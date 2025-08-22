Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Flynn Mahoney
Aug 23

I wasn't expecting "Lifetime Movie + conservative Blindspotting" going into this one. That studio scene where a rapping Denzel blames crime on absent fathers was beyond ridiculous.

djnumbers
Aug 22

You're being nice, Jayson. That film was a two pack of ass. Spike got the Apple deal with final cut and no studio notes and gave in to his worst impulses at every turn.

I hate having to say this because I'm a fan of Spike. When's he's at his best, he's one of the best. Unfortunately, his recent work doesn't give enough respect to story and too much to "message". And the message, as you articulated, is suped uncced out and jumbled.

Shit had me hot smh

