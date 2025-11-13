Nico Harrison’s press conference the day after he executed a franchise-altering trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers was an exercise in arrogance. Harrison and Jason Kidd were sitting down at a press conference table, in front of them microphones that almost felt like weapons: if they said the wrong thing, their words could be used against them in a thorough, angry fashion by beat writers and fans alike. It was just the night before that Harrison altered the course of the Dallas Mavericks franchise by trading Luka Doncic, who had brought them to the NBA Finals the year before. The sweet stroke, the massive chip that existed on Doncic’s shoulder despite his earned status was gone, away from the Mavs forever; the Lakers had him now, and those who understand the exceptionalism of the Lakers knew the pain that the Mavs fanbase would endure. There was an insistence, from Harrison, on justifying why the trade happened, excuses that mask themselves as legitimate only to become bogus when seen up close. “How do we make our team better? There’s some unique things about his contract that we had to pay attention to”, said Harrison. Ponitificating more, he begins to slickly speak on Doncic’s possible extension. “He was going to be able to decide — he had to make his own decisions on whether he wants to be here or not, whether we want to give him the supermax or not.” A journalist — a truly good question here — asks whether Harrison had any indication that Doncic didn’t want to make the supermax.“Not at all, nothing verbally”, explains Harrison, mystifying people with his admission that this was a shotgun trade, hurried because of Harrison’s ego.

The post-trade reactions were intense and incredulous, casting Harrison as a rogue executive that blamed Doncic’s weight for the trade. The way that the Mavericks tried to influence people’s thoughts about the trade was swarmy, akin to a corporation’s HR team whenever they axe someone who files a lawsuit. The smear campaign had begun, led by ownership and management, the higher-ups talking down to the employee. It was in that Harrison decided to make the story about him, his preferences, his issues with his superstar whose handle, shotmaking, body control reigned supreme over defenders. “It’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano”, Kyrie Irving would later say. Reports of Harrison getting tired of Doncic’s inability to stay in shape, his penchant for gaining weight during the season from his normal enjoyment of a cold bottle of beer, and the occasional carb-filled meal. Harrison, a friend of the late great Kobe Bryant, was fetishizing Kobe’s fanatical work ethic, wondering why Doncic wasn’t pushing himself to the brink like Bryant consistently did throughout his career. A twisted sense of what made Bryant great, which to me has always been his ability to adjust his game throughout different eras, feels like Harrison’s downfall here. There’s a mental impotence when people discuss Bryant: he was never quite the player Doncic was, even in his mid-career prime before the underrated Pau Gasol flew into LAX for the first time as a Laker, and to use his maniacal passion to diss Doncic’s probable laissez-faire attitude to physical fitness is to misunderstand Doncic’s brilliance.

In fairness to Harrison, lost in the madness of his strange need for Doncic to follow in the footsteps of Bryant, was Patrick Dumont mouthing off on Doncic’s lack of supposed work ethic as well. Shams Charania might have said that Harrison was the originator of the idea to trade Doncic, but it is ultimately the ownership that has to sign off on trades, be the judge of whatever idea that a general manager has concocted in his head. Obviously there was a reason for ownership giving Harrison the egregious nod. Maybe there was a tax that Miriam Adelson was not willing to pay. (I never thought there were going to be days where people would yearn for Mark Cuban). Harrison is the only major part of a machine to make the Mavericks into a team that Cooper Flagg is playing point forward for; he’s not the only one.

It’s a specific and curious ailment, the general manager that chooses to be part of the story instead of properly shadowing all of the moves and strategy that goes into putting a roster on the court. I think of all of the great teams, the great franchises since the Jordan Bulls and rarely has the general manager been part of the lore. (Jerry Krause was brilliant but his inability to keep his mouth shut helped kill that dynasty). American basketball is about the athletes, the players who defy the laws of physics every time their sneakers make that familiar squeak. Although the statistical revolution gained men like Daryl Morey some questionable notoriety, the game is about the players. The men in glasses in the press boxes shouldn’t get the glory; It is meant to be a thankless job. Sam Presti orchestrated a possible dynasty in the weeds of Oklahoma — years after losing a titan in Kevin Durant, years after losing the mercurial and relentless Russell Westbrook, years after having to ship out James Harden to avoid that dreaded luxury tax — and even he gets talked about too much despite his best efforts to avoid the press. Knicks writers have wondered why Leon Rose doesn’t speak to the media, and perhaps they have a point, but Rose seems to know what most people should know: why would a general manager want to be part of the story? The only time they should be in the press is when they have to fire a coach.

There is a hole that exists in the Mavericks team now that Doncic looks swole in Los Angeles, drinking smoothies from Erewhon. Anthony Davis does not seem to be the man-eating beast he was when he first joined the Lakers, his body bruises being enough for him to be presently sidelined. Cooper Flagg will surely be a good player, but all good things tend to take time unless you were the phenom that – gasps! — Luka Doncic was. Last night, the Phoenix Suns beat them at home, 123-114, in a loss that was further apart than the final score would indicate. Lately, reports had come out that the players preferred to play on the road than at home. The environment was tense, borderline untenable. Fans were actively protesting Harrison by chanting “Fire Nico” while the players on the Mavericks were shooting free throws. It was a house of discontent in a palace built for cheering, built for adoration. The players themselves had become second class citizens in a carnival of disrespect. The fans were in the unique position to understand what the problem was: Nico Harrison had made it about himself.