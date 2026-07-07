There was a historic NBA athlete that came from the South, a Black neighborhood just like Ja Morant, and played with a bluster, a whimsy, and a cool that felt unlike anything that will ever be duplicated. His name was Allen Iverson. He hailed from Hampton, Virginia, where the illicit dog fights are held, where the lights on friday night shine as bright as Pusha T’s earring, where the white supremacy in the neighboring towns is as definite as a tax audit. Just like Ja, Iverson got into some trouble when he got to the NBA. Call it residual effects from being a young Black man with a target on his back. He had his arguments with his wife, police stops that led to a discovery of a handgun, possession of the finest hash available to a NBA superstar. Yet, Iverson avoided embarrassment. There’s been some hurt feelings, some tension with coaches, arguments with journalists, but he’s beloved, someone that is integral to NBA history. How can you tell the story of the NBA without Iverson? He forced the NBA to catch up with hip-hop. The traditional capitalism of Michael Jordan was over; durags, throwbacks, and shooting sleeves that looked as distinct as tattoos themselves began to be the standard way of life.

There was always something that stopped Iverson from going off the edge, the point of no return. Even the suburban Kobe Bryant made mistakes that he never take back, even if Allah has blessed him since his death. Iverson had an innocence to him, even after he almost lost his livelihood to a racist brawl at a bowling alley. John Thompson thought of him as a son. Larry Brown would take the shirt off his back for him, no matter how many practices that Iverson missed. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and even Jalen Brunson all look up to him. I did too. Despite the Knicks owning my heart, I used to wear my Iverson jersey, talking loads of smack like he did, putting my hand into my ear. I dreamed of being that cool, that comfortable in my own skin, unafraid of the verbal shots that would be thrown towards me if I choose to represent my culture without hesitation. I’m sure Ja Morant is one of those kids too. Just like I was. He used to be on the Grizzlies. Now, after a series of incidents and PR mistakes, he’s on the Trail Blazers. The only rapper from Portland is Yeat. It’s probably the last place he expected to be at. Soon, we’ll be trying to wonder who Ja Morant truly is.

The trade comes on the heels of a seven year run with the Grizzlies, where he brought them to multiple playoff appearances and won Most Improved Player; where he brought a gun to the strip club and flashed another one on a friend’s Instagram live; where he fought a 17-year-old kid and tucked a gun in his waistband; where a friend threatened the Pacers’s team bus; where he was suspended for 25 games; where his field goal percentage dropped to a paltry 41 percent. It was a run full of up-and-downs but it started with hope, the resonance of something spiritual forming in Memphis while Ja was attempting dunks that no man should attempt. For this player became synonymous with the city’s culture, the city’s history of Black music and great barbecue, and it’s contemporary times of distress. Memphis became reborn as a basketball town with Ja there, leaving the era of the grit and grind Grizzlies that starred Tony Allen and Zach Randolph to a more dynamic offensive system. Ja was a leader of a group of bandits, as only Memphis basketball can be. Where Jaren Jackson Jr was a candy cane, Ja was a boyish bungee jumper, spotting the moments where he could make it on a YouTube highlight package. Dillon Brooks was the queer villain, a crazy barker that is the closest thing to Dennis Rodman that the league has seen since The Worm finally retired in an alcoholic stupor. The Grizzlies were back, the fun misfits of the league, even after LeBron’s Lakers beat them in Then, the city got darker.

Since COVID hit in 2020, Memphis has been in rougher shape than usual. Every urban city is going to have some crime in it. I consider it proper when a city has crime; that means there is art happening, life happening. There shouldn’t be so much that people feel unsafe but if nothing is happening in your city, then it is not a city that I want to be in. Human beings are irrational, complex, want to make money, and it is okay that someone sells drugs on the corner, even if one day someone gets popped because of it. The crime in Memphis went beyond that. In 2023, Memphis set a record with 397 homicides. That’s much more than New York, which has a population that is thirteen times larger than Memphis, had in the same year. When Ja was caught flashing his handguns on Instagram live and in the strip club, it made me nervous for him. It isn’t that I think Ja should legit fear for his life, but I wondered if the environment around Memphis made Ja think he had to carry like that. And if he thought he had to carry, why did he feel the need to flaunt it to everyone? I knew that these negroes might take that as a dare. In the same way that Memphis has become a punchline by even LeBron James, Ja became a warning for all young men who have attained fame. Now, he is being traded to a city that couldn’t be more different than Memphis.

In 2009, Zach Randolph was traded to the Grizzlies. The story ends with Randolph becoming a Grizzlies legend, the leader of the grit and grind teams, the skilled southpaw being the emotional center. To show opponents that the Grizz wouldn’t be bullied, Z-Bo got in the face of opponents like DeMarcus Cousins and Blake Griffin. He dominated Tim Duncan in a playoff series. At one point, though, Randolph wasn’t considered a leader by any means. He had done a stint in Portland for the first six years of his career. Portland, although it being a left-wing city, is very white, a complex city for a tall urban Black man to be in. I don’t want to live in Portland and I voted for Mamdani and Bernie Sanders. Portland might have the highest strip clubs per capita but the clubs serve vegan mac and cheese. It just isn’t the place for my chicken loving, rap music listening, gangster movie watching Black ass. Z-Bo stood out, had a microscope on him wherever he went, especially when he was getting himself into trouble. In a Grantland feature on Randolph, Jonathan Abrams wrote, “These days, Randolph praises Portland as a city, respects the team’s fans, and even has nice things to say about owner Paul Allen. He also believes the police and certain media members held a grudge against him. “They don’t take well to young, black urban kids coming out, having came from nothing,” Randolph said. “You come to Portland with braids, come with cornrows, people can’t relate to that. They peg you a different way and look at you a different way. If a guy’s got braids, he’s a thug.” Although that was a Blazers fanbase still reeling over the “Jail Blazers” squads from the mid-2000’s, Z-Bo, although he is not without his faults, exemplified the white progressive racism that can happen in cities like Portland.

Maybe Portland has changed. Damian Lillard was beloved there, still is, and he was hardly Andre 3000 in Showing Up. Ja Morant should be hungry after being discarded by the Grizzlies in a trade where it seemed like they took the offer just so they could be done with it all. Yet, Ja being traded to the Blazers is funniest outcome, as if you sent 2Pac to Terror Squad if he lived from those shots in Vegas. It is completely different than the street environment of Memphis, the Blackness of the Grizz fanbase, the history of pain in the city. Portland can be a fresh start for Ja. When you’re younger, many decisions are made hastily. Maybe he can think them through in a space with less noise. Maybe the white liberal heaven of Portland will frustrate such a blunt, unique Black dude. He might not be the most controversial player on the team thanks to the politics of the government in Deni Avdija’s home country. But, he is definitely the most unpredictable one. Can he look at his career to this point and fix it? He has not been without his injuries and perhaps he is the next Ben Simmons, a supreme talent done in by injuries but who’s haters blame his failures on his mental struggles. Hopefully his elbow and shoulder injuries go down as brief amnesia in what it is a lengthy career. Portland needs the injection of bluster; Ja definitely needs it.