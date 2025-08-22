The marketing for Highest 2 Lowest has been just as, if not more, memorable than the actual movie was. The movie, a reinterpreation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 masterpiece High and Low, is fun, at both turns a movie about Black masculinity and vulnerability, Black “excellence” and class, the thin line between success and survival, hip-hop conservatism, and — a new word that I am creating — drillphobia. Denzel Washington plays an aging mogul named David King, the CEO of Stackin’ Hits record (even the name of that label is a stand in for Spike’s musical politics), who is trying to buy back his record label, which is considered his personal baby, his prized and earned possession. A large conglomerate wants to buy it: King, however, thinks that it is time to reclaim the music that he is producing, to put a bow on a career that has landed him on the cover of Rolling Stone. What does it mean to have a legacy to want to keep? As he is attempting to do this, King gets a call from someone (a solid A$AP Rocky) who has claimed to kidnap his son. All bets are off after that. Someone’s broken the tranquility in the King home.

There’s things about the movie that work and do not work. Spike Lee’s trips to Martha’s Vineyard, his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden, his just-above-the-bullpen views at Yankee Stadium prevent him from taking a candid look at class status, how out of touch the zeros in your checking account can make someone, especially as music, in King’s case, vastly changes but your sensibilities that made you wealthy get stagnant. He loves being rich. He gets to be Brooklyn’s native son, he gets to point at FDNY or NYPD people who get honored at halftime at St. John's basketball games, he gets to hang out with Patrick Ewing and John Starks. To love Spike is to know that he can be a reactionary but his reactionary are also simply reactions: reactions to racism, reactions to the violence that plagues the Black community, reactions to the lack of understanding or the lack of empathy people can have for Black people and Black youth. Even when Spike was able to have older sensibilities — the man is the son of a successful jazz musician — he was able to give the youth a fierceness, an accurate sense of righteousness for the conditions they were in. Whether that is Jesus Shuttleworth talking down to his alcoholic father that used to psychologically push him in Coney Island playgrounds, or even if it’s Monty from 25th Hour regrettably conversing with his father about the maximum penitentiary he will soon find himself in, Spike understood the youth even if it was unwieldy.

This time, however, Highest 2 Lowest has taken the “unc cinema” mantle and scored literal touchdowns in an old-timers game in it. As much as I love Denzel Washington, who is spectacular in the movie — a terrific performance up there with Macbeth, or Inside Man in how naturalistic his charisma is, how intense his yearning for power, recognition is (he’s so good at playing someone who is charismatic and longing at the same time, punching down while trying to punch up) — it’s annoying to see them talk down to the youth. It can be off-putting to watch this movie if you’re a fan of contemporary hip-hop with how much the main character doesn’t seem to enjoy it, and if you hear the final song in the last scene, it isn’t like David King’s ear for his son’s R&B music is any good either. Judging by this movie, the last rapper Spike Lee liked was Kendrick Lamar; those who do not like or understand so-called mumble rap are probably out of touch. Furthermore, if you’re white, you are probably racist.

The rollout has been much the same old man talk that exists to divide and not unite. There was a video of ASAP Rocky and Spike Lee playing a game together where a host would play a song and Spike and Rocky had to guess what tracks. “Like Weezy” by Playboi Carti, the greatest mainstream rapper in the game right now, came on and Spike had no idea what the song was. How can you make a movie about the music industry, what it is like to be faced with the youth’s methods of gaining power and status when you are not remotely tapped in? This is the laziness that the conservatives treat our music with.

I’m not suggesting that Spike can’t make art about rap. CHI-RAQ is one of my favorite movies by him for its irreverence, his unwieldy melodrama, his re-workings of a Greek tragedy, and the sexiness of the Teyonah Parris performance. That’s the issue with aspects of Highest 2 Lowest: it’s a safe movie — there’s a son in this who has a Kamala poster in his room like he’s a Doechii fan — from a man who was most successful when he was both opulent and selling fake jewelry on Lenox Avenue simultaneously. Spike looked basic when he used to be pure conviction. I don’t watch movies that aim to be the main event at an Oak Bluffs theater.

Mr. Washington’s been a little corny too. He’s become an even greater actor at age 70 because he’s more herky-jerky, more stroke’d out (he often feels like he’s a minute away from completely losing his motor skills in some scenes), more concussed. He moves less sharp than he used to move, giving the viewer a nervousness akin to watching your healthy but older uncle move up to the stairs in his building that has no elevator. Such roles are partly what makes him the best movie star since Paul Newman, arguably the greatest thespian of all-time. Log onto Twitter and use the GIF format and you can find Denzel’s off-kilter smile, which could invite you into a secret society of devilish men and also make you feel safe at the same time. (He does more GIF-like scenes in this one that will surely be memorable for the rest of his career). How can he hate the internet when the internet thinks Denzel is so immense? He’s truly a one of one artist that an older version of you will make your kids watch so they know what movies can be. I guess he can knock my generation down a few notches, but it doesn’t feel good when he does it. Since he’s so exceptional, it’s been slightly disappointing watching him discuss the former generation, diss them with a version of respectability politics that feel similar to old Barack Obama speeches, or even, yes, Bill Cosby speeches. Now, look: obviously Mr. Washington is talking about Hollywood, not talking about politics or the plight of the Black community. Obviously, he’s really successful for a reason. He’s talking about fame, and he does have a point about the many loser ways people can become famous now. He’s also out of touch, rich, and has a nepo baby son. All the racism he had to be two times as better than to defeat doesn’t mean that it is cool for him to big bro all the young kids.

It also feels ahistorical. It wasn’t like Spike was a big Dipset fan, a big Devin the Dude fan, or a big LOX fan. He was only really into Public Enemy. Denzel apparently listens to Moneybagg Yo, which is cool, but it isn’t like these men were supporting hip-hop not named Jay-Z and Kanye West when the game had a wider audience. I do think hip-hop is in a weird transition where all the famous guys are startlingly old, and all the best music is made by young kids who don’t have enough language to be mainstream stars yet. (People also have awful taste so they big up Hamilton rap music instead). Still, If Spike and Denzel want to criticize the youth, they should reckon with, and approach us with more grace and humility despite their rightly earned status. Earl Sweatshirt’s album just came out. As usual, it’s fascinating — of course it is. He has the writing ability of Herman Melville and the otherworldly charm of a old anti-colonial poet. Mr. Sweatshirt is older than the kids who Spike and Denzel are railing against, but they should listen to that record before coming at the younger generation again.