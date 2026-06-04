Midway through the first quarter of game one of the NBA Finals, Harrison Barnes’s head fell onto Jalen Brunson’s knee. It happened because of the over eager push that Barnes received from Landry Shamet, who was trying to send a message to the Spurs. The message turned into a cautionary tale. Brunson felt the pain of Barnes’s head smashing into him. So did every single Knick fan watching the knee slightly bend and Brunson become limp. He winced and hobbled while the Knicks and the Spurs took turns with some poor possessions. Then, he went to the locker room. All of the fears that Knicks fans have, the comments from “Becky with the lawsuit” that they have defended Brunson from, the conventional wisdom about the health of the smaller player holding up until June, flashed through the eyes of every Knick fan. We were holding our breaths. What if Brunson was seriously hurt? A sprained MCL or an hyperextended knee immediately went to my mind watching Brunson walk in the lobby. A hobbled Brunson won’t get it done against Wemby.

There comes a time in every person’s fandom where you have to pray and start wondering if you hitched your hopes on someone who is about to be on the injured list. An injury happens and the perspective changes. They happen at the most inopportune times, when you have a good chance to win the NBA championship for the first time since 1973. You wait for the news on the injury, for the comeuppance that is coming because your team made it further than expected. You start to wonder why this is happening: the bargaining stage of death. Surely, God, who has never been known as a Knick fan, does not have your best interest here. Brunson walking to the locker room, looking like a tire from a truck just rolled on his kneecap, was one of those moments. For a while, I was scared that he asked out of the game after my friend Bill texted me that Brunson doesn’t really ask to come out of the game. In fact, he never does that. I was silent during this portion of the game, hoping that it was just a minor pain that wouldn’t prevent him from leading the Knicks to a much needed game one win against the Spurs. During these times, text messages flood your phone and it’s like they come in while motion slows down. The feverish intensity of the messages were balanced by the mental daze. First, it was my Dad, who commented that “if Brunson is out, that’s it!”, then it was my cousin, who asked my Dad to stay positive. Then, I clicked Twitter, with tweets coming in so quickly that my head was spinning. Finally, I got the courage to put the phone down. If Brunson was out of the game, then my phone would not help the issue at hand.

It reminded me when Paul Pierce left the first game of 2008 NBA Finals with a knee injury. Pierce was wheeled off the court in agonizing pain, drama that was born out of a Boston sports documentary produced by Cousin Sean from The Departed. Pierce cried like a baby, only to come back and lead the Celtics to big game one win that turned the tide of the series when the Lakers were threatening to steal a game in Boston. Pierce made three after three, writing himself into a Celtic lore that is as annoying as it is historic. Brunson didn’t cry, there is no theatrics coming from him, but I didn’t realize that the parallels were in the midst of coming true. In the moment, fans are never clairvoyant, rarely looking to what might come because the only mindset is right now, right as the Knicks were floundering and stumbling in the hot San Antonio arena. Forget about Brunson’s toughness, which functions as a skillset of his, it was doomsday at that point.

Brunson walked back to the bench, limping a bit, with body language that made me nervous, but with guts that fans have seen in the four years of his tenure. Brunson came back to the bench in the second, only to get his ankle stepped on by Luke Kornet. To keep the Knicks afloat, to ensure that all the fans knew that they weren’t going to lay down and let the Spurs take advantage of the hard contact made on Brunson, Jose Alvarado came in, knocking down a three over fellow New Yorker Julian Champagnie, inspiring fans with his play. By the time he got back on the court, waiting for the horse semen that was surely injected into him to flow through his blood, he was making tough layups and getting his ankle stepped on by former Knick Luke Kornet. To be Brunson was to be targeted by the Spurs. They sensed that pounding him, forcing him to create space with a bum ankle would help them keep him at bay. It’s a good strategy, but Brunson fired back.

Oh, Brunson: it had been a challenging night for him all night, being flustered by the no-call on the ankle stomp. However, when he got back on the court, he instantly made no excuses for himself, kept playing through the injuries, scoring phenomenal buckets in the fourth quarter, including a three to put us up one and a fall away hail mary to help seal the game for the Knicks late in the quarter. There’s been a ton of talk of Brunson being the greatest player in Knick history, or fans being prisoners of the moment and not giving enough credit to Clyde Frazier — one of the most underrated players in NBA history — or Patrick Ewing — who is still my choice. Certainly, he is already in the top five, smashing the expectations one might have had for him. To me, as it stands, he sits at number three, subject to change depending on if he delivers a title to the Garden faithful for the first time since my 66-year-old father was 14 years old. More importantly to the Brunson legacy, he is the man for the contemporary times: responsible for the hopes for an entire city and aware of that fact.

Before the series started, I had the Knicks winning in six games. Our offense is better, deeper than the injury-riddled offense that the Thunder had to work with by the time game seven of the Western Conference Finals rolled around. Like Karl-Anthony Towns said, our offense eventually catches up, we just have to continue playing that ballhawking and long-armed setpiece known as defense. They did that. The Knicks have a deeper roster than the Spurs do. After Wemby, who was not the best player on the floor last night, defeated by a very good Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have the next best three or four players. Towns, OG, and even the best version of Bridges can be better than Castle, Vassel, and Fox. Yet, there are caused to be concerned. Dylan Harper’s success against us was like watching a orphan boy take control of his own life in a heartwarming teen drama. He was so loose, where Fox felt tight, and if Mitch Johnson wants to tie the series up on Friday night, Harper should play more than Fox plays in the fourth quarter. Fox is the star, and you don’t want to pierce his ego, but from my vantage point, the Knicks had a tougher team with Harper than they did with the hobbled Fox.

All I can think about is Brunson this morning though. At 12-31 shots from the field, he didn’t have the greatest game that I have seen him play but it epitomizes why he is the king of New York right now, and will be for as long as he is an elite player who wears the orange and blue. Efficiency is overrated when games as are dire as this, it is rare that a lead guard will be able to look like 2012-2013 LeBron with their percentages. As he tied the game in the third quarter, then helped us chip away in the fourth quarter, I realized that it’s not a debate who runs this town. It has never been a debate, and the greatest Knick of all-time mantle is well within his reach, a power that he is soon to achieve as long as his teammates continue to show up for him. We live in the now for the promise of banners that will hang in the rafters infinitely and right now, Jalen Brunson is our truth, our guide to enlightenment and trophy-riddled exuberance. May the Knicks win in six games.