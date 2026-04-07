In the wake of the alabaster male gerontocracy that marched back into the White House in 2024, pop stars are starting to loudly critique, and even shout back, at said male gerontocracy, and men in general. Sabrina Carpenter is the latest export of misandry from the pop girl faction. During her Lollapalooza set in Brazil, Carpenter performed “Manchild”, a hit song from her 2025 album, Man’s Best Friend. The lyrics are irreverent towards men and their excessive view of themselves. “Stupid/Or is it slow/Maybe it’s useless/But there’s a cuter word for it I know”, Carpenter sings on the bridge before going into the chorus. It quickly became a big hit in her catalog. The last two albums from Carpenter are full of hits about sexuality and the pleasure heterosexual life can bring as well as the frustrations that being attracted to men will inevitably bring for a woman. On Twitter, a video was posted of the performance, with a tweet saying that Carpenter was calling men useless, as if she was on a feminist speech and not just singing one of her songs while involving the crowd into her performance. It lead to men tweeting back at Carpenter herself on Twitter, men upset about the perceived disrespect that Carpenter had for them.

As stunning as it is to read that men online had an actual beef with Ms. Carpenter, she is adept at winking at womanhood, while still be in tune with what her desires are. She’s a filthy artist oozing with sexual innuendo as well as a major hitmaker. “I know you want my touch for life/if you love me right, then who knows?/I might let you make me juno”, she says on “Juno”, the tenth song on Short N’ Sweet. If you’re someone who cares about the size of their partner, perhaps her lyrics on “Bed Chem” might impress you. “And now the next thing I know, I’m like/manifest that you’re oversized”, she croons. Ms. Carpenter grew up as a Disney kid but the best part of her music is how eager to be sexy it feels. Where Chappell Roan is for lesbians or straight women who are hetero-pessimistic, and Taylor Swift is for angry theater girls mad at their lack of popularity, Carpenter is firmly for straight women. She is sexual but disappointed in the men that are in the field. It is like the girl next door that you grew up with is now asking you to come over when her parents are not around. She looks like the girl next door too: petite, blonde, whimsical, a lip licker when standing in front of Bad Bunny. Although I prefer my women with more booty on them, on a pure sex appeal basis without my aesthetic biases, there are not many women as hot as Ms. Carpenter on her best day.

Ms. Carpenter works because she is disappointed in men but still able to be cheeky about them. It is not angry feminist music, so much as it is sex positive feminist music, re-affirming that women can own their sexuality and not be defined by the male-gaze. It’s fun music for women, albeit white women, because the patriarchy is not going away. Patriarchal violence is still prevalent; intimate partner violence is too. One of three girls are sexual assaulted. Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States, is someone who regularly platforms abusers. He became President, again, by defeating a woman, the second woman he defeated. He stole the election through money, through making the internet in his image, with his fellow patriarchal men, including a gay man, Peter Thiel. He spoke to young men on streams, who are either apathetic at him being part of the patriarchy or whom wish to be part of the male gerontocracy with him. He has been accused of sexual assault as well. It’s in Hip-hop too: Diddy says hello from a detention center, because although rap music is the greatest genre ever invented — and the men and women of color will always be celebrated for making such a lush, brilliant genre of music — women and vulnerable employees are still victims of patriarchal figures in rap music. Athletes, some of whom have highlights that I still watch, have been accused of sexual assault. It’s all over the place. Write it in the sky: men harm women.

In the same way that white supremacy affects white people’s view on the world, forcing them to rot within their own selves without expanding their brain, patriarchy does that for men too. It extends to the art that we watch. Instead of only watching Goodfellas, you should watch Showgirls as well. He Got Game is a masterpiece: as is Love & Basketball. Instead of listening to only Lil Wayne, you should check out Trina as well. Same goes for Nirvana and the riot girl rock band, Sleater-Kinney. Like race, it is important to mix gender as well. I have learned so much from women. I first watched The Umbrellas of Cherbourg because many moons ago, my ex, took me. This goes for women as well. It is frustrating when women use the term “boy movies” — it is always the white ones that say this — as if some of the greatest movies of all-time don’t critique patriarchy. Art is to be watched and discussed. Taste is a luxury for people that have the personality to discover more. Although identity is a huge signifier for people, interpreting art is also important. It is harder for a woman to mix genders and have male friends than it is for men to have a female friend because of the safety that women have to prioritize when dealing with straight men. Yet, it annoys me when women talk about transgressive art with men in them like it is only a way for men to jerk off to themselves. No, art is important. Passion for the arts should exist through the medium of cinema or music for both genders. Men and women should watch movies and discuss them. That’s what cosmopolitan life is about. If you don’t have passion for arts, you don’t have a life.

The Silence of the Lambs is a masterpiece about a white woman investigating a serial killer who is targeting big girls. The men can’t be bothered to do the work that Clarice Starling, played by the incomparable Jodie Foster, is doing. While they are kicking the wrong doors down, barely listening to Starling when she is in the room anyway, Starling was following up on leads for a case that had went cold. She’s determined to find justice for these girls who lived in small towns on the edges of society. It’s euphoric when she cracks the case, leading to that famous final chase where she is tracking Buffalo Bill. A second reading of the film is this: Starling is a young white woman assimilating into the FBI, a governmental body. She is Tracy Flick if Tracy Flick was a force for good. In twenty years, she might soon be running for Governor of Virginia on a tough on crime mandate. It is even joked about by Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer who practically mentors her during this case. Played by Anthony Hopkins, he sees her for the scrappy upstart that she is. “And that accent you desperately tried to shed, pure West Virginia. What was your father? Is he a coal miner? Did he stink of the lamp?”, says Lecter. (My favorite is when he tells her he will give her what she desires most. Starling asks “what’s that?” Lecter goes, “advancement, of course.”). With that being said, it is easy to root for Clarice Starling regardless of your reading of the character. The stakes are so high that a senator’s daughter is one of the victims, and if you look at Clarice’s big, beautiful, blue eyes, you’ll see a woman who intends to do good.

Sometimes the distrust that people have for white feminism and even well-meaning white women come up when Carpenter is discussed. White women get a bad reputation when they talk about feminism or the patriarchy because like all white people, sometimes they fail to realize that race is the most defining feature of American life. Or, they secretly know it is, and often tattle on themselves, exposing them as racists when they do. It is more than possible for white women to be real feminists and struggle with race. Bring It On taught us that Black womanhood and white womanhood are so different, that the Torros were no match for the Clovers, but it also told us that Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst found common ground at the end, or something close to it. What if white women are the niggas of feminism? In the same way, once in a while, black people online can lack nuance when it comes to racism because of their justified anger, white women can seem ridiculous. It doesn’t mean they are wrong though. It just means they communicate poorly sometimes. Carpenter calling men “useless” in her music is a thorny question. A lot of you dorks are useless, and Ms. Carpenter is only being cheeky and fun, but she is a white girl from Quakertown, the middle of nowhere, calling men useless. Her fanbase is white. I worry that this encourages white women to stay within their shells, their white girl clubs where they ignore race and lump all men in with each other. The “boys club” that exists often exists within wealthy circles, but working class Black men aren’t fraternizing with the white male power structure. Yet, that doesn’t mean working class men of all races can’t be guilty of being patriarchal even if they aren’t part of the patriarchy, even if they aren’t causing harm to women.

Patriarchy is a system that men need to unlearn, whether it is in the White House, in a relationship, or in the student council at a high school in Ms. Carpenter’s hometown of Quakertown. Is saying men are useless good feminism, even though it’s just a fun song? Is that text something that will help men be better? Maybe not. I think it encourages the idea that the two genders are at war, which is a poor way to view the world, particularly in a country that is based on race, capitalism, and gender but it is not on Ms. Carpenter to be a professor on the intersection of race, gender, or capitalism. Nor is it on her to make music that tells men how to be better partners and friends to women. To complain about Carpenter and her misandry is to misinterpret her and her music as well. She loves men; she needs men to be better, which all men surely do need to be better regardless of race. Carpenter does not partake in the dubious practice of hetero-pessimism in her songs. James Baldwin once said “I love America, and exactly for that reason, it is my right to criticize her perpetually.” That reminds me of Carpenter’s take on men when I listen to her music. Carpenter’s music wasn’t made for me, a Black man who lives in The Bronx and listens to street rap, but I find her to be my favorite of the white girl pop stars because of her personality. It is cooler than the overly theatrical but quite wooden personalities of Swift or Roan’s; Carpenter is the hot girl with some dick jokes.

I trust that Carpenter sees beyond just feminism. She isn’t a girl who is just mad at the men who cheated on her. She brought out Earth, Wind, and Fire, the legendary Black R&B and soul group at Lollapalooza in 2025. They played “Let’s Groove” and “September” while Carpenter danced and sung it with them. Earth, Wind, and Fire is very famous, it is not like she bought out Monaleo, but it was cute: an acknowledgement of Chicago as a town that birthed Black geniuses and the genius of Black men of the past and how they influenced a little girl from Quakertown. Ms. Carpenter does not think all men are useless; she just wants you to step your game up.