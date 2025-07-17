On Tuesday night, on my way home after a softball game, I put on “Come on the Cone”, the second song off of Nicki Minaj’s second album, Pink Friday: Roman’s Revenge Reloaded. The lingering nostalgia it exudes made it for a memorable listen, as I kept re-listening to it while waiting for the uptown 1 train. Nicki Minaj, who is currently involved in several Twitter beefs with executives and the pop star SZA, used to be so vital, so publicly cheerful, that it is impossible to listen to that song without melancholy furrowing your brow. It is possible that Ms. Minaj was always a batty, nutty, despicable celebrity capable of extreme disrespect of her female peers and frustrating coziness with problematic men — a weird thing she did before this current era was cancel a Summer Jam performance because Peter Rosenberg got a little self-righteous about the direction her buzzing career went; there was also the time that she told a female blogger that she just “let her help her get rich” — but here, the girlishness of her audacity, whimsy make it impossible not to be charmed by her skillset. The beat, one of the best by the overrated but significant Hit-Boy, sounds like it was conceived in a pink space shuttle, her flow being rapid, demented, and clear-eyed, all dissolving into an enormous alchemy.

There are many songs like that on the album, her best record, because it combines her best instincts — the traditionalism of her hip-hop taste and the desire to go beyond that — and allows for both of them to breathe easily. Even though her writing is not particular enough beyond the basic brag (I have never believed that Safaree was a ghostwriter for her because usually ghostwriters are good at their jobs), “Beez in the Trap” is still a fun single, a sort of second grade riot where a Black girl is blowing bubbles in front of the class bully; the light-hearted “Champion” pits her against a rap legend and it’s a saccharine triumph; “I Am Your Leader” pairs her with Cam’ron; “Super Bass” is a charming crossover that feels like a cash grab but Nicki overcomes with her competence and shout out to Slick Rick. Sometimes, her taste suffered — and this is possibly the main issue in her current era — from a lack of imagination, even when she was doing pop. The much-maligned “Starships” is corny, softer than a Katy Perry track, an obvious radio grab, but the idea — a dance-pop song — is good, and “Starships” was overly hated for its attempt; it’s the execution that should have been better. (Compare “Starships” to some of the songs that Drake would make around that time and you see what “Starships” could have been if Ms. Minaj had been blessed with Drake’s ability to pick production that suits him). If Nicki’s career is a disappointment — and it surely is, since she does not have a classic album under her belt — then it is not because of her foray to pop, but rather because of her tasteless love of the machine of pop. At every turn, Nicki turned her back on the streets, both in hip-hop and in esoteric dance, pop music. She became part of the machine, a machine that stiffles complexities in exchange for digestible tempos. She sounded like someone who wanted her songs to be on American Idol as opposed to raves in Queens; she sounded like a mainstream theater kid, then began to pretend as if she was a street giant, sniping at supposedly lesser women who are only following the path that she made for herself. (This is why I find her Doechii hate slightly corny: it isn’t that Doechii’s music has more quality — Doechii’s similarly struggling with her taste in production style, it is that Nicki paved the way for Doechii to exist by failing to be the daring artist that she could have been).

We are far from the days where Nicki’s inimitable talent was driving her discussion. She now tweets like a right wing conservative nut, a petty, trivial, and loquaciously awful person who feels shockingly ignorant. Her music is not only secondary from her venomous antics, but almost part of the ether — it exists but no one can tell you what was on the last record, and if they can, they are part of her army, a group of people that have a freakishly telepathic relationship with her. I have many issues with the stans of powerful pop stars, but at least Beyoncé fans aren’t being told to harass people online. (Knicks fans have joked that the fanbase should use the barbs to help us gain votes for OG Anunoby). Where rappers who get older should be charming sages who sometimes say goofy things, Minaj is part of the conversation but nobody’s laughing; we’re all mortified at what she is saying or completely ignoring it because it is inherently ridiculous. So far, in this beef with SZA, she has dissed Roc Nation, TDE executive Terrence “Punch” Henderson, and SZA herself. Roc Nation is a company that might be shady — in order to become a billionaire like Jay-Z you have to make very greedy, otherworldly corrupt moves — but is also just another label. Presumably, the beef with Roc Nation started when Jay-Z picked Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show. Nicki, of course, inserted herself because she views herself as Wayne’s greatest export, and any way that she can troll is a win for her in an attention-seeking climate that benefits people of her bombast.

It’s frustrating. Nicki is seemingly a fragile person, judging by her inability to take criticism, her inability to hand over the crown to other hungrier rappers, but none of that exists in her public persona, or her music. Maybe there is a certain dominance to her neediness, her craving of a sort of intense adoration is a sign of her ability to stay famous; not culturally relevant, but famous to the point where she will always be allowed to have write-ups like these written about her. Her past confrontations, such as she came at Miley Cyrus at the VMA’s, felt in service of the right for more Black women to achieve what they were prevented from achieving in hip-hop and pop music. Now, it is in service of fame. Kanye West has found another person drawn to the endless cycle of news alerts. Like death, taxes, and sellout politicians, Nicki Minaj will always be here.

I also have contempt for a certain right wing element to all of this, which is that she carries herself in a similar way to red hat wearing misfits who also tweet out conspiracies and act like Trump won on merit and not because he bought the election, bought the bots, the news, with the help of an autistic loser and a gay tech billionaire who is still angry that a website publicly outed him. With the help of social media, she is a bully, a calculated one even if the tweets are inherently chaotic. Something crushingly depressing to me is that our brightest stars are people who at one point might have dropped exciting mixtapes, now they contain all of the traits of the grifters. Talent erodes and they don’t become un-famous; they keep a cycle going on because People Magazine will continue covering their antics forever. This beef, however depressing, will never end; her next target will weirdly be the Joe Budden podcast.