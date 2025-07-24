I dislike watching trailers but I often lack the willpower, the discipline, not to press play on them when they roll down my timeline. Part of me wishes I could go into movies blind, go into it without knowing anything but the title that I picked on my app or at the register; that way, when I am at the movies, it’s akin to a religious experience, finding God in the moments when your soul needs to be uplifted. However, the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, his soon to be tenth picture which comes out in late-September, has only reinvigorated my desire to see the movie. It hits like the needle that saved Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction; it’s mesmerizing whenever I take a glimpse at it.

There’s been a few of them that have now come out. The first official trailer showed Leonardo DiCaprio as a bumbling, stumbling father looking for his daughter, having to call a code of underground operators to help him locate her even though he does not remember the code. “I don’t remember that one, let’s not nitpick”, Leo says, in a line reading that will almost surely induce laughs in the theaters. The next one showed him accosting a teenage friend of his daughter’s with a hilariously dopey “what’s up homie!” line reading; this new one, the one that just made me do a “Vince McMahon fall-off-of-a-chair face”, shows Leo making a bomb in front of a sexy Teyana Taylor. Teyana Taylor, who along with Leo is starring in her first PTA film, will be playing his wife, and it seems like they used to be revolutionaries together; Chase Infiniti is playing their only child. Sean Penn, who I wish Mr. Anderson would drop his obsession with, is also in this presumably as the man chasing Leo and his daughter; his performance is what I am most nervous about.

There’s not a better American filmmaker in the 21st century than Paul Thomas Anderson. (Coens are close). His movies are unique, funny, sorrowful, shaggy, hip, and contain multitudes; they are movies about faith, invention, false heroes, worshippers, and absurd corruption. His characters tend to become film heroes as soon as the movie is a week old, making uproar for their resolve, their might, their wisdom, their depth in how they represent all the worst parts of us and all of our greatest aspirations. It’s the melancholy that crashes head-first into the hubris that he gives every character — from the frustrated genius of Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread to the overwhelmed, pot-smoking hippie that was Doc Sportello in Inherent Vice — that has become cinema’s greatest gift; these characters are people that push a certain American psyche of greed and innovation, characters that are both fraudulent and forceful; hopeful and cynical; sociopolitical and iconoclasts. He’s also adapting here, once again: One Battle After Another is a loose adaption of Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 book Vineland, the second adaption of a Pynchon book that Mr. Anderson has done, the first being 2015’s Inherent Vice.

I am far from an expert on Thomas Pynchon, since I have not read any of his books, but PTA did a great job with Inherent Vice, a movie about many things, including the collapse of left-liberal politics, the mournful romanticism of knowing the existence of evil but having to persevere like nothing has happened, the long history of California land brokers being controlled by institutions, and neoliberal rot. In the same way that Polanski did with Chinatown, Inherent Vice is a movie about what lurks in California, how manifest destiny often meant these powerful men stripping everyone else of a healthy environment, and the paranoia that is then instilled in our consciousness from these men. This time, however, I am curious in the ways Anderson will talk about freedom, race, responsibility, fatherhood, helped by DiCaprio, who has become the kind of actor that conventional movie goers ought to see automatically, no matter who lines up to direct him.

It is hard to imagine this being the first DiCaprio/PTA collaboration, but it is, and luckily for us, it seems impossible for this not to be magnificent. During the mid to late 2010’s, I began to understand Leo better, better than I did growing up in the 2000’s, and it helped that he began being much more exclusive with the scripts that he picks. Instead of Oscar-ready roles with thick accents, he started to use his comedic timing we saw in Titanic, and his ageless boyishness that becomes scarier once his characters are pressed by the law, by a rival, or by their occupation. Yes, he excels at playing hedonistic men with devilish charm that can convince co-workers and viewers alike that greed is important; he excelled at a francophile slave owner, a member of the white supremacist class, with the touching of his long beard as part of his vulgar charm. But, it is when he is able to play impulsive, stumbling has-been’s where Leo becomes astonishingly transcendent. Once Upon of a Time In Hollywood, at times, has him being defiant, euphoric, sullen all in a single ten-minute stretch, or five minute scene. The moments when things are looking up, like when he finds out his neighbor is Polanski, are cautiously jubilant; when things are down, he has hilariously painful meltdowns. Ryan Gosling has some claim to this, perhaps Joaquin Phoenix on his best day, but there is not a single dramatic actor working funnier than DiCaprio when he’s at his best.

The Wolf of Wall Street is so funny that it convinced men to put him on the walls of their frat houses; I don’t blame the “frat bro” identity politics of Jordan Belfort on them, since Leo is so cosmic in it, so in tune with the zeitgeist of a kind of greed that not only he believes in, but more importantly, American culture believes in. It’s one of the two most significant acting performances of the 21st century. It makes sense that DiCaprio, being a savant at capturing the essence of knowing a certain underbelly in America, would team up with Anderson. Yet, he’ll still get to be amusingly peculiar in this movie, which is something Killers of the Flower Moon was missing. In that movie, because of a confusing and underwritten character, Leo was pitiful without provocation; here, he seems to be forced to be isolated, allowing him reflection, humor in the face of an enormous enemy. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t spectacular.

Anyway, let me not get ahead of myself since nothing has come out yet besides trailers. It would behoove you to go to the theater and see two artists of DiCaprio’s and Anderson’s caliber. Seeing them together feels like the big event of the cinema circuit, art and celebrity crashing together in an enormous way. I would not want to miss this even if I started smoking the marijuana that Bigfoot takes from Doc in Inherent Vice. Real cinema, as I gather, might be back.