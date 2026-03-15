Last season, when St. John’s University was in the midst of a historic, comeback season, GQ.com finally gave me the green light to interview Rick Pitino. It took about a month of nagging for St. John’s media team to set up the interview, and two weeks of me going to games to show my face to the communications coordinators, but it finally happened. I was told that Rick Pitino was going to call me in the morning and I’d have thirty minutes with him. I remember thinking that wasn’t nearly enough time but freelance writers can’t be naggers. So, on a March morning, a new phone number called me. I knew it was Coach Pitino. “Hello”, Coach said. “Good morning.” I asked him how he was, he replied that he was okay; then, we started the interview.

Pitino was in rare form. He is an utterly charismatic talker, a silver tongued devil who isn’t afraid to mythologize himself while still being guarded enough for your mind to wonder it might be like to grab a beer with him during after hours at an Italian restaurant. When asked about whether his time with St. John’s is a last hurrah of sorts, he was slightly defiant. “Not really, I try not to think about that. I look more towards health”, Pitino explained. As we continued to interview, I asked him about some of the low points of his career, such as the failure with the Boston Celtics or being fired from Louisville despite leading them to three Final Fours and one National Championship when he was there. He answered with both deflection and reflection, in the way that only Rick Pitino can do. “When I was in Boston, I took over a team that won 15 games, and we were banking on getting Tim Duncan and we had two picks in the top six. And instead of getting picks one and two, which we could have gotten, we got three and six. So, those are bad breaks that you could do nothing about”, he clarified. “At Louisville, I’m responsible for my assistant coaches, and they did the wrong thing. I don’t look back today and make excuses. I was fired.”

It was a mesmerizing time over the phone. We burst past the thirty minute mark. From there, he went into the viral clip of him telling his locker room that he needed to be tougher, bringing the Johnnies back to the fabric of New York culture, mentoring players, and Brioni suits. We even talked about the 2004-2005 Louisville team, whom were in the Final Four the first time I went with my father. Here’s what kills me though: I wish I had been a tougher interviewer. Some of the interview reads like a fan that was so happy to be there that he was lobbing him some softballs that Pitino could easily charm his way out of. I should have pushed back on him more, made him explain his communication issues while coaching the Celtics. It wasn’t just that they didn’t get Tim Duncan. It was that Pitino was miserable to be around, verbally chastised every player, despite the humor displayed during the “Larry Bird is not walking through that door” press conference. In 2009, he was the target of an extortion attempt from the wife of a former equipment manager. Coach had sexual relations with her on the table at an Italian restaurant in Louisville. Yes, his assistants were hiring strippers to entertain recruits, but that is a disregard for decorum that would only be possible if there was a corrupt culture in the basketball program. If Pitino’s assistants did things, they did it hoping that it would benefit him and the program, even if he did not explicitly ask them to do so. I was asking him questions, good questions, because I am very good journalist, but it is not difficult to caught him in Pitino’s ability to talk. It’s an underrated trait: some people are great at what they do, but are not great talkers. Pitino, with his oration, his Long Island swagger, absolutely is.

I write this as St. John’s are Big East Tournament champions for the second year in a row. They are the first Big East program to win back-to-back regular season and tournament titles. In the history of the Big East, a conference that had players like Pearl Washington, Chris Mullin, Patrick Ewing, Ray Allen, Allen Iverson, Ron Artest, Carmelo Anthony, Emeka Okafor, Randy Foye, and Kemba Walker in it, a program never had the durability, the talent, to go back-to-back. He has turned St. John’s into a national conversation again. They are a national power. If they did this and beat Crigheton, a team that I blink my eyes at whenever they are in Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament, then it would matter but he did something even more notable: he beat the University of Connecticut. The whine of Dan Hurley could not be heard under the commotion of St. John’s fans obsessed with how hard Pitino’s team plays. Zuby Ejiofor, the Big East Player of the Year, led the way with 18 points and an incredible block in the second half that seemed to stop UCONN from having new life. It was a beat down. UCONN fans were sent back to the Metro North Station drunk and depressed.

All I could think about was Pitino as the YouTubeTV app on my phone showed the final seconds. Dan Hurley, who is a ridiculously great coach and a thoroughly unlikable villain that college basketball should be grateful they have, walked over to Pitino and put his hand over his mouth so cameras could not pick up the congratulatory message he was saying to Pitino. Pitino was wearing a double breasted suit with stripes on it, looking as crisp as Gotti walking down the courthouse steps after a hung jury. I consider this new normal, St. John’s winning big games, to be a miracle: I am a New York native, if you can’t tell, but even I never thought St. John’s would be good again. I was content with hearing all of the stories from old timers like my father and OG’s that remember what it was like watching Mark Jackson, Walter Berry, and even Ron Artest. College basketball often bores me — why can’t anyone make a damn jump shot? — but the Johnnies being good again would feed lost souls looking to be replenished.

This run with the Johnnies has evolved into an unequaled end of a great career for Pitino. He is already in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He has taken three programs to the final four. One thought that after Louisville he might have a permanent asterisk next to his name when you look at the Hall of Fame plaque. One of the greatest coaches of his generation reduced to a cautionary tale about egotism. In retrospect, knowing what we know about Pitino, how he walks around with confidence knowing that he could beat any given coach for one game, how he desperately wants to show that Hurley can’t be the new king of the Big East without going through him first, every St. John’s supporter should have known that he was going to turn things around in Queens as long as he was given the resources to do so. He was given a bunch of criticism for the “he’s slow laterally” speech that he gave after a tough loss against Seton Hall in 2024. It was an example of what makes Pitino boorish: his propensity to blame others and have a “woe is me” mentality. It was sleazy, yet it was him so annoyed at the lack of talent he had because of how badly he wanted to be on top again.

If it is possible to love someone as sleazy as Pitino, then I do. His decisions have had negative effects for programs that he is involved in. It took Louisville six years to get back to normal after he was ousted. However, his issues has never once made any player or any fanbase say “we do not want that guy.” Every venture with Pitino might end poorly, because he is a violation waiting to happen, but when he was at Iona, taking a bunch of scrappy players that will end up playing in Greece for ten years, to the tournament, every Johnnies fan was salivating to have that dude back again. If anything, basketball fans missed Rick Pitino. If Calipari is the talker, then Pitino is the talker and the brainiac. Watching Pitino take this team to another possible two seed in the NCAA Tournament is like watching an old Robert Redford be a bank robber and charm his way out of life-threatening situations. I know that we shouldn’t cheer people as venal, as difficult, as that guy can be, but isn’t that part of his genius? Isn’t resurrecting a great college basketball program like St. John’s his legacy? My message on Pitino is salient: would I trust him in front of my woman? Can he sell me a car? I would not let him do either things, but he could coach my team any time he wants. We’ll warm his seat up for him, which is essentially what the Johnnies did.

Maybe worrying about an embarrassing scandal five years after Pitino drags a solid roster to the National Championship game is St. John’s destiny. One doesn’t regret the risky move he makes as long as the move comes with glory that is impossible not to want. It is a testament to Pitino that my mind is already wondering whether a title is possible during this run. He is 73, and you can imagine that he was five more years in him as long as he stays healthy. You can’t blame me for loving the guy. Legends don’t always have to be exemplary angels; they just have to lift your favorite team up from the dead.