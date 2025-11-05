Yesterday, the New York Jets did what people do when they take multiple losses: they looked themselves in the mirror and regrouped. Under the cocoon of a 1-7 record that has led to Aaron Glenn to start beefing with the press and Woody Johnson obnoxiously question Justin Fields’s ability, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the surging Indianapolis Colts for two first round picks; then, minutes later, traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 second round pick and a 2027 first round pick. On the day of the trade deadline, the Jets not only waved the red flag on a season that was already without hope, but also allowed themselves some depth in the draft for these next couple of offseasons. They gave up their two most notable players on defense, perhaps the whole entire team if we’re taking into account the injuries of Breece Hall. The franchise did something right: they acted, they punted on what was beginning to be something of a farce. Despite their comeback win in Cincinnati — that happened to coincide with the death of Nick Mangold — it’s been quite a low for the Jets and saying doesn’t give me pause even though it’s essentially like discussing which later seasons of Entourage you like the least.

I pity the folks in bright green who show up and yell alphabetic chants of their team’s nickname because the Jets are not a good football team. Despite the high hopes that Aaron Glenn could come in, revive a decent roster that was underwhelming under Robert Saleh, he did not. Maybe they were never going to be decent — it was unclear whether Justin Fields was a real quarterback or just an amusing idea; Aaron Glenn’s first season as coach has revealed itself to be a season for one to learn more; it’s also simply very Jets-like to start a hyped season 1-7 — but watching them this year has been equal parts hilarious and painful. I joked, to my cousin who is a diehard fan, that the Glenn hire doesn’t seem far off from the David Fizdale hire that the New York Knicks made in 2018. I am not saying either coach was given a great roster but it is better than this. Furthermore, even if they were given a better roster, it would be unclear what they would be doing with said roster. Glenn, who’s biggest attribute was that he was supposed to be a culture-setter, a former Jet who knew what it meant to be successful in green, has become agitated by the media that has rightfully questioned the agenda. Regardless, they were never going anywhere this season. Why not trade Gardner, who at his best is an elite corner but who is not going anywhere good with the Jets? Why not ship Williams, whose best years will probably be behind him very soon and was not happy, out? It is being reported that Williams wanted to be traded but Gardner was fine with staying in the Tri-State, something that would not be the case had Gardner not gotten a fat extension worth 120 million dollars.

The Colts have made out well too. Although Gardner wasn’t near to his All-Pro level he was a few seasons ago, he is still a good man-to-man cover corner who should be able easily plug himself into the starting lineup. He’s forcing quarterbacks to throw to tight windows fifty-two percent of the time, the highest percentage in the NFL. He’s famous — for dating Ice Spice, for having the nickname “Sauce” — but he’s also a player that the Jets tried to build a defense around. The Jets have had famous corners before: Darrelle Revis, one of the greatest New York sport athletes of all-time, whose bronze bust is in the town of Canton, Ohio was who Jets fans wanted Gardner to be even though that is next to impossible. Sauce was a little bit more glitzy than Revis but lacked the Hall of Famers otherworldly talent, his gift for playmaking on top of ball denial. It is unclear how the Jets’ disappointing losing affected Gardner. However, one can criticize him for not making enough plays. Since the Colts are 7-2, coming off a loss to the Steelers, they are right there in the hunt for the first seed of the AFC. Although I do not believe them to be a first seed in the AFC type of team, the acquisition of Gardner makes their average secondary better, their defense line more able to blitz the quarterback.

Williams’s best years are probably behind him, at the age of 27, at that gnarly position, where offensive linemen look for ways to cut your legs out, where bodies seem to pile up like the image of those kids in Weapons. Still, he’s good, and the Cowboys might be thinking that they need a public relations win after the trade of Micah Parsons seemed to make Jerry Jones into the biggest enemy of all Cowboys fans who inhabit every state of the country.

This move is all about the Jets, though. I have seen many rebuilds from the Jets. It’s spawned a bewildering amount of draft picks, coaches, and teams. It led me to be scared of Adam Gase’s crazy, Charlie Manson-like eyes that were legit cross-eyed during the introductory press conference. The worst of them all was the rebuild after the two back-to-back AFC titles from Rex Ryan, when everyone figured out that Santonio Holmes was a crash out that even the Steelers didn’t want on their team. They traded Jamal Adams, who was elite, which netted them Garrett Wilson. They drafted Sam Darnold, who Adam Gase was able to ruin by confusing him constantly, leaving Darnold to underwhelm. (Darnold is now good). None of these rebuilds built a winner. They only built more losing, thus more rebuilds. Where is our ten year run, fifteen year run that the Chiefs are on? Where is our 2000’s run, when we made the playoffs five times, including a 2004 team that could have been to the AFC championship game if Doug O’Brien didn’t wet his pants? Woody Johnson seems to be the main character in this losing streak — they have not made the playoffs since 2010 — but generally speaking, ownership is to possess the dark flame that prevents people from being productive members of society. It is time that the Jets bank a rebuild, make good to all of the fans that unwaveringly support them. It is a narcotic that they should have gotten off of after the failures of the Rex Ryan era, but nevertheless, a narcotic that is hard to shake when you are invested. Nobody wants to be a fan of the Giants, who are much too corny, too arrogant for such a fake elitist team, to oblige by. It’s time for some consistent winning. The Jets made a good move. Now, build on it.