt like a white blogger’s idea of a Black player, despite the fact that the Knicks did everything in their power to make sure that he never felt comfortable, even though comfortability is the most useful thing you can offer a young player. So, Mudiay — like Langston Galloway before him, like Jerian Grant before him, like Derrick Williams before him — was the guy I latched onto.

By now you know that Mudiay was not a good player for the Knicks. David Fizdale’s proclamation that he was going to “get Mudiay right and he was going to be tough to guard” did not come true, not that anyone sane thought it would. There is magic in watching a player get better. The holes in his game dissipate, what was once a deceptive skill becomes the skill that defines him, the shots that he only sometimes took get taken with a cool regularity reserved for shooters. Mudiay did not have that spirituality. He did his best, his career highlight might be a killer dunk against the Grizzlies, but he was the epitome of that era of the Knicks, who were trading or signing anyone to fill up roster spots in hopes that one of the moves would pop out an all-star appearance. Deep into the depths of Knicks fandom, Mudiay was another long line of Knicks flameouts that the team signed in order to catch a glimpse of hope, especially after Porzingis went down with a Torn ACL in the 2017-2018 season. Damyean Dotson was another false idol, a project that fans tried to turn into a B plus grade, a sign that nothing at the time was going to make fans content. I had to root for Enes Kanter and his charade of double doubles while the opposing center outscored him because well, Enes Kanter lives to be scored on. There is definitely a joy in watching players get better, watching a team struggle to get somewhere — ticket prices become more affordable, there’s less bandwagons — but anyone who tries to sell you the theory that being a Knicks fan wasn’t that miserable, is not being real, they’re just being performative and passing it off as wisdom. Those days were the days of the ghost towns, the memory of the town faded and we were left with broke store owners and saloons full of bikers gangs that looted the stores. Say you are a Knicks fan back then, and you had the immaculate idea to try to argue for Toney Douglas as a point guard even though he wouldn’t know how to play the pick and roll even if Wilt Chamberlain was the roller, or you had to convince yourself that Mindaugas Kuzminskas should play more minutes — did you realize back then that was the worst moments of your fandom? I don’t think I did back then. Life forces you to stay in the present, stay in the grind of bills and losses, when ideally you should be looking into the future. Back then, you could have told me that the Knicks were going to be this bad forever.

I write as the New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Now, when I say that they are going to the NBA Finals, it did not happen in a tough seven game series where there had to be a winner eventually because of the sheer physicality of the style of play. No, I am saying that they sneaked past their opponents. When I say that they are going to the NBA Finals, I mean they marched imperially there; I am saying that they have a 50/50 chance to win the whole thing. For to watch this Knicks team is to see them demolish the opposition, send them home with their shoulders slumped. We no longer have to convince ourselves of anything because we are actually here, in flesh and blood, in bones and muscles, nearing the mountaintop after defeating the Cavs in four games. The final game was a rout 130-93, because of course it was. It was such a blowout that Tyler Kolek was able to play, launching threes like he was trying to impress an unknown Ohio woman. Timothee Chalamet screamed “white boy!” after a Kolek three went in. The clock hit zero and the team started to celebrate. As did I. Immediately, after the several Instagram videos that I made, Alexa and I kissed and hugged as if I was coming back from a tour in Iraq, and my cousin Alexander called me. We started to celebrate, pumping fist so hard we were punching molecules in the air, talking in phrases and not even sentence. “We did it”, is a big thing that I kept saying, although I am just a spectator, a fan of the boys in orange and blue. Then, we started talking about family.

Alexander and his Dad, my Uncle, would bond together by watching the Knicks, two Buford men of a different generation, one Bronx native who had to bootstrap his way into university and law school, bootstrap his way to the D.A. office, then join another law firm. Alexander, Upper East Kid, the benefit of that work ethic, that desire to do more, is just as much of a sicko about the Knicks as his father was and my father is. Uncle D didn’t live to see the Knicks in the finals again, he passed during the bad times, when the Knicks were trying to go for superstars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, titans of the game who weren’t going to come here — at least not in the state we were in — in their right minds. We started talking about Uncle D, my father (who went to Cleveland to see it happen), about my brother Jo, how I miss him, how he would be ecstatic at the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson. The Knicks aren’t just a basketball team in the city that I call home, it is a fabric of my life and my family’s life, and as much as I try to remember that sports is just sports, this has a different meaning for my family and I. For one, Alexander and I don’t have to root for Porzingis when there was always clearly something off about him and his overly involved brothers. Secondly, it’s a weight lifted off of us, a time for unbridled joy. We have to go to work the next day, I have to write and worry about where my next ideas will get landed at, but right now, last night and even this morning, there’s not a fog anywhere in my sight. It is an acknowledgment that good things do happen, that your favorite team can become competent, make the right moves, make a gusty trade for stalwarts like OG Anunoby when nobody would have judged the Knicks too harshly for keeping RJ Barrett despite himself.

There’s a ton of talk about Knicks management and while Leon Rose has done a solid job, everything always starts with the players. This run all starts with Brunson, who might not have been the hero we thought we would get but is a special player who understand the magnitude of this franchise and what it means to New Yorkers. Brunson is the tissue that connects Knicks fans of so many generations. He has the quiet storm of Ewing but he is a point guard, so he is able to connect with kids easier, able to connect with everyone easier. Basketball, out of all the sports, is about iconography and the six foot one Brunson has that because his game seems like a game that is is possible for every kid to emulate even though they do not have the sharp crossover he has, or the prodigious understanding of the angles of basketball and how to beat your opponents without “blow by” speed. These are a learned craft, akin to building a basketball team, and Brunson is a player who fans have wanted since they were in diapers: authoritative, responsible, excellent. He connects me with Stephon Marbury, who was my first superstar, but because of his aging game and the Knicks’s dysfunction at the time, Starbury was not our savior. Brunson connects me to my father, who is still a big Ewing fan, and a big Bernard King fan, and a Clyde fan that can remember listening to the 1970 NBA Finals on the radio with Uncle D. Brunson is an old soul like Clyde and Willis Reed, an old soul like my father and my Uncle. The job is there to be done, and although we are not finished, this was a major step in the life of Jalen Brunson’s tenure on the Knicks.

Brunson accepted the MVP award and shouted out his teammates, who have been extraordinary. Karl-Anthony Towns has become one of my five favorite Knicks (alongside Jamal Crawford, Al Harrington, OG Anunoby, and Melo) because of his play this postseason, which has abandoned the idea of Towns as this iso ball, back to the basket power forward and repositioned him as a point forward who can pass the ball to cutters or drive to the cup with ruthlessness. He’s been excellent in the postseason, as reverentially important to the offense as someone like Kevin Garnett or a more hyper realized Pau Gasol, while playing defense that I would consider good enough for us to win a championship. Towns is himself in a league that wants to punish individuality because we’re living in such a corporate era of the league. Where some of the NBA decided to take from Kobe’s worst impulses and become hypermasculine robots, Towns is himself, a proud, emotionally mature Black man who wears being Dominican on his sleeve, who carries his mother’s love with him everywhere he goes. It brings a tear to my eye; his remembrance of her reminds me of Alexander and I talking about his Dad. Mikal Bridges, who has been heavily criticized by a ton of Knicks fans including myself, has found his place as our fourth option who is just as deadly as Anunoby can be, who can bail out the Knicks if a possession becomes stagnant. The defense has always been great, but nothing is more powerful than having a player that can score when the first, second, and third options are taken away. Draft picks are for nerds; winning is fancied by the fashionable and Bridges has been phenomenal since that game against the Hawks.

I can now watch my favorite basketball team play in the biggest stage possible, where former “Knicks for Clicks” members like Richard Jefferson have to watch us without snark and current players like Draymond Green are forced to respect us for getting there. Among the reasons to celebrate, respect is one of them. It is a matter of record that the Knicks are one of the last two teams standing, that the Knicks will be competing for the NBA Finals and have a decent chance of winning the whole thing. The Knicks being in the NBA Finals is a chance to keep healing. That means that Clyde’s moment in 1970 has a chance to happen to Bridges or Anunoby, that Ewing can sleep well knowing that Towns that taking the big man mantle from him and put his own spin on it, that Brunson has a chance to sketched in New York athlete Mount Rushmore. So many years blend in together because of last night. The scariness of watching the Knicks in the playoffs has entered into a comfort, a joy for the crisp passes, the cuts to the basket, the backbreaking three pointers that made our lead more comfortable. The Knicks making it to the NBA Finals means that the memory of those that are left behind are shining through a little bit brighter this morning.