Shedeur Sanders wasn’t yet drafted around the time that President Donald J. Trump logged onto Truth Social. Sanders was being either correctly evaluated, or being taught a trite lesson on behavior, somewhere between a spanking and a collusion. He was on the couch, in front of his family, with his trademark bling on his wrist, his watch that looks fresh out of the packaging. Flanked by his famous father and head coach, Deion Sanders, and his brother Shilo, for the first time in his existence Shedeur was quiet. Outside of the tweets saying “Thank you GOD” and “LEGENDARY”, the Sanders family was mute while everyone else had opinions — from sportswriters, analysts, to well, critics. The NFL Draft is full of stories about falls, and Sanders might have had the most dramatic one yet, enticing people who never had opinions on football to become unconfirmed experts on his supposedly arrogant attitude.

Then, 45, and now 45 and 47 unleashed: “What is wrong with NFL owners, ARE THEY STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to win. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Trump rarely sticks up for Black athletes so the “truth” sent shockwaves on the internet. Furthermore, it is just like the traditional Trump posts when regards to athletes. It features an insistence on talking about someone’s “genes”, an eugenic-like talking point about who deserves a leg up, and who deserves more respect and rights than others, and the idea that Sanders is “streetwise”, as if he is a member of the Barksdale Organization in The Wire. Somehow, it is both complimentary and racist. (Truly, nobody does it like that guy does it). How well do Shedeur Sanders fans know the Sanders family? To those who have heard “Coach Prime” speak in interviews, this wasn’t completely shocking. Deion went to Florida State, starred in the red Seminols jersey in glorious fashion, and became a household name, an example of a good Southern boy playing football for a Southern school. And, his coach, Bobby Bowden? Deion was his number one boy, with Bowden embracing Deion’s bright blackness and his natural inclination to showboat. (Bowden reminds me of Kim Mulkey: he might have had racist elements, but he surely allowed his Black players to be the coolest athletes on the field. In fact, that is the characteristic in Bowden and Mulkey that makes people gloss over their worst traits). It is possible that the relationship with Bowden is complicated, as relationships with white mentors tend to be, but Sanders looked at Bowden as his masculine example, a sort of interracial harmony that is dubious when you look under its boyish microscope.

Coach Prime — I will be calling him that for the rest of the blog in order not to confuse him with his son Shedeur — is a complicated person. America was begging for capitalist Black athletes to buy into the glitz and glamour the country was selling in the late 80’s and early 90’s and Deion was one of them, becoming a household name through his unique play and enormous marketing skills. They were great cornerbacks before Sanders but the cornerback is a position that he helped revolutionize, turning it into a position of style and notoriety nearly as much as it could be for a receiver. All cornerbacks who talk a little smack do it because Sanders once did, because he was twice as good at the position that made him as famous as the guys he covered. He’s an exceptionally solipsistic promoter: not many athletes can nickname themselves “Prime Time” and have it stick without any criticism or question. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s canonized in Black culture. Even when he attempted suicide in 1997 after losing his stepfather and getting served divorce papers by his first wife, he was considered the peak of self-promotion within the Black athlete community. Still, there’s always been little things about him that suggest a certain moral corruption despite his real faith in Christianity. (Bishop T.D. Jakes is one of his mentors as well).

In an interview with Rich Eisen about two years ago, after he was hired at the University of Colorado to breathe some life into a struggling football program, he spoke about looking for a particular type of athlete, especially at quarterback. “We want mother/father, we want dual parents. We want that kid to be 3.5 and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.” He goes on to talk about how the criteria changes for different positions: “Defensive linemen are totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders continued. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.”

The first problem with these quotes is that they are incoherent, inarticulate, and erroneous. Tom Brady is divorced. Coach Prime, himself, is divorced. It is clear that Coach Prime had no issues recruiting his son, nor would he have issues recruiting Tom Brady’s son. I am a son of two lovely but divorced parents. I am intelligent. I would hope that if I had the talent, Coach Prime would recruit me. All of his quotes reinforce a certain kind of family values politics that are ultimately harmful for Black people, and all people, especially the Black man because it seems to assume that the respect of the Black man is predicated on whether he is married or not. It is another way for white America to judge us disproportionally. Furthermore, it seems classist, as if there is something inherently wrong with a single parent home, something that sadly happens with all races. For all of Coach Prime’s incredible instincts — the way he has uplifted young men like his son to exuberantly celebrate as if it was their primal right, his unyielding charisma, his vulnerability in the face of bladder cancer, and his understanding of how college sport is beginning to change by infusing hip-hop culture into his PWI program — he has some weird instincts too. Sometimes, it is clear that there is nothing different in the politics of Sanders than in your white boss at the grocery store that keeps saying eyebrow-raising stuff that you take home with you. Getting spoken down to by someone who looks like you isn’t much better than when the white men say it. He sounded like his mentor Bobby Bowden, who was a known friend of Donald Trump. Again, I’m a Coach Prime supporter, but that was a statement that someone who voted Republican would say.

All of that is to say that it should not surprise people that Trump likes Coach Prime and his son Shedeur, who is set to make his first start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. On the internet, fans are claiming that Sanders — a flashy kid from a rich family, who has had economic and educational advantages his entire life — has been treated unfairly by the Browns. It would not be out of the question for the Browns, for the NFL in general, to want to treat Sanders a lesson. Based on what we heard during the NFL Draft process, Sanders was a braggart and was not afraid to be unspoken with teams. His father was too. However, Sanders wasn’t the prospect that his daddy was, nor was there any real physical tools that stood out on tape. He holds onto the ball too long. He doesn’t possess an exceptional arm. Not all hope of Sanders being great is lost: I was impressed at how he stood in the pocket, took hits playing in front of a weak offensive line, processed his reads, and made accurate throws that aren’t easy to make. He isn’t a physical speciman but he does love the game; he’s known as an intelligent, hard worker as well. Drafting Sanders in the first couple of rounds would be a pick for intangibles, the kind of attributes you hear about when the prospect won a few national titles with a stacked roster, or when a white quarterback struggled throughout his college career but was a “leader” in the locker room.

I do think he would have been picked a little earlier had he not been Deion’s son, or if he showed the proper attitude that NFL teams want out of rookies, whatever that means, but he was never going in the first or second round. What makes everyone think that the son of a rich football legend is being colluded against? He isn’t kneeling and protesting systemic racism like Colin Kaepernick was. Sanders is about as outspoken and revolutionary as Kanye West is. (OK, maybe that’s too far). To see the NFL is to see institutionalized racism throughout its history, in the way people evaluate quarterbacks to the lack of black coaches on the sidelines. It can be tempting to lump Shedeur in there but he isn’t anything but a prospect whose team might not think is that good. That’s unfortunate — the Browns are so ridiculous that if they drafted my son, I’d pull an Archie Manning and force him to holdout until they traded him to another team — but it isn’t collusion, nor is it anything different than other rookie quarterbacks in previous years that are on teams that aren’t coaching them right. In Seth Wickersham’s book American Kings, he writes about Caleb Williams having nobody watching tape with him during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears. Was he being colluded against? No, he was playing for an organization that needed to develop their rookies better.

Well, look: Shedeur has his chance to show the NFL why it was a mistake letting him slip to the six round. He has the pedigree, he has the access to legends like Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and more. He has the swagger, the confidence. Now it is time for him to earn it. The Browns started Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel before him, hardly a group of quarterbacks that will inspire NFL Films tapes in the future. So, Shedeur has a chance to be the permanent starter, the one that sells jerseys in Cleveland and changes the hopes of a suffering fanbase. Let’s see if he can do that. As for his father? Because of his 3-7 record at Colorado this season, I doubt we’ll get tweets from Trump complimenting his good “genes.”