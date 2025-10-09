Since being anti-drug use is an inherently conservative position that is often used by conservative politicians as a way to look tough on crime for a center-right demographic, it is interesting to see girlboss stalwarts like Taylor Swift talk about cocaine use like it is an example of a lack of moral fortitude. “I hear you call me Boring Barbie when the coke’s got you brave/high-five my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me”, says Swift on “Actually Romantic”, the seventh song on her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl. Oddly defiant for someone who is on her way to becoming a billionaire, Swift is allegedly dissing British pop sensation Charli XCX, a weirdly compelling battle between two competing and completely different stars. Charli is a party girl; Swift is lovestruck, enjoying the weather when she used to look at the rain fall from her window. Charli is still luckily just an artist; Swift is an entire worldview.

It is the talk about drugs, the instance that Charli is dirty and that Swift is pure, deeply in-love and ready to start the nuclear family with Kelce that is the most compelling aspect of this beef, a beef that has seemed to originate from The 1975’s Matty Healy. Few artists have seen their relationship be gossip for the public like Swift; few artists in the TMZ era have been naked enough to put their relationships in their music like Swift has. We’ve seen Swift in relationships, in beef with fellow artists, unhappy, frustrated, but we’ve rarely seen her so content like this; content to be a wife, content to possibly start a life with the gym teacher, content to cheer, content to admonish others for their scoundrelness. Now, obviously it would not be out of the question for Swift to have also done drugs. She is a wealthy pop star who has been to her fair share of SNL parties, Met Gala parties, or even simple nights around town doing white girl things. Those parties, those white girl things, might have included a bump, one small line chopped by an ex-boyfriend’s credit card, but one can assume she is no longer doing that with her football player finaceé next to her hip.

On “Actually Romantic”, Swift sounded like Nancy Reagan, being tasked by her Republican husband to help with the War on Drugs by appealing to the youth. (It is always very interesting to me, that some of the kids that would appear behind Nancy while she would make speeches were Black kids, possibly a way for President Reagan to deflect from the obvious racist politics of The War on Drugs). Consider this quote from the former First Lady: “Many of you may be thinking “well, drugs don’t concern me. But it does concern you, it concerts us all: because of the way it tears at our lives, and how it aims at destroying the brightness of lights of the sons and daughters of the United States.” She continues: “Our job is never easy because drug criminals are ingenious. They work every day to plot a new and better way to steal our children’s lives, just as if they have done by developing this new drug crack. For every door we close, they open a new door to death, they prosper on our unwillingness to act. So we must be stronger, and tougher than they are.” Mrs. Reagan’s dog whistles are plain, from the nod to family values by bringing up children, to the idea that brightness means freedom from vices like drugs, to calling drug dealers “drug criminals.” This is not only a message to children, but rather a message to white America. It’s a virtue signal to conservatives: these drugs are preventing the white christian aesthetic of the nuclear family thriving in this ultra-conservative nation. She is never being specific about what kinds of drugs she views as more dangerous than others.

Obviously, Swift is not a politician, or a politician’s wife; she is a pop artist in a public beef with another artist over a man. Swift has long played the surprising fighter, a theatre kid that will scream when pushed hard enough. Swift has long been unafraid to laugh in the face of people poking through her lily-white persona. Still, in this political climate it is imperative to question any statement, however minor, that a famous person says. I don’t doubt that Swift’s hatred for Charli is sincere but her context is one of a masked-off virginal mother talking down to a cosmopolitan woman. The diss to Charli is a diss for family values, a diss for all of the Nancy Reagans that live inside average white women.

It reminds me of “Not Like Us” — where Kendrick Lamar disses Drake and his crew for being party animals who do drugs and have sex. Lamar’s hatred for Drake is so specific, so needlessly hateful, and Drake’s idiocy is so annoying, that I end up shrugging my shoulders eventually, allowing the lyrical menace to win over my qualms of his politics. However, Swift is different in that she has always felt one step away from being Sydney Sweeney, an Aryan princess whose fame is an antidote for a changing world. Swift is someone who has obviously dealt with misogyny in her time as an artist. She’s also made things harder for herself by being a narcissist. Like Nancy Reagan, she needs to go outside more; do a bump with one of Kelce’s teammates at a Brooklyn karaoke bar.