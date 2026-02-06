It is true that J. Cole is a popular rapper who has sold millions of records, has a brand deal with Puma, and has performed at halftime of major sporting events. He’s also a popular punching bag who is often criticized by all factions — from young hip-hop fans who distrust the way he holds up traditional hip-hop aesthetics, to grumpy legends that complained about his bowing out of the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake feud from 2024. For the amount of respect that he gets from his fans, he’s been booed the same amount. I find some of the negativity towards his music to be a version of confirmation bias: detractors want to hate Cole for not being as good as Kendrick Lamar, whose proletariat lyricism in the 2010’s had a vigor and intensity that often outshined Cole’s — despite the fact that Lamar suffers from the same musical missteps that Cole suffers from — that they’ve turned Cole into this beacon of disappointment. No, in fact, Cole has had a solid career, one that completely changed once he stopped being so keen on what fans, his heroes, and industry executives expected of him and more in tune to his personal desires of humility, grace, and familial comfort.

He’s always at his best when his sensibility overrides his youthful need for prestige. Born Sinner’s “Let Nas Down” was so nakedly eager to please that it makes his personality seem like a struggling teacher’s pet and not the sensitive artist he can be. Elsewhere on that record are samples of Outkast’s “Da Art of Storytellin” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation.” Released on the same day as Kanye West’s Yeezus, the album became a meme more than a concrete vision, a cautionary tale on being a kid stuck in the past. Still, Cole improved on his next album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which was a singular vision that announced him as an auteur even if he still struggled with subtleness. “Fire Squad” is smart, his intensity absolutely fearsome about white privilege in hip-hop and pop music, but it’s too hectoring; a lecture was not needed, some spirited levity was closer to what the correct tone could have been on that record had Mr. Cole removed the chip from his shoulder. If young middle class boys want to be the rappers they heard when they had album posters on the wall, then Cole epitomizes that, building a fort of formalism that turns everyone into a Rawkus rapper with him. Cole heard all of the 90’s rap classics that distorted his head, compelled him to write with a self-seriousness that could only be matched by Nas. However, he is not the dense lyricist that God’s Son is, thus it always felt on flat ears.

To Cole’s credit, he became more of a thespian than a barker, opening the door for his strong words to land easier because of the sensitivity attached to them. “False Prophets”, more of a “raw questioning” towards Wale and Kanye West than a diss, is still one of his more bracing individual songs, an account of the misdeeds of the kind of fame that exists when an artist that was a hero reaches the point where his words become nonsensical and catered to troll behavior. 4 Your Eyez Only, released in 2016, was quaint, tranquil, an album about storytelling and legacy, not only an album that tells stories. The title track is detailed, patient, empathetic, exactly what he has become adept at after years of missing the mark. “Neighbors” is the best song of his entire career, a note that feels unreasonably raw, as if he wrote it on a piece of paper with a feather pen from the early 1900’s. It’s a written decree of the pain of classism and racism, how both of them seem to go hand in hand, how all of his accomplishments mean nothing in the grand scheme of the American project that aims to segregate, putting Black men and women in positions of disadvantage. (“So much for integration/don’t know what I was thinking/I’m moving back to South Side”).

Still, Cole is still much maligned. 2018’s KOD was an attempt at reaching the next generation with curiosity, but the heightened fame of Soundcloud rap and Cole’s often clumsy positioning of it as harmful was met with confusion and distrust. The Kendrick Lamar vs Drake war made it so his detractors could easily denounce him for bowing out of a beef that was set to become increasingly mean and grimy. The Fall Off, which he keeps teasing as his final album, comes out tomorrow. Released after a string of mixtapes, it is Cole in attack mode; it is Cole showing ambition, with a two side tracklist that reminds me of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. It is hard to find writers who can talk about Cole without hyperbole, who can be honest about his flaws and celebrate his strengths. William Ketchum, a writer at many places, including Billboard, VIBE, Complex, XXL, and Ebony, is here to talk about Cole with me.