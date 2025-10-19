Allow me to get this out of the way first: Jonathan Majors is clearly not well. His indiscretions are almost too obvious to be true. He is an abuser. The once-rising actor was arrested for an assault stemming from a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who had caught him cheating. Majors broke one of her fingers after trying to pry the phone from her hands, also causing Jabbari to have a cut on her left ear. He was found guilty. Majors, a trained actor from Yale School of Drama, is a repeat offender. In February 2024, The New York Times reported that this was not the first instance of Majors being accused of abuse by previous partners. This is not a dude that I would trust with any woman around him. Not even to walk my mother to her gardening area in our apartment complex.

Now that is out of the way, may I ask that you have a little bit of problematic fun with me? White women, will your policemen’s mindset when men cheat, or make you feel less powerful than you want to feel, prevent you from reading this and laughing?