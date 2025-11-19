There’s a Kendrick Lamar line on his recent pop rap album, GNX, that brings a trace of frustration to my always judgemental brow, since it is a phrase of adult arrogance over a State of the Union address. “It’s not enough!” Lamar claims, in his West Coast nasal, like someone transported him from the South and put some hippiness in his vocal chords. “A few solid niggas left but it’s not enough”, says Lamar. On the surface, there isn’t much wrong with this boast. It’s a line from one of hip-hop’s greatest champions of personal responsibility, a proper theater kid with an appetite for identity politics despite its possible relationship to neoliberal acceptance.

The line is innocuous. In Lamar’s world, perhaps there are not a lot of solid men; perhaps in the process of him becoming a godly rap superstar, he has realized that he had to outshine his co-workers by being steadfast in his principles. Maybe Lamar lending a verse to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” meant that he had to contend with dudes in his orbit that were jealous of his stake for upward mobility. (A fun game to play with your significant other is wondering how much Dot got paid for that verse. There is no way that verse costs less than anything less than $100,000. It might even be more than that amount. That was a stimulus check for Dot).

Retrospectively, a turn to pop star status was always going to be Dot’s endgame. In 2015, he was taking visits to the White House and posing for pictures with Barack Obama, despite the criticisms of Democrats on To Pimp a Butterfly’s “Hood Politics.” One of the Mr. Lamar’s greatest, or least greatest depending on who you ask, attributes is the mystery that he shows when regards to his politics, which combines his penchant for aspirational music that seems like it is made for the work of protesting, made for the work of a forcible overthrow of the state. However, every time social injustices happen throughout Lamar’s time as a rap star in America, he has backed away from any harsh disruption, opting to make music that would not be out of place at the Democratic National Convention. Obviously, at his best he’s a phenomenal rapper, one whose gift for intensity and fury matches the best of Chuck D’s music but he’s also made for the same type of widescreens, streamline approaches, and arena tours that one might accuse Drake of being for.

Anyway, we don’t need to regurgitate all of that, and I sincerely apologize for doing so. The hatred of that line has mainlined into my brain like a heroin needle, jabbing relenetless when I am upset. I guess it is that insinuation that he is one of the solid dudes that they aren’t enough of is part of my annoyance, obviously, but there’s also the soulless branding of it all. Lamar says that line like he is at a Tech Conference or a TED Talk, the makings of a speech before you announce that pgLang has collaborated with Apple Music or the iPhone. That’s before we bring up how much of a meme he sounds like when he screams “MUSTAAAARD.” It’s a second away from being a Nicki Minaj song. I’m not the only one who feels this way either. There’s been a silent, but potent faction of hip-hop heads that are tired of Kendrick Lamar. Someday, the tide will turn against him too.

The tide feels like it is turning against LeBron James too, despite him feeling like the greatest American athlete we have in any sport for this generation. LeBron is in his “a few solid niggas left but it’s not enough” era of branding and control. It is now somehow his twenty-third season, and that isn’t something astonishing. In his first NBA game, against the Sacramento Kings, he played against Vlade Divac and Doug Christie. Christie now coaches the Kings. To see LeBron is to see someone who has four eras of a Hall of Fame career. He’s brought meaningful basketball back to Northeast Ohio in two eras, his first stint in Cavs red being my favorite for its otherworldly athleticism and janky rosters, where it seemed like every night there was a new highlight to chew on, every night he was mastering the geometrical angles of the game without the imperial government in Miami to take credit away from his big brain. It was hard to describe what it was like growing up with LeBron. Older generations said hearing Nevermind felt like something abnormally fresh, like Cobain had heard the Beatles while he was in a heroin den with Black Flag fans as opposed to a LSD retreat. Pop melodies and punk aesthetics made the world go numb. All great artists can combine two completely different entities, push both sides of their weirdness and intelligence into each other in a seamless but unique package that inspires detailed adoration. LeBron is similar to those types of musicians. He was a combination of so many forces: the stylistic flair of Magic Johnson, the scoring instincts of Jordan, the pure passing of Steve Nash, the defensive ability of Scottie Pippen. Whenever tomahawks would happen, it was thunderous. To see his dunk is for it to be permanently sketched into your brain: The step, the ball cocked back like the wing of a deranged turkey, his face dead-eyed to the rim.

It was the joy that the first stint seemed to bring that felt unlike anything else in his career, the harmless celebrations with teammates that seemed almost abnormally joyful. It irritated opponents like Joakim Noah. Despite the image of him taking that Cavs jersey off in that Boston tunnel, spent from another postseason loss against a team that had less regular season wins than they did, LeBron in that era felt boyish, less prestigious than he would begin to be in his next stops. I’ll never get to grow alongside him like I did in that era. When he got to Miami — from the moment he did the Decision telecast to the last time he put on the uniform in that blowout versus the hungry Spurs — he was immediately thrust into a web of huge importance. He was the chief rockstar in a band that got booed at every place they performed at. Eventually, I am going to have write a eulogy about LeBron’s career when he finally decides to become a full-on stay-at-home father to Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri so I don’t want to give everything away in this column, but the Miami era is probably the biggest turning point of his career. The 2016 title made him completely hater-proof, Skip Bayless legitimately stopped being relevant after he won that one, but the Miami era is the first title, the first part of external strife, the first sign of his importance in American sport culture.

The Big 3 era in Miami coincided with the Obama administration and that felt like a cosmic coincidence for the Heat, which featured Black expression all over the roster. The Harlem Shake videos, LeBron’s absolute dominance, his ability to take complete control over a single basketball game that the Heat needed to win, how effortlessly genius that domination seemed was the perfect antidote for everyone’s racist anger at the Heat. (One thing about that era was that LeBron kept silencing fanbases when it seemed like a team was exposing a weakness they might have had: I think about games like the fourth one in Indiana against the Pacers in the second round, not even that Celtics game). Dwyane Wade is like if Kanye West was Michael Jordan. LeBron is like if Jay-Z was Magic Johnson. Chris Bosh was always the weirdest, most vulnerable of the three, an underrated and great player capable of looking silly at times. However, he was excellent defensively, sacrificed his statistics even more than Wade did, and his move to the five position allowed for LeBron to operate as a deadly point forward that was the spark plug for their juggernaut of offense. (Bosh was great. For all of the talk about LeBron’s incredible defense in this era, it was Bosh and his ability to guard the pick and roll that never got enough credit).

LeBron was in college when he was in Miami though. It was not a collaboration. He played for Pat Riley and Erik Spolestra. He was an employee. LeBron’s management team wanted to fire Spo, put some whispers out there for Riley to hear and Riley shot them down like a sheriff in a Western. LeBron was not going to run the franchise; it belonged to Riley. It was a team that signed a generational talent, including him in their militaristic branding. It wasn’t what he was in his second stint in Cleveland, a generational talent saving an entire city. That second stint with the Cavaliers made him hater proof: Not only did he win in 2016, defeating the Warriors after it looked like they would gentleman sweep the Cavs, but he was so dominant that the Warriors realized they needed to bring Durant into their Bay Area haven. The signing of Durant was not a luxury, or a big balled move from rich people with all the money to waste. It wasn’t a present, it was a necessity from a team that needed one more star in order to defeat LeBron’s versatility because Harrison Barnes was nowhere near enough. This time, it was LeBron’s team, his roster, his image, his pick for coaches after Israeli coach David Blatt was fired midway through his second season, and his command over the entire NBA. (Blatt always struck me as rather unlikable even if I am not a fan of coach killing generally speaking. In his rookie season as coach, every time Blatt would always remind people of the titles that he won as coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv).

There’s something about that era that makes it less fun for me. He’s pretty much a perfect player: his jumper is more consistent in Miami, his defense better as well, but in the second stint LeBron’s mind is like Magneto. Sports Illustrated would dedicate an entire cover story on LeBron’s incredible basketball mind. More importantly, people began to not only notice LeBron’s mind more, but almost overcompensate for being too angry at the Decision, or too racist, to realize how sharp his brain has always been. So interolable was this for me, that I began to realize that LeBron’s strangehold on the league and media was annoying, despite the fact that he will always be more famous than the robotic dynasty that was happening in Oakland. (The Warriors are in San Francisco for obvious reasons, and it was this era that allowed that to happen). It is LeBron as GM, LeBron as a basketball Influencer.

That has continued in Los Angeles, which is next to the second stint as my least favorite era from him. (His Lakers stint’s saving grace has been that he feels less powerful now, no longer a basketball player greater than the sport; he’s stuck between time and eras, but still vital because he is too good not to be a highlight package waiting to be clicked on). The Lakers won a championship after missing the playoffs in LeBron’s first season in the purple and gold, but it was in the weird society called “the bubble”, and one has doubts on whether that win happens if they were forced to play the Clippers not in a place that was Disney World. (I’d watch a Peacock show on a fictional version of The Bubble. Running Point, that Kate Hudson show, about her being a female owner should have a bubble subplot where she makes outs with the coach before a game, leading him to forget the right substitutions the next day). Last night, it was his first game of the season, after sitting out with an injury that can only be described as The Type of Thing That Happens To You When You Are Older. LeBron looked awesome in a game where he didn’t have to be anything more than the best distributor on the team. As everyone knows, the trade that sent friend-of-the-family Anthony Davis to Dallas netted them Luka Doncic, and Doncic seems to be an interesting fit next to James. No longer the best player of the team, the partnership with Doncic is like if Kyrie Irving was better than LeBron. (Doncic and Irving don’t play alike at all, but they are both shoot first guards playing next to a versatile point forward). You saw LeBron in a collaborative mode, in a pick-up basketball mode, where he might dish it off even if he had an open layup so his teammate could gain some confidence with a few easy layups. It didn’t feel like someone who was controlling the entire league, but someone who knows that he is past his peak, savouring the moment to apply his knowledge as an older player with his team. He finished with 12 assists against a hot shooting Jazz team, happily playing sidekick to a mercurial and swole Doncic.

I’ve been sort of impotent against the will of LeBron throughout my entire life. I am a Knick fan, and James has always been commonly dynamic against the Knicks, reveling in turning the crowd against the Knicks, calling himself the King of New York despite Enes Kanter’s silly objections that one time. So, I have admired him, understood him in front of my screen as a conscientious watcher. Still, last night, I was rooting for him, magically glad to be a part of his twenty-third season. I was seven when he made his debut; I am now twenty-nine. As for that Kendrick line that reminds me of LeBron? I am sure that LeBron will have the occasional eccentric, eye-rolling moment this season that will take me back to my frustrations with capitalist branding. After all, greatness should be greedy. It’s time for the rightfully earned swan song.