In June of 2024, six months before Nettspend’s sporadic debut album, Bad Ass Fucking Kid, Nettspend walked up to Conde Nast executive Anna Wintour like the kid trying to hustle his way into a Vogue internship. In a gray bomber jacket with orange lining, his hair blonde and wet like he just left the monsoon, Nettspend reached his hand out. Wintour, then 74 years old, in her trademark sunglasses, with her elegant, frozen manner of standing, asks “how are you, thank you for being here, were you at the show?” as if she knows she is doing a favor for someone who thinks Nettspend is the next big rapper. (Her aura is truly unmatched). In the wake of celebrity and hip-hop, this meeting felt like an anointing into a certain club of high fashion and branding that used to be only possible if you dropped My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It’d be foolish to deny it: Nettspend had arrived despite “drankdrankdrank” or “40” not being on any albums. (Imagine how Ms. Wintour heard about Nettspend. Was it from an intern? Was it cold turkey? “Hey Ms. Wintour, don’t make me eat my salad with a comb, but I want to introduce you to Nettspend at the show tomorrow”, said an imaginary intern. “This kid is your replacement. Let me meet him”, she says). It opened Nettspend up to some fair questioning: Is he going to be remembered for the music or for being famous?

Nettspend, whose debut album Early Life Crisis, will arrive on March 6, is a star, a leader in the youth movement of rap but he is also a sly promoter of self. For all of the accuracy of Nettspend’s punky attitude — how his existence was best digested on the free website known as YouTube, how his youthful and rowdy shows were free from the walls of judiciousness, how the broiled rise of his fame was nearly post-racial, as if he had morphed into Chief Keef and Justin Bieber over night — he seemed startlingly at ease when meeting Wintour. He did not seem shy; he did not seem unaware of the importance of Ms. Wintour. No, when Nettspend reached his hand out to greet her, he did it knowing that he was representing a movement almost. It was casual but hardly whimsical. And, the meetup was seemingly fruitful for Nettspend’s lore: the video would become affirmation for internet kids suffering from the feverish brain rot that has developed in this country since 2020. In the wake of the development of new-gen Soundcloud rappers like Xaviersobased, OsamaSon, Che, and even artists like Skaiwater who use those rage boys as influence in their work, Nettspend walking the runway at the Gucci show in 2026 was antithetical to the rag-tag spirit of the new-gen Soundcloud scene. Is he using the fashion to connect to his music career, to combine the large influence that rap has had in fashion, or is he pivoting, becoming the celebrity whose music is second to the larger creative direction of Nettspend, the post-racial brand?

This isn’t like 2Hollis, for example, whose leaks are usually a wonder of internet boy passion and private school chaos. 2Hollis might be slightly ridiculous but he does have a base that is rooted in a love for music. If 2Hollis is popular, it is because he came from a foundation that focused on a passion for community and music. There’s the way that he sounds like 2011-Drake or The Life of Pablo Kanye if he was stuck in the freezing cold in Vermont on “you once said my name.” (I highly recommend the interview on Popcast where 2Hollis shows up with his Dad, a drummer for the band Tortoise). Where 2Hollis is cosmopolitan, using his influences in a way that makes for a jumbled soup where everyone sees their favorite artists and scenes in his music, Nettspend is unsophisticated but tapped in, impressionable but full of superstardom; it is less authentic and more of a punk movement that is overshadowing several better rappers.

In 2011, with big-budget creative records like Watch the Throne, corporate hip-hop entered into the world of fashion like Fat Albert going from the outside world back into the television. Not that there hadn’t been fashion in rap before; there was, with Pac and Biggie arguing over Versace, Nas shouting out Guess, but we’re in the fashion building now, morphing us into a part of the brands that only just now allowed us in. Pharrell is now looking at new menswear on a glass desk at the Louis Vuitton offices. You couldn’t talk to Kanye in 2013 without him mentioning white people that most folks had no idea existed. I’m fine with this, for the most part: if the music can add to the fashion world, thus making it cooler, then good. It’s wise to be worried about the corporation of labels and brands though. The ranks of Anna Wintour, Vogue, open the doors of fame in that renown way where your life is changed forever. Kanye went crazy trying to prove his worth to white fashion executives; Pharrell performed at a IDF gala. You can’t become un-famous; you can only get infamous. Can Nettspend be a member of the internet underground and still be involved in corporate fashion houses? Rocky did it but Rocky’s ace in the hole was his friendship with Yams, a big-music brained executive producer that kept Rocky’s ear to the streets. It is a complicated answer that fans, this writer included, is wondering. What does this do for other members of the post-rage rap community? In fairness to Nettspend, the whispers that Xaviersobased, the second most famous new-gen Soundcloud rapper other than him, is being upstaged by Nettspend have died down since the commanding Xavier came out. They are about at the same level when it comes to fame, which of course, is only a figment of the company we keep. Maybe a New York kid thinks Xavier is more famous than Nettspend is.

With the new album coming out, it would behoove folks to wonder who Nettspend wants to be in his life. Remembering artists like Tezzo Touchdown that quickly abandoned music for Marc Jacobs co-sign would make fans, this writer included, weary. There are music he has made that was objectively propulsive. “We Not Like You” is exuberant and distorted, a mess but a pretty one that imagines a world where Nettspend is a defining artist. It can turn a non-believer like me into someone hoping to become a zealot. The consistency hasn’t been there but that is the best song he has made. This next tape will give us a look at what is future might be. Is Nettspend a music star or a famous person?