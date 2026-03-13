Pity the Jack Harlow fan who thought that his pivot to being Drake without the Memphis ties would grant him adoration. It didn’t. In 2022, Come Home the Kids Miss You was released to critical rejection. The criticism was so intolerable that Harlow was forced to change his approach to celebrity and move to a different city. Pitchfork gave it a 2.9 with Matthew Strauss saying that “Come Home the Kids Miss You reveals that the showmanship is merely a distraction from some insipid, vacuous music.” Ouch! The Kentucky Derby vibes of “Churchill Downs” and its inspired Drake verse about reading Forbes in the waiting room of his therapist’s office couldn’t even save Harlow from becoming the next white male joke in hip-hop. From there, he became more muted, moved to New York to become another artsy celebrity on the scene, and dropped the soft, tackily intimate Jackman. Now, today, he dropped Monica, a pop-soul record in the form of Norah Jones if she was a fan of Mos Def. Perhaps the change from being Drake’s descendant is a business move, a shrewd mind sensing that Drake’s stranglehold on the culture has weakened after Mr. Kendrick Lamar reminded everyone that Drake is more of a cosplayer than he wishes himself to be. Still, Harlow is making music for the Neo-soul set; maybe we should have known after seeing him walk around New York in turtleneck sweaters.

I have written about Harlow before as well; more specifically, I wrote about Mac Miller’s legacy, after he died, how Miller’s legacy should be no different than the other white rappers who came before and after Miller. It wasn’t a perfect piece. The Tablet of it all can be tough for me to swallow in the free Gaza world that we desperately need to push for (although, folks, in the words of Pac “I write to make money — I do business”), and it’s a little reactionary, as if Nipsey Hussle hasn’t also been given a bump in status since he was murdered outside of his clothing store. One needs to realize that the excessive love for Miller isn’t necessarily about his whiteness so much as it is about the need to protect and uplift artists who had a community of people that were affected by their tragic deaths. However, the piece is still great, one of my most divisive and piercing works, and one thing that I look like Nostradamus on is about Harlow possibility becoming the next Mac Miller. “It does not seem out of the question that Harlow will become a more working-class Mac Miller, skating by with a do-gooder sense of ethics and passable music”, I wrote, in a sentence that I am extremely proud of. Harlow has removed all of the hollow superstardom from his music, shredding its radio-filled production to become a member of a community in the same way that Miller did, taking a step back to become blacker, better, and an interpreter of a retro sound that folks are nostalgic for.

Miller was trying. He had figured out that the music he first dropped, like his debut album Blue Slide Park, was embarrassing and he was pushing himself to greater heights to dive into eclectic indie sounds that could connect with Black audiences. He was never going to get there but he was right to do that. Furthermore, it seems like Harlow understands that route. In an interview with The New York Times’s Popcast, Harlow is intelligent, current, in touch with the political sphere and how that relates to culture. “I got Blacker… I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper of aware of the politics of today - that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. It appealed to me to do something, at a time when there’s plenty of people expecting to take some of the routes the others take, to take the route that might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take”, says Harlow. Some Black people on the internet, a minor set so far, but a noisy set, have complained about this quote. One person tweeted “you’re a white man and you will always be a white man.” I disagree with some of my brothers and sisters. Don’t be boring: it’s smart and the conceit of his take on culture shows a cool sense of whimsy that is missing from white artists right now; it’s playful, winking at wiggerism but with an understanding of the racial climate in contemporary America, Trump’s America to be exact. (At one point, Joe Coscarelli, one of the hosts of Popcast, says “you can’t talk about Jack Harlow without talking about race”, and Harlow says “I would hope not”). This is exactly what Harlow should be doing.

Harlow knows that there is no culture without Black culture. Black music is the greatest export of culture that this racist country known as America as ever created, and to be relevant in culture is to consume it, to learn from it, to tastefully take from it. The era that we’re now in, where music is so segregated, where bland pop has become huge because of white America, but also because of all of the harping on representation, feels wrong to me. Why are we expecting white artists not to be influenced from Black culture, our culture, the greatest culture that has ever existed? It is unfortunate when white artists become more popular than some of the creators of the sounds that they took from, but that is what white supremacy is, that is what racism is. The discriminatory country we live in, the Western world we live in, was made from the evil will of our colonizers. It does not mean that Harlow shouldn’t be influenced by us. To be a great white artist in history is to love Black culture first. Eminem has retreated from relevance because his Mountain Dew flows are now indebted to the guitar tricks of Eddie Van Halen rather than his late-90’s to early 2000’s flow that was reminiscent of unheralded legends like Redman. If Harlow wants to stay cool and relevant, then he damn well needs to continue to love Black music. Harlow had an opportunity to do what everyone thought he would do — become the latest cracker country star like Post Malone and Jelly Roll — and instead, he chose to dig deeper, find retro music scenes that complement his goofy charm. He deserves credit for that even though the album is a little narrow, a little bit catered for the long walks from West Village to Chinatown that all the new West Village transplants make.

Harlow is not above criticism. If he says something goofy, then he should be held accountable like all artists are. Just because the white boy loves our culture, doesn’t mean we have to give him a hall pass to be silly. Still, to see Harlow is to see someone who is honest about his passions, about who he wants to be. He has done this album mostly alone, not featuring anyone but Louisville R&B artist James Savage and Robert Glasper, who plays the piano on “Say Hello.” It’s a minor leap for a guy who was struggling to find his place, only for him to realize that his place is certified as long as he is making the music that he genuinely loves.