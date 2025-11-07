I’m out of words to describe how propulsive the vitality is at a Playboi Carti show. First, came the mob that served as his backup screamers, men in black, oversized pants, holes in their shirts that made the ragtag seem presentable. Then, there was the smoke; the heavy, mainlined to the crowd, unrelenting smoke that started from the wires and cannons that were on the stage. Lastly, there was Carti, in his unabashed craze for performance, ready to give these kids their birthday gifts, their moments that will last them until they bounce their kids off their lap. For the kids, the YN’s with their weird boots, this is akin to Kanye West on the Saint Pablo tour before the crash out. This is Chief Keef doing “Faneto” in a night club. Playboi Carti is an artist for our boyish times, the king of the kids. He is the best mainstream rapper in a time where the mainstream, some might say, is dead. Last night at the Barclays Center, he made his introduction as the main man of hip-hop in the 2020’s.

Now, comes what I have been wrestling with. I am also out of words to describe how repulsive Carti’s behavior towards women is, towards the rightfully conventional laws of man. Last month, in Utah, he punched his cab driver after the driver saw him in a heated argument with his girlfriend. “Carl claims things took a disastrous turn when Carti and his other half got into a heated argument -- apparently over sex -- in the back seat ... and he says Carti threatened to beat up both her and Carl after he intervened”, TMZ reported. The driver did not see Carti hit her girlfriend but he did see her holding her chest. I’m tired of this: Carti has not been able to keep his hands to himself for his entire career. I can only imagine how music fans who are victims of intimate partner violence feel. It is not only disappointing, but a legit example of the intimate partner violence that has, yes, always plagued the male community, and the Soundcloud era of hip-hop. (Obviously he’s also been arrested in Georgia for this too, but I’m very concerned with the stupidity of this happening in Utah. The state where drinking alcohol is frowned upon is not the place for you to get arrested. They act like Prohibition still is an amendment in that state. Negro, you are in Utah. They think the players on the Jazz are too Black for their taste. It is an entire state of white supremacy. Just do your show for the Mormon weirdos whose parents somehow let their kids listen to your tunes and go to the next tour date. What’s wrong with you? Have you no control?)

I love this era of rap for its subversive song-crafting, its ability to cut traditionalism in half, the urgency of its direct, throbbing lyrics, turning what was a genre of wordsmiths into a genre of pain, feeling, melodic swagger, 808’s that pierce and flow that is unconventional, herky-jerky, the perfect microcosm of the chaos that we live in daily. I first heard XXXTentacion and thought “Look At Me” was going to take hip-hop to new heights. That era of music has been side-by-side with me, becoming the soundtrack to my growth as a man. It has also come with Ian Connor’s, Playboi Carti’s, Uzi’s, men who take almost no sorrow in their ability to menace, to use their hypermasculinity to crush, to sever the joy that the opposite sex should bring us.

I hate that Carti “allegedly” hits women. I’m sorry, and I really do love how diverse the boys of his fanbase is, how obviously revolutionary his best songs are, how enormous his music can feel, but the women have a right to be weary of this man, weary of the intensity that comes with the sleazy croaks about male debauchery, the apathy that his young label mates show when they hit women too. We’re in a moment of acute airlessness all over this country, the world, and Carti, in a way, fits that moment despite the obvious genius that comes with his eclectic, traditional but genre-busting music. I can’t decide, or maybe I can, but do not want to admit it because that means I am part of the problem: Is Carti the bug of the ills of this generation, or is he a feature of it, driving men to the depths of their anger, despair with his personal life that sometimes feels like part of the music as well?

However, he’s good at music. I love hip-hop. It’s street music, it’s working class music, country music, tribal music. It’s not pop. It’s difficult to discuss Carti in ways that don’t allow for adoration since the shows themselves are so intense. When a heartbeat beats faster than it ought to, you’re usually satisfiedly unruly, shocked by the waves of energy brought during the night. Playboi Carti was the main act on his tour that was backed by some of his Opium young boys like Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson, and he did some of his best performing of his career. The screams are always there, yes, but he also brought a personal touch with him to the show tonight. To see him is to see a mix of horror film whimsy, masculine friskiness, teenage fury, and Soundcloud melodies. Tonight, he pitched a shutout into the eighth inning. He only allowed a run when he played the naked radio grab, “Charge Dem Hoes A Fee.”

The show started with the excellent “Pop Out”, its airplane engine sound bursting in flames as Carti came out screeching how it is in your best interest for him not to come to your party. No amount of debauchery keeps Carti from sounding like a maniac, and “Pop Out” and aspects of his March 2025 album, MUSIC are excellent at maintaining Carti’s relationship to rage despite the obvious radio grabs and social climbing that are all over that record. (“Pop Out” is almost as good as his other great rage intro, “Rockstar Made.”). Then, came the 1017 Thug imitation of “OPM BABI”, one of MUSIC most underrated tracks. After that, the abnormally good “Cocaine Nose” — F1thy’s sample of Ashanti’s “Only U”, a song that samples “Presence” by Aurelius, is an example of the deep bag that Carti has in terms of hip-hop knowledge — brought the house down, as teenager who might not know the sleaze that Carti is talking about surely acted like they did.

On MUSIC, Carti’s best impulses lie and so do his worst ones. There’s a ton of slop on there that is almost definitely indebted to streaming. Where Whole Lotta Red felt genuinely daring even though a few of the songs towards latter half of the album didn’t land as well as “Slayer”, “Stop Breathing”, “Vamp Anthem”, or “Rockstar Made” do, MUSIC could be accused of a certain kind of soulless A&R’ing at times. When “GOOD CREDIT” landed, it is clear that Mr. Lamar is the old man trying to hang out with the kids. His appearance on Carti’s song is a move for the Spotify streams that accompanied the song. If a Unc makes it on the album, how will the kids remember this show as for them?a

I am sighing as I type this, but the music is still excellent. The rowdiness, mixed with the broken, desiccated sound that Carti has perfected is why he was so successful last night. “Like Weezy”, with its electro soul, his voice that overpowers the drum patterns, got heavy cheers. “Evil J0rdan” is demonic, the hook-less two minutes being subversive, a canvass for Carti’s best overall rapping he has ever done. (“I think she’s a fling, I think she’s a playmaker, she should be on my team/She can get her a ring — shit it can’t be me — but she can be on the team” is the funniest bar of his career). It is easy to forget how strong songs like “RIP”, “Location”, “Stop Breathing” are as well, and when those non-MUSIC songs came on, fans were in a daze of exultation.

The fans are mostly boys, some white, some ethnic, some darker. There were obviously a few women, too, and I’d be interested in reading or watching videos about Carti coming from women who understand how incredible some of his music is. 2024 was a moment for masculine boys to wield their power, deconstruct a certain liberal calm that the Biden Administration often tried, and failed, to bring. It seems like last year that Trump was told by the Justice Department that his name is amongst many on the Epstein list. A convicted sex trafficker was close buddies with the President of the United States. You can’t make this up. Hollywood executives, many of whom with neoliberal politics, would throw you out of Hollywood if you sent them a script about Trump. And, in hip-hop, Carti is the centerpiece of masculinity — all of its ability to spark an adrogynous change, and how ugly it can be.

Chatter about sexual misconduct, pedophilia has traveled all the way to hip-hop, as Drake can explain to you from the mansion in Birdle Path. (By the way. As usual, women who do not listen to hip-hop should stay out of any misogyny talk. Keep listening to that Taylor Swift during your picnic). Watching Carti on tour last night wasn’t some type of “gotcha” to second-wave feminism. Carti’s greatest attributes — the skittish yells, the loud sleaze, how it seems willed by a raw boyishness — is visceral. Some of the intrepid fearlessness can start to feel like unfortunate dominance when seen up close, especially when its author, its main character, can’t keep his hands to himself. The music is essential for its revolutionary self-assurance, for how primal its intensity is. Rap is supposed to sound like this. This is body music during the “everyone’s on the couch” era. It’s also essential to talk about, though, how intrinsic Carti’s intimate partner violence also feels, how catered to boys his music can also be. Carti put on a great show. He also might be the feature, the bug, the omega, the king of the nihilistic underworld. Enjoy the music at your own expense.