The Boston Red Sox love to put the blame for their failures on the manager’s feet. In 2011, the Boston Red Sox were expected to contend for a World Series title. They had an influx of talent. Carl Crawford was signed in free agency for whopping 142 million dollars over seven seasons. Adrian Gonzalez was traded from the Padres to bolster the lineup. Not only was 2011 supposed to be the year of the Red Sox; 2011 was also during a golden age of Boston sports that the team hoped to add to. It didn’t happen that way. The team stumbled out of the gate with a 2-10 record, including a 0-7 start where the bullpen mightily struggled. Carl Crawford was bad: his batting average was a middling .255, his wrC+ was 83. Still, using the talent they had, they improved in the following months of May, June, July, and August, until floundering with 7-20 month of September as they loss the AL Wild Card on the last game of the season by blowing a 9th inning lead against the Baltimore Orioles.

Immediately, the team needed someone to blame. The Boston Globe, a great paper that once housed legends like Peter Gammons, Will McDonough, and Bob Ryan, is owned by Red Sox owner John Henry and although in 2011 Henry did not own the paper quite yet, the smear campaigns had already happened. “Who’s going to be blamed for how poorly the Red Sox played down the stretch?” That was always the game that rival fanbases would play. This time, it was Tito Francona, the manager of the Red Sox who had led them the two World Series, the first of which was when they won four straight games against the Yankees, the Red Sox’s first title since 1918. The Globe suggested that one of the reasons for the Red Sox’s epic collapse was Francona’s marriage, which was on the outs as his wife of thirty years had begun living in a hotel; another reason was Francona’s use of pain medications for a chronic back injury was starting to become too much to manage. It was messy. Francona had “mutually parted ways” with the Red Sox after the season but this report made it seem like the owners had pushed him out. Theo Epstein, the wunderkind general manager, also left the Red Sox after this season. (Theo would later say he was under pressure by ownership to sign players that he didn’t love, like Crawford, because NESN ratings were down). The players didn’t escape the Globe’s reporting either, however true it might have been: Josh Beckett and John Lackey led a group of unruly pitchers who would order fried chicken and drink beer on days that they weren’t starting. When confronted about this by conditioning coaches, they were apathetic. The “fried chicken and beer” team lives in infamy; I’m never not joking about it to my Red Sox friends, an example of the bloated arrogance of that era of Boston sport.

The 2026 Red Sox are sure to have some possible smear campaigns in the future if it hasn’t already started now. On Saturday, Alex Cora and four coaches, including game coordinator Jason Varitek, were let go after a 9-17 start to the season. My Yankees swept them at Fenway Park, by the score of 4-0, 4-1, and 4-2 respectively. The hitting had been putrid. Roman Anthony, the star outfielder, struggled to make quality throws to home plate from the outfield. The Red Sox were expected to contend this season, coming off of an appearance in the Wild Card playoff series against the Yankees, but they’ve been wilting under the weight of the expectations. Fans are unhappy too. Who would have thought that Alex Cora would get fired earlier than Aaron Boone? Boone has always been compared to Cora in the minds of Sox and Yanks fans because they were hired in the same year and maintained a friendly relationship, despite Cora being the bench coach for the 2017 Trashcan Astros that found to be cheating for the entire season. Cora, who always felt overrated as an game manager but underrated as a locker room politician, has the title that Boone is still chasing but Boone’s recent reign as the manager is startlingly normal compared to Cora. The Red Sox/Yankees rivalry isn’t what it used to be, nothing will top what it was when the Red Sox hadn’t won in many years, but the two managers always shared a shaky friendship with one another. Boone has come out on top because of the consistency of his organization. The Steinbrenner family loves Boone, wants to win every year with him, and even if there’s mistakes that the team makes, Boone is appreciated and well-liked by the players.

The Red Sox have always been one of the leaders in analytics, from the early 2000’s when Epstein ran operations, to now, but they’ve brought in Craig Breslow to run the team and he’s been heavily criticized for being too catered to analytics. Some of that feels like bullshit though, which it almost always is whenever fans complain about their team being too into analytics. Yankee fans do similar things and it annoys me, considering how good Brian Cashman is at his job. No, the problem with the Red Sox always seems to be their ownership. Ever since the Mookie Betts trade, the team has struggled to find star power, and fans have had issues trusting the organization. How can we move forward without our generationally talented star that was expected to lead the offense after David Ortiz died? They also traded Rafael Devers, at the time an excellent hitter, and although Devers was more complicated player than Betts — considering Devers’s lack of fielding skills and attitude issues — it also felt like a move made by an organization that was doing anything they could to cut cost. The Red Sox ownership likes the cash cow that is Fenway Park, the revenue that the brand of the Red Sox brings, but now baseball itself. Out of all of the teams in Boston, the Red Sox suffer from their ownership treating Boston sports as not a real sport town, but like a Hollywood-like machine instead.

There is nothing that gives me more schadenfreude in baseball than Red Sox drama. Say what you will about the Steinbrenner family, but it seems highly unlikely that the Yankees would ever trade Aaron Judge like the Red Sox traded Betts, even if the chicken bucket stopped selling. The Red Sox have been beloved by the media for the championships they won from 2004 to 2018 and I hated it. Jealousy? Perhaps. It also felt phony, as if they didn’t stunk prior to that. David Ortiz was a superstar hitter, a big game player, but his legacy is even more than that: he changed the way an entire franchise was perceived in the media. He helped turn Boston into a city worthy of adoration and respect. Red Sox drama fills me with joy because of my anger at the Yankees not having a championship, yes, but also because all these years, the Red Sox have been darlings in the eyes of the national media despite how hollow some of the organizations seems.

The love affair is ending though. Fans are upset. Media can longer let John Henry’s venture capitalism slide. Jared Carrabis and Coley Mick, two Red Sox content creators who have a podcast called Section 10 Podcast, are pissed, with Mick reacting to Alex Cora posting a critique of the Mookie Betts trade with “my first move would also be posting about the Mookie Betts trade.” In my lifetime, from 1996 on, the Red Sox have trotted out six superstar hitters, hitters that put made me ridiculously fearful like being scared at what your drunk uncle will say to your new bride at your wedding: Nomar Garciaparra, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Mookie Betts, JD Martinez, and Rafael Devers. None of them but Ortiz, who always seemed like a company man compared to those other great talents, finished their careers in Boston. Fans are realizing what all the detractors, all the players who got traded and smeared on the way out have known, that the Red Sox’s drive for success has always lived on a tightrope next to their need to cut corners and make a profit.