Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

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eli's avatar
eli
6d

most impressive thing about harlow is that hes made himself into a sex symbol for black women

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Ayesha
4d

I appreciate your objective take on Jack Harlow. While he is definitely not above criticism (a few things I can think of), I do believe that the video cllps circulating purposely cut off his stream of consciousness midway through to bait/stir up reactions.

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