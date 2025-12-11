I had been having issues with writer’s block, typing sentences that become coherent thoughts for a blog, when University of Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore got fired from the university. It was a shocking announcement reported by ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, the type of announcement that turns Twitter into a Comedy Cellar night for three hours, memes flowing through everyone’s veins and loud innuedos becoming public knowledge for everyone to gossip about. The firing happened after Moore went 9-3 in a decent season, despite Michigan getting beaten by Ohio State for the first time in four years. In Michigan land, they almost rather beat the scarlet and red than even make it to the National Championship game. Moore, who was hired full-time in 2024 after serving as an interim coach for two games in the 2023 season, was not a state hero, despite his viral speech defending Jim Harbaugh’s honor, despite him being the first Black coach in school history. All football coaches can be dramatic and Moore was no different, turning his white mentor into a hero as opposed to a coach looking for a deranged edge.

As soon as the firing was announced, the details were quickly reported to the masses. The reason for his firing was TMZ worthy: Moore carried on an extrimarital affair with a young staffer, an Administrative Specialist, a job title that sounds so normal that it is all the more conspicuous to begin with. Per Wetzel, Michigan had received a tip about the possible relationship this fall and began investigating it. They had decided that there was no wrongdoing until more information had come forward this week. It’s a whole thing: According to a Twitter account (more on that), the young staffer in question had a salary of $58,000 in her first two years as Administrative Specialist. Then, suddenly, last season her salary was given a 55.11 percent jump to $90,000. Furthermore, pictures released in 2024 show Moore walking on campus with a woman who is not his wife. The photo shows them from the back, so we have no way of knowing if that is the woman he had the affair with, but it seems very funny that Moore would carry out an affair that is so poorly planned and public. One is reminded of Ghost and Angela from Power, two people openly salivating over each other in public while living lives that should be private for their best interests.

College football coaches are known for their embarrassing controversies in regards of their philandering with assistants, and the messiness that seems to follow their trysts. There’s something about all the power that winning in college football gives you, the notoriety you gain from making a lowly non-coastal elite state a winner, the way coaching young men can make their lives more complete. To see someone like Nick Saban is to see certain players who would call Coach Saban their father figure. So many coaches in college football live by their love of Christ, their deranged relationship with football and their love of attention. The love of Christ, the love of football, the love of power tend to combust into each other, leading to a trainwreck of volatility, all crashing into together gauchely as if we’re watching a capitalist preacher have a sex scandal in his church. In Pro Football, coaches are playing backup to the attention that their players garner; college football is about the coaches, and the clout they get from winning or making a program into a perennial contender is addicting. So is the venal ambition to look for better jobs, to look for more money and a larger amount of celebrity. Lane Kiffin staged an entire theatrical play over his inability to choose between Ole Miss and LSU. Urban Meyer almost had a heart attack. It is a sport for the wickedest of men, the men whose appetites cause them as much pain as losing to a rival might.

Moore’s firing reminds me of the Bobby Petrino firing, where the Arkansas head coach got on a motorcycle with his mistress and got into an accident, then lied to Arkansas about her being on the motorcycle to begin with. The photo of Petrino at the press conference with a neck brace on, bruises and gashes on his nose, forehead, and right cheek, lying through his teeth about the accident, withholding who he was with, is a classic photo. College Football fans seem to bring it up on Twitter once a year, a first glance at the absurdity of SEC coaches. Watching it all over SportsCenter was delightful. Petrino, who was never all that likable to begin with, became a national punchline overnight. His affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player, a “student-athlete development coordinator” — God, these job titles are otherworldly hilarious — was venery as spectacle. Even Petrino didn’t stoop as low as Moore did though.

Did I mention that the lady in question is a white woman? The Black man’s kyptonite strikes again: A blonde, basic, Taylor Swift-listening white woman, with the skinny body, long back, and flat lips to match. Far be it from me to criticize a Black man for falling victim to the devil’s woman, and Moore is already married to a white woman, but this made the controversy more entertaining, as half the people on Twitter complained that Moore was failing the Black community and half the people on Twitter saluted his dilliance with this poor white girl. Allegedly, Moore’s “situationship” with Ms. Administrative Specialist up lead to an unwanted pregnancy, a forced abortion, and Moore stalking her for several months despite the relationship being over. (My favorite tweet: A Twitter user, a woman, said “Abortion pill? No can do — send me on that table). When he was fired, he told his wife he was going to kill himself. Then, in a darker turn that turns this from Mad Men to Mariah Carey’s music video for “Obsessed”, he went to the girl’s house and held a knife to his throat before being intercepted by police. He’s been detained since and has a court hearing on Friday. This isn’t just messy; it’s a dramatic reading of a plot for an episode of The Pitt on stalking.

Who benefits from this? Nobody, but Twitter did something so interesting: it was practically reporting the details before actual reporters did. It would be in all of our’s best interest to wait for the experts to report all of the details, and as I type more details are coming out, but by the end of the night deranged sickos on the app had already found out about her salary upkick, the Plan B, the photo, and a text message was released from a donor’s son who claimed that the affair was an open secret that everyone around the town knew about. Not that this is the first time people on Twitter already knew about something before full details came out, but it hardly felt as niche and detailed as this. Moore was done before the day ended; Twitter defeated the reporters.