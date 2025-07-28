Perhaps the most spectacular thought about The Last Dance, the ESPN miniseries chronicling the 1990’s Chicago Bulls dynasty led by Michael Jordan, is that championships were won under Jerry Reinsdorf. For once, Reinsdorf’s incompetence wasn’t allowed to flourish because Michael Jordan is not a lesser god; he is the most outlandish god, a god of admirable disrespect that formulated his own theory of peerless ambition through seething anger. In the years that have followed since that brutal, enormous dynasty, the Bulls are surrounded by disgust, mediocrity, and incompetence, allowing the Jordan years to seem impossibly fantastical and even more extraordinary. They have made unforced errors like drafting Eddy Curry and Tyson Chandler in the same year, a draft that could have gotten them a tall Spaniard by the name of Pau Gasol; they have drafted Derrick Rose, only to surround him with a washed Carlos Boozer before his knees were marred by reconstruction, reputation hammered by a disturbing sexual assault allegation; they fired Tom Thibodeau because he had the sense to know that Gar Forman and John Paxton might be as capable as the Bears fans on the infamous SNL skit; they traded Jimmy Butler when he was the best two-guard in franchise history since number 23; they traded for Nikola Vucevic only to sell tickets to appease a tense crowd that was watching another losing season. The list goes on. There’s something vaguely permanent about all of these mistakes since the franchise moves concurrently as they continue to sell tickets, benefitting from being the only basketball team in a historic city.

I find the Jordan dynasty fascinating because of how bad Chicago was before, mixed with how apathetic they have been after. Say what you will about Jordan, who is a charming but brutal grinch, the closest thing to be black Republican without actually being one, but he was phenomenal at sensing a human weakness, and the Bulls management had that. Jordan would rather win than be accepted, which goes to how poorly he treated Jerry Krause, who viewed management as just as important as the guys on the court. Since the previous dynasties were traditional teams that were good from the inception of professional basketball, to the point where footage of white players dribbling looks like The Birth of Nation, the Bulls in the Jordan era feel like a supreme anomaly of talent and hypermasculinity.

Still, there were cracks even in that glistening surface. In The Jordan Rules, a book about Jordan’s first championship season, Reinsdorf was considered toxic in negotiations, unwilling to bend to make the Bulls tougher. While Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson relentlessly mocked Krause, mooing like a cow because of his weight, with Jordan also teasing him for being short, it is easy to forget that Reinsdorf is the man that everyone should be mocking. Originally from Brooklyn, Reinsdorf lived an American life of upward mobility, making his money by leasing property that he owned, leaving everyone else in the wake of economic dread.

I should probably explain why I find Jerry Reinsdorf so destestable. It isn’t that he is cheap: every owner, even the ones that spend a ton of money on talent are cutting corners out here because to stay rich is to cut corners, and they are allowed to, since they are helped by commissioners who view their job as a certain protection of ownership. Right now, Rob Manfred is in a public beef with Bryce Harper because Manfred and the MLB are stupidly attempting to implement a salary cap, almost surely ensuring that there will be a lockout soon. Harper is now a folk hero, the new-aged Jimmy Hoffa, for staring down Manfred and telling him to “get the f— out of our clubhouse” in a cool act of defiance. In both basketball and baseball, Reinsdorf has been effectively harmful as a hater, a source of power for cheap owners looking to continue to be cheap under a microscope. He’s a sport version of Mr. Potter, an anti-union, unbreakable force of management will, ushering players into cheap contracts — although Pippen should be also blamed for accepting such sucker deals —, advancing the cause of revenue sharing and salary caps. If Krause broke up the Bulls dynasty through jealousy, it is Reinsdorf who was the general that made his soldiers fire the fatal bullet.

On July 27th, the Bulls re-signed head coach Billy Donovan to a “multi-year” contract extension. Donovan, who is 195-205 in his career with the Bulls, was poached by the Knicks to interview for their vacated head coach position. The Bulls denied the request and Donovan was able to leverage that for a new contract, in a move that is both shrewd and vexing because of its obvious comfort and blazing conformity. When Donovan was first hired by the Bulls, he had come off of being the coach of the Thunder, a dream for a championship in the Russell Westbrook era died when Westbrook did, his athleticism being no longer otherworldly freakish. One might have freshly old memories of Donovan being the coach of a college dynasty at Florida, helping to raise future NBA notables like Al Horford and Joakim Noah. He’s one of the last first-time NBA coaches that felt like a celebrity when they were hired; the current Oklahoma City coach, the one that eventually led them to a title, has a name that most casuals might not be able to spell if they were given the first three letters. Donovan and the Bulls deserve each other: Donovan is a sincere professional, who is not at all elite but not a farce, an ideal coach for a team that is only trying to faux compete to reach a record quota so Reinsdorf doesn’t lose zeros in his account.

Any potential Donovan had as a good NBA coach that can take teams on deep playoff runs is gone, alongwith with his dark hair that is now been replaced with a deafening silver that is minutes away from being like Tom Cruise’s hair in Collateral. The reputation around Donovan around the league is a decent one, although his entire NBA career also seems inconsequential. How can Donovan, who was a winner at the college level and created a program in Gainesville, stand to be a lackey for a pyramid scheme? There is something sad about Donovan, patrolling the sidelines forcing himself to coach this team for a solid paycheck but never being in the action, never being in the midst of any real tangible success. If the action is the juice, for Donovan, the action is in taking care of his family.

The Bulls remain the prime example of horrible ownership leading to dispassion from players and fans alike. Is there any player on the Bulls that is playing for the teams, or for who the next team will be? Owners have always been detestable — there isn’t one owner that should be cheered — but some of them were colorful, eccentric bulletin board kind of guys that could be in local beefs with the newspaper. Now, they’re the Moneyball kind of owners, using a group of pencil personality, spreadsheet guys who left New Haven and went straight to Boston to help them cut costs while someone increased the price of beer. Owners realized that all they had to do was dely on dorks that have dark visions of being bullied by cooler, more athletic people, both in the boardroom and on the field. Reinsdorf’s compelling because he has somehow always had his minions, whether it was the plumpish Jerry Krause or Gar/Pax. That Krause was an excellent evaluator of talent took a backseat because of Reinsdorf’s clutching of his money, adhering to a White Sox owner tradition that also was the key to unlocking why the 1919 Chicago White Sox decided to throw the World Series. (Hint, it wasn’t greed; it was because of Old Man Comiskey’s greed). Reinsdorf stands to gain more funds, more money as long as the Bulls are good enough for the United Center to be a warm place for cold Chicagoians to go to in the winter time.

The Bulls are only competitive if you view competition as merely staying afloat. They are, effectively, out of their moment. To be competitive is to compete for the news, compete for wins, compete to be a factor that can shake things in May. The Knicks have even found a consistent religion, even one that threatens to be fractured every season under James Dolan. Reinsdorf, however, has gotten used to the losing, used to the excuses that he comes up with every year. Some of that is because of the mythology of the Jordan era, allowing the Bulls not to be a team full of a surprising collection of enormous talent but rather an organizational competence. This is brazen because history isn’t just when you win titles, it is when you are otherworldly clumsy and bumbling.