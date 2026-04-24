Ever since James Dolan hired Leon Rose and his entourage, letting CAA extend their power over Madison Square Garden even further than they already have, the Knicks’s project has been to imitate a certain type of corporate professionalism that contenders seem to abide by. It’s a good idea to think about this after a heartbreaking 109-108 loss to the Hawks tonight, because this is the start of this era, an era that might end in profound disappointment. Before Rose and World Wide Wes’s tenure, the Knicks were widely known as an impulsive organization, a jittery apparatus that often made moves that felt desperate. Think about shipping Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks, which seemingly came out of nowhere — I actually think it happened on Super Bowl Sunday — despite us now knowing that Porzingis was a childish headcase. They were a team floundering, trading with emotion, promising signings that never happened because, well, they scared players away. It was after not getting Kevin Durant, after the pandemic, when Dolan finally had enough. The adults would come in the room and fix this depressive mess up. So, when the offseason of 2020 came around, and it was clear that the Knicks would need to start another era of basketball, they did something that was predictable but kind of smart: they hired the guy who would get them some easy wins. They hired Tom Thibodeau.

Tom Thibodeau was ours. He had been a Connecticut kid all his life, watching his father talk about old Garden legends, passing those existences of basketball nirvana onto his son. New York was the place he wanted to work at. He was an assistant coach here, barking at players from Jeff Van Gundy’s sideline whenever it was called for. After traveling to lesser cities like Houston, Boston, Chicago, and even a stint in Minneapolis where his East Coast intensity rubbed some prudes the wrong way, the Knicks’s marriage with Thibs seemed to work. I have written about Thibs extensively, and although he is an interesting character, something that he didn’t get enough credit for was how he essentially became the face of the organization, as silly as it is for a coach to be that. Julius Randle had a great first season under Thibs, but that a post-bubble season, and he is a complex, moody personality in a city that tends to like when its Black athletes feel more friendlier. It was Thibs that became the proxy for the front office; it was Thibs that was meme’d to death throughout his first season. That year ended in the first round, against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, who were in the midst of their own lucky post-bubble season. It feels like the beginning of everything, everything good about this era — perennial playoff appearances, big games that matter — and everything bad about this era — unabashed tackiness. That season is the beginning of the clout hungry, viral-loving Knick fans that exist now, especially the younger ones, boys who were waiting to jump and scream after a pandemic that kept them inside, watching streams. Still, Thibs was a constant.

Signing Jalen Brunson felt seamless because of the foundation that he had with Thibs as someone he had known his whole life, someone who coached his dad, and brought his dad onto his staffs in Chicago and Minnesota. Again, it wasn’t professional, because few examples of professionalism include hiring a free agent’s dad to be the assistant coach. Few examples of professionalism seem to include possible tampering. It was almost like faux competency, cutting the same corners that the old regime did but in a controlled way that turned up gold because Brunson is really good at basketball. After the first two Brunson seasons ended with a loss in the second round — that Miami series in the first year was modestly heartbreaking; Barrett played hard but his offensive issues are why that team didn’t go further — last year we traded for Karl-Anthony Towns and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were on fire, hit us with a buzzsaw at the end of the first game, ripping our skins off, giving us wounds that can only be healed by Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile. Then, the rest of the series was in their control, led by Tyrese Haliburton, who makes Reggie Miller seem like a decent person to grab a beer with. So, with a startling loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks switched course. They fired Thibodeau. His longtime friendship with Leon Rose didn’t matter anymore. His trust of Brunson, even his cordial relationship with Towns, who didn’t take a liking to his communication style in Minnesota, stopped mattering. Jim Dolan wanted a change. So, they made it.

I think Thibs is nowhere near perfect, and obviously nobody is, but his mistakes are easy to call out because of how good his other attributes are. His age, his sense of rugged duty, his adoration for the game of basketball can keep him in the moment in a way that is detrimental to the future. Being a coach in the NBA requires you to think about how you will look in April and May because there is regular season ball and there is playoff ball, especially in this league. Thibs didn’t do enough to switch things up in the regular season, because to Thibs, nothing was given to him so he must have a win at all costs, he must squeeze a win out of the bench players or a Division III roster full of future Wall Street warriors. I think Thibs struggled in the Pacers series because of his insistence on playing Josh Hart in a series that is not good for Hart. I think it is fine that Thibs got outcoached by Rick Carlisle, because so did Phil Jackson, so did Erik Spoelstra. I think firing Thibs was fine but they made the wrong hire afterwards. I think that I miss Thibs.

One of the things about the Mike Brown hire that I immediately thought was that although Brown has had success in the NBA, there is nothing that he does that makes him better than Thibodeau, who is close to an expert at getting players to buy in. You may not think about it, because he is white and grouchy, but Thibs is a player’s coach, sensing who might be athletes that he can rely on for big minutes during the season. Players have their best seasons under Thibs: he plays them big minutes with a ton of offensive responsibility. Brown? It is unclear what is philosophy is.

That’s one of the reasons why the Knicks are down 2-1 to the Hawks, a team that they are better than. McCollum had another strong game, but this is not a team that should be beating the Knicks. What is Mike Brown doing? Up three, why isn’t Mitchell Robinson in for defense possessions that could use his size, his shot blocking ability, and his overall length? In what world does it make sense to have Towns in the corner while Brunson continues to pound the ball even though he is a step slow this series? (Brunson’s TrueShooting percentage is 55 and it’s down from years prior). Why is the penultimate possession ending in a wild Brunson shot? These are all questions that haven’t been answered. In the postgame press conference, Brown said “I’m not saying we’re gonna win it or anything like that”, probably to avoid giving the Hawks any bulletin board material. It is not a big deal, and he is probably right not to puff his chest out after a devastating loss, but it sounded timid. Tom Thibodeau thought he would win every single game. It is an insult to the team if you don’t. From the coach to the players, the Knicks are not seizing the moment at all.

Karl-Anthony Towns floated in the corner waiting for Brunson to work when he is the one who has been the best player on the team the whole series. We needed him to see that Brunson is struggling, either with the backcourt size of the Hawks or because he is a step slower, which is what I think is the real answer. The wear and tear on a body of his size will effect his burst, his quick step, his shot making ability. For all of Towns’s excellent second half, he needed to be better, be bigger in this game. Instead of running the corny play at the end of the game, he should have gotten the ball and went. You’re in the NBA for a reason; it is a game about the players. Make a damn dash to the basket with your intrepid size. They can’t stop you.

Finally, it is the power of friendship that ruining the team’s chances to win a title the most. Mikal Bridges, who we traded for, presumably so Upper West Side Knick fans could get excited about “team chemistry” , has been awful so far. What is it does Bridges do on offense? He never makes a big jumper, he struggles to get to the line, he’s turning the ball over because he is not in control of the ball. It sullies the Hart move, which is still great, and it sullies the entire idea of the Nova Knicks. Yet, because they need him on defense so badly, Bridges is playing more than he ought to. This is the player that told Dolan that he rather play for another coach other than Thibs?

I don’t know, man. Help me out here. Would a true contender not get a shot off at the end of the game because their 5’11 franchise player can’t see a damn thing so he throws the ball away in fear? Brunson is loved by fans and management alike, but game four is a legacy game for a great player that has been one of the three reasons why the team isn’t beating the Hawks. This does not seem like a serious team. The missed shots, the standing around waiting for Brunson to do another YouTube highlight package that gives Leon Rose a pat on the back, the lack of forcefulness from Towns — maybe this team just doesn’t have what it takes to bring us to the NBA Finals. Serious teams win the second game, win this game, and they would win the upcoming fourth game too, which I think will happen but I am awfully concerned about it. The Knicks might have a destiny and it isn’t Adam Silver presenting Jim Dolan a trophy while gritting his teeth the whole time. It is being forced to make a Giannis trade because these guys aren’t good enough.