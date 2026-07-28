I.

ONE OF THE MORE OBVIOUS mistakes of the past fifteen years of hip-hop is Compton rapper YG’s pivot to a mainstream-friendly sound on Stay Dangerous. But even with that miscalculation, his discography is full of regional greatness that both made complete sense in that moment and has become timeless. Unfortunately, I was too young for “Toot It Boot It”, but I had “My Nigga” on my iPhone as a single and YG’s announcement to the rap world was relentlessly smooth, from the first sound of the absurdly bouncy beat to the final somber notes detailing the sorrow for his behaviors. 2013 Jeezy couldn’t even ruin the song. Watching YG face off against The Game at the Verzuz–a Verzuz he won handily–made me think more deeply about YG’s career, and what his legacy will be if more information and allegations in regards to the 2021 murder of Los Angeles street emcee Drakeo the Ruler. Although it is unclear what YG knows about what happened that night, rumors in the streets and on the internet have been buzzing for five years. This event is tragic, it is admirable if people just want this incident to die down and enjoy Kendrick Lamar’s Pop-Out without any of its complexities; yet, justice knows no emotion.

If good kid m.A.A.d. City was Tre from “Boyz n’ the Hood”’s favorite record, then Doughboy’s was My Krazy Life. It was the soundtrack of my senior year of high school: mercurial, direct, minimal, throbbing, unconcerned with prestige but crafted impeccably. DJ Mustard was the generational producer that provided YG with ready-made radio smashes, scorching horns; YG was candid, uncomplicated but packed with a drawl, slippery voice that could tell a story precisely. Without hectoring tales of morality, YG rapped about gang initiation, late night burglaries in Asian neighborhoods. YG’s album was full of storytelling, without pretentious principles that result in liberal adoration. In that way, he was not meant for the boardrooms but for the true rap heads. Think about how ScHoolboy Q made mainstream grabs with “Collard Greens” and even “Man of the Year.” YG avoided those by being a songwriter of direct action.

Sure, Kendrick might have claimed the mantle of the “son of Pac” on To Pimp a Butterfly, but you couldn’t tell me nothing about him when Still Brazy dropped. YG — a rapper who had been shot in studios, a rapper of economical and negative space — sounded more like Pac and had connection to him that was deeper than visions of interviewing Pac about capitalism, murder, and legacy. “Who Shot Me” was perhaps a wondrous cry for justice, for information, and in the contemporary state of who YG is, it seems almost foreign. “Bool Balm Bollective” is the best overall song on the album, reminiscent of the triumphant mid-90s songs that Snoop Dogg would perform. Like Snoop, there was always an undercurrent of stress that covered the tales of playful but urgent misogyny, and sometimes both of those topics would be characteristics in the same verse, crashing into one another to create a dynamic of exciting danger. It was playing with rap tropes while embodying them, in the only way that West Coast rappers can — think Dolemite but after a riot in Watts. Somehow, Still Brazy wasn’t just building upon what Kendrick did on To Pimp a Butterfly but perfecting it; where TPAB had moments of clutter and overwhelming Blackness, Still Brazy was a form of unreasonably gangster agitprop, a celebration of the street life granting you riches.

Should you forget about YG’s fanfare from that era, consider the relationship he had with Nipsey Hussle, a former Slauson Crip who became popular through a string of mixtapes in the early 2010s. If Jay-Z said that his interviews were hotter, then Nipsey Hussle was the gradual equation to that statement. Nipsey specialized in being a personality that his fans could get behind, a Robin Hood hustler that functioned as inspiration as much as he was just a regular MC. As a wordsmith, he was economical, often choosing not to wow with lyrical menace; he laid smooth vocals of highly pressurized life situations like he was hustling to pay rent. YG and Nipsey were different: YG was much more of an album artist, where Nipsey released mixtapes online, including 2013’s strong Crenshaw tape that sold for 100$ dollars each, selling it out at a pop-up event celebrating the release, which impressed a curious Jay-Z who bought 100 copies of it. Despite the fact that some–this writer included–overinflated Nipsey’s actual rapping career, Nipsey was a community builder, and, in YG, he found his sensitive rottweiler. They worked well together as people, bringing forth a certain gang unity that is much needed in contemporary times, and songs like “Last Time I Checc’d” are West Coast street classics.

“FDT” — you can imagine what that stands for — came out and turned Nipsey and YG into America’s favorite political rap duo. In present times, where Nicki Minaj is posing for photo-ops with Trump while he makes shock value jokes about hip-hop dances, it is strange that when Trump first ran for office, hip-hop was against him, a possible result of the Obama Presidency. As Trump has encroached onto American culture like O.J. stalking his ex-wife, unwanted but glaringly present, rappers have not taken adversarial stances against him Rappers have always been complexly political by nature, less against a particular person or party, and more against whatever is the establishment of the moment. Listening to “FDT” is like hearing an relic, and although the song feels shockingly earnest and has aged decently at best, it has a defiance and anti-establishment edge we’re missing in Trump’s conservative America.

II.. AT THE SAME TIME as YG’s Stay Dangerous came out, Drakeo the Ruler was the most important rapper working in Los Angeles. The two men were not friends, nor could they be considered peers. They were of two separate strains of street rap, with Drakeo’s “nervous music”– slithering tunes designed for car rides with meth in your trunk– becoming more dominant in Los Angeles towards the end of the 2010s. “If the boundaries between traditional gangsta rap, trap, and high-couture luxury hip-hop have become increasingly blurred, Drakeo incorporates elements of each but belongs to no party”, Jeff Weiss, wrote in a feature profile in The Los Angeles Times in March 2018.

Drakeo felt like the type of new generation rapper that might call the old way of doing things in L.A. rap corny. Could you imagine Drakeo rapping over Dre beats on Doggystyle? No, instead what Drakeo was rapping over was sparse, more akin to lunchroom table beats than they were to orchestra and keyboard backed G-Funk. Even the Terrace Martins of the world were gone from Drakeo’s worldview. He didn’t need them. Drakeo, who was murdered at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in 2021, was singular. The conceit and the hieroglyphic universe that he operated in was only marveled by E-40, yet there is something about 40 that seems so joyful and almost sloppy, not intimidating. Drakeo is rougher, more clinical, and even more uncompromising, music for legit fans of the street and for the cartoons, how villains of animation are comic and are motivated by petty slights. That was Drakeo, timeless and completely new, creating language that had a cult following. Furthermore, Drakeo made YG feel obsolete. He created a new tradition of West Coast gangsta rap. YG tried to change his style, not continue the new era G-Funk that is on Still Brazy, or the tricky flows on that record, and quickly lost the city’s ear to upstarts like Drakeo.

Towards 2019, and the beginning of COVID, Drakeo was in jail for a murder charge. One of the sadder parts of Drakeo’s career was that he had to contend with the long arm of the law. His music played all over Rodeo Drive, all over South Central, yet he was in bondage, watching his life’s work ring out from a cell. Imagine what Drakeo’s run would have been like if he had been allowed to enjoy it like Wayne was allowed to enjoy his imperial run, or Jigga, or Future after Ciara dumped him; instead, he was silenced while the rap world turned up to his music.

When he got out, he didn’t shake hands with fellow peers. He rapped about guys he thought were trying to block his rise in the industry. YG and Drakeo began to publicly beef, throwing shots at one another without saying each other’s name. In March 2021, during a No Jumper interview, YG had said “it’s no rap beef, we really beefing, the homies are going to get you.” In August 2021, Drakeo dropped “Ingleweird”, one of the more scathing diss tracks of the 2020’s, and a song that shows a daring lack of respect for other Cali dudes. (“Just Dance” is also incredible, like spellbinding work, yet it is so disrespectful). At the time, it wasn’t widely reported, because the fog of Drakeo as a prisoner overshadowed the scary rap beef happening on wax.

III.. AT THIS POINT, you know the story. Drakeo the Ruler went to the festival he ended up dying at, wide-eyed and ready to perform the music that was just starting to get as good as it was previous to his jail stint. According to Jeff Weiss’s article, “The Assassination of Drakeo the Ruler”, it was a foul night. “To begin to understand why it happened is to grapple with the most corrosive aspects of humanity: the need for revenge and hatred of the other; our capacity for rage, ego, and jealousy”, Weiss writes. (Jeff is a very good friend of mine and he’s been criticized a bit online, but his reporting is precise and accurate). The piece is a tough but good read. Weiss writes, clear-eyed and without inhibition, how the murder of Drakeo could be interpreted as a slimy set up. “Six guys wearing ski masks and crimson hoodies square up in a fighter’s stance. A brawl begins… What I didn’t know is that he and his entourage–including his licensed and bonded security guard–had been meticulously searched and stripped of weapons before entering.” Later in the piece, it is said that the first fight was a diversion for a later ambush of 100, some in 4HUNNID gear — “battalions of 20”, Weiss writes. Drakeo was struck in the neck with a blade, and bled out from that cut. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

IV. WE’LL SEE WHAT INVESTIGATORS ARE ABLE TO PROVE, but there is obviously enough chatter for something like this to be investigated and debated. In filings first obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Drakeo’s bodyguard, Alrick David Cooper III, testified under oath that he saw YG and two other men brandish knives and make slashing motions towards him and Drakeo. (To read more, Donny Morrison looked closely at these findings at powmag.net). Regardless of who organized this, what happened is a grave injustice, even if Drakeo had a 2Pac-like streak of needless defiance inside of him. Drakeo remains one of the most hardheaded rappers, in a genre full of those types of men, to ever exist. On records, he practically laughed at whoever his enemy was, whether that was a sheriff, prosecutors, or fellow rappers. That same need to show displays of bold disobedience to whomever is your peer is what we love about the genre. It seemed to embolden his enemies more. Lurking underneath us all are egotism, the pressures of street life, and jealousy; however, just because one disagrees with someone’s behavior, doesn’t mean they deserve to be hunted down, with security allegedly in on the infiltration by a crew full of Bloods. The streets are not prejudiced, death might come for all who indulge in its schisms, even rappers, and a fair one is a fair one, and sure, murders happen every single day, but the murder of Drakeo was shiesty. Drakeo was stripped of his weapons, while his murderers had weapons on them; YG was allowed to bring in “70 people, nearly five times what Drakeo was permitted”, Weiss writes. That epitomizes the difference between the two factions. “Ingleweird” surely escalated things, as did other rap songs, but whomever murdered Drakeo had an entire army with them, as if it were a scene in a Greek tragedy. This is not what Craig’s dad had in mind in Friday when he told him to put the gun down.

Seeing YG bust Game’s behind during the Verzuz made me feel multiple emotions at once: first of those emotions was remembering just how good of an artist he once was. It is a testament to YG’s early career, the amount of genuine hits he has, how his sound exemplified a robust region, how accessible he is, how unfair that battle was. As a rapper, he is past his prime, yet I even thought his recent effort, The Gentleman’s Club, had some good songs on it. It was the best album he has released since 4Real4Real. “HITMAN” is what made him somber and effective. “We Know the Truth” is hard to listen to knowing what the rumors are but his rapping is truly passionate. Game needed an A&R to give him a better list of track sequencing to play — where was “On Me” with Kendrick, “Ali Bomaye” with Tity Boi and Rick Ross, or “Let’s Ride” on Doctor’s Advocate? — but YG opened the show with the showstopping intro “BPT”, and the stupendously frisky “Bicken Back Being Bool”, which after all these years might still be his best song, and one of the greatest West Coast rap hits of all-time.

Watching YG and his crew dance around during the Verzuz, knowing what the chatter has been like online and in the city of Los Angeles for years now was tough to watch. If anyone, whether himself or others, has shown remorse for what happened that night, I haven’t seen it. Obviously snitching on oneself isn’t something that happens, yet it seems more gleeful than anything while Kendrick Lamar is influenced by Drakeo’s flow during parts of GNX and even Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. Whether Mr. Lamar is merely celebrating one of his region’s greatest emcees, or engaging in his quiet-as-its-kept street politics, nobody will know (it’s probably both), and Mr. Lamar is super smart: he’d never tell, nor should he.

It’s an extremely complex situation, made more complex by social media. I loved Drakeo the Ruler’s music and was inspired by his reign throughout my life being a fan of rap. Being online for his run was unforgettable, he could have easily been the best rapper alive for a half-decade like Wayne was if not for his legal troubles. My love for Drakeo introduced me to men like Paul Thompson, Weiss, Mano Sundaresan, and more — men of actions, of the written word. We loved Drakeo, rightfully so, like fans in the basement of a small concert venue. I used to love YG too, before his music fell off, and before all the reports and the gossip spread around like a virus. It’s a delicate balance of wanting to love YG’s past accomplishments, understanding that human beings are infallible, egotistical, and thus make mistakes in judgement, but that we can control our destinies, that we don’t need to stoke the flame — all while still genuinely cringing at what has been correctly reported. At the Verzuz, for a while, I had forgotten how troubling and upsetting the whispers surrounding YG were. All there was on my laptop screen was triumphs of sound, ripples of dexterity, and community that has preserved through entire waves of state and human violence. Yet, the darkness allegedly lives next to that. All we can hope for is that reigning supreme over the carnage that has become just another day in hip-hop.