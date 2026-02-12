So much of Jose Alvarado is designed to impress the most annoying kinds of people who live in New York; however, those who are not able to take pleasure in the unmitigated vibrancy of his skillset might be dead below the waist. The New York Knicks’s new bench threat was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans last week as soon as Leon Rose and the rest of the Garden executives found out that Deuce McBride had a hernia injury. It was quick thinking that manfiested itself in a move that will make the underground economy of Knicks fans on the streets of 7th Avenue more money than they ever imagined this season. As soon as the trade went down, the day of the trade deadline, I joked that I was about to buy a 200 dollar crewneck from Kith with his high school photo on it. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he is a wild, hyper-energetic, New York stalwart and a match made in heaven for Knicks fans from the five boroughs who wake up on the Knicks bed from that meme that circulates online after every big win. Watching Alvarado play is like walking on Mount Eden Avenue in Highbridge and hearing “Watcha Gon Do?” ring out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag waving on the antenna. It’s annoying, fun, dangerously charming, and Knicks fans will not want the experience to stop.

His skillset sticks to a certain rag-tag mystique that is anachronistic in the unfortunate culture of prep school basketball and an affordability crisis that has turned AAU bland. In last night’s 138-89 rout over the Philadelphia Sixers, Alvarado drained eight threes and collected five steals. He got in the face of the Sixers’s Trendon Watford, a move that will undoubtedly make him the subject of Knicks fan lore. He also led the team with a plus-35. This is a luxury whenever Alvarado plays this good — the Knicks did not trade for him because he is a dead-eyed shooter — but he is more important a burst of freewheeling, chaotic, whimsical energy on the court. He does interesting acts of theivery on the court. It seems born out of a cartoon about rabbits playing basketball, but he will hide in the backcourt as someone brings up the ball, spend time lurking behind, stalking the ball, stalking his prey, then swipe the ball from behind. He did it against the Sixers last night and a bunch of times when he was on the Pelicans. When those plays happen, when the offense is flabbergasted at the speed of Alvarado’s swipe, when they are so shocked at losing the ball like a pickpocket swiped their wallet, it can energize the crowd. It’s fun to watch and annoying if you are on the other team. Those are just once-in-a-blue-moon highlights though, and his real value comes with his defensive communication and his ability to switch onto offensive players that Jalen Brunson will have difficulties guarding. (That was best shown in Boston, when Alvarado switched onto Jaylen Brown, who had a tough time breaking him down off the dribble).

The trade for Alvarado has nostalgic twinge to it like a story from an elderly grandfather talking about his escapades before he had to raise your father. He intended Christ the King High School in Middle Village, Queens; an initiation of sorts, and it is the kind of school that you can beam with pride for whenever it is mentioned. The Catholic High School Athletic Association, the league where Christ the King plays in, the CHSAA, is legendary, home to stars like Kemba Walker, Jamal Mashburn, Kenny Anderson, and Chris Mullin — just to name a few. Alvarado is part of the group of high priests of New York basketball that exists as inspiration for an entire city’s economy of nostalgia. They are brothers in arms, souls connected through the hardwood, the consistent squeaks that come with special agility. At Christ the King, he wasn’t an elite prospect but ended up at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, recruited by John Calipari protege, Josh Pastner. After spending four years there, leading Georgia Tech to its first AAC title since 1993, Alvarado is the player on this year’s Knicks team that will fully satisfy old heads and be youthful enough to impress Knicks fans looking for pure fun. It isn’t just because of his being from New York, so much as his style and swagger is part of what fabric of New York was. If we are getting more Latino in 2026, and we almost certainly are, then Alvarado’s addition to the Knicks can slot next to Bad Bunny and old Terror Squad freestyles as institutions that can help with ethnic malleability. He is different from the previous Knicks transactions that became the favorite from the Kith crowd because of his cultural bonafides.

Alvarado can lead the team in the stats that don’t end up on the sheet: attitude. Unlike the safe Brunson, the safe OG Anunoby, the dramatic Karl-Anthony Towns, Alvarado is a player that will be a pain in the butt, a New York nuisance that annoys players on the Sixers and the Raptors who prefer not to be bothered with humorous behavior that aims to disturb their tranqullity. The Knicks have struggled with toughness outside the excellent Mitchell Robinson. With the skirmish that happened late in the first quarter, when Alvarado appeared to help up his big man while nudging the Sixers’s Watford, we might have our rabble rouse. Come down to the jungle and ask for Jose Alvarado.