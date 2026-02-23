The British care about optics, the posh propriety that we comport ourselves with in public. That’s what is driving Henry Muck at the opening of the seventh episode of Industry, “Points of Emphasis”. He is arguing with Yasmin, trying to explain that what matters to him more than losing money is his dignity. It’s egoist and vain because he’s also explaining to her that he’s about to be broke and they’re both probably going to jail and he should be listening to his wife, who is imploring him to find a solution that could spring them from this elaborate bear trap Whitney has set for them. “We’re going to end up with nothing!”, Yasmin screams at Henry, like it is the end of Goodfellas and all of their schemes have fallen apart. It’s interesting: Henry Muck might be involved with the worst people, but I do not think the man contains all that much wickedness in his heart. He’s weak, and he’s selfish, but he’s trying.

Tender’s stock has rebounded ten percent after Tony Day starts recanting in writing — unclear if he did it with a gun placed on the back of his head — which means SternTao’s short is back in jeopardy, and the offices of Tender are quiet, when Whitney walks into Henry’s office to talk to him. Whitney is feeding Henry obvious bullshit counternarrative, that Tender could turn the tanker, that he’s selling it with a sociopathic level of grifter confidence. “It’s simply a misalignment between the velocity of my vision and the velocity of regulation”, Whitney says, like an assassin that didn’t reach his quota. (There’s a little bit of Vincent from Collateral in the way he talks, whose silver tongue is an antidote for boorish criminality.) Whitney claims all he needs is time to cover his tracks, to look like an actual company by acquiring assets (Pierpoint!) and maybe pulling off a bear hug takeover. Henry is terrified by Whitney’s bizarro logic and assuredness; we’ve never seen a fraud this good at disorienting his marks.

Jennifer Bevan is called to a meeting with Yasmin and her uncle in law, who have been bonding/struggling with how hard Henry makes it to care about him. Bevan is compromised because of her closeness to Yasmin and by extension Tender, now on the verge of scandal because they were granted legitimacy by an aggressively pro-business government, necessitating blood sacrifice. Yasmin tries to pitch her a counter narrative, if she’s willing to shank her mentor, the secretary of business, she’ll spare herself and be set up to ascend the throne, not unlike what Yasmin is attempting to set up for herself. Bevan refuses to trade her morality for glory and rebukes the room full of monsters. Yasmin is undeterred. She goes to visit her frenemy Harper, using her as a second hand source to work around Bevan and give Norton’s tabloids the smoking fun they need to speed Tender’s demise.

When Whitney is in New York his attempt to flee the country is ruined by his shady and dangerous business connections who won’t allow him to disappear. He has to buy time because Tender is still useful to whatever nefarious foreign intelligence apparatus is running him. After asking him if they were the ones that “finished” Jim Dycker, they don’t answer but instead affirm that Whitney is still their proxy. “Tender’s the future. Tender’s real. Tender’s beautiful.” They tell him. It sounds like a threat. The next day, Whitney pitches Tender’s acquisition of Al-Minaj Pierpoint, a masterful bluff by an expert snake oil salesman. News of Yasmin’s backbreaking headline breaks, leaving Henry floundering as Whitney calls him a child who can’t regulate his emotions. “You can’t construct a universe where nothing’s real. No one can really live like that”, Henry says.

Remember when I wrote about every conversation between Yasmin and Harper sounds like it’s been ten years in the making? In the aftermath of the story they planted, that frees Yasmin to do anything (except work in comms for Jennifer Bevan) and will make Harper very rich, they are finally saying the things that they always wanted to say to each other, this insecurity cocktail of envy and admiration and resentment. It’s all there in this last scene, with Harper admitting that she has always wanted to be on top. Yasmin admits her jealousy of Harper’s intellect, the power that she has earned in the world by being the apex predator on the cutting edge of the market that she is. Harper says she’d do anything to be in Yasmin’s body, to inhibit her privileges, her social class and Harper’s fear that “[Yasmin] was a breathing example of how she was less.” We end with two of the best frenemies who are madly in-love with the idea of one another, at the club dancing like there’s not going to be a huge reckoning in their lives tomorrow, desperately trying to make time stop in each other’s arms despite the immoralities that inhabit their world. “We’re here forever, even if we can’t be.”

Joining me as always is Flatbush’s preeminent myth maker for the aristocratic class, Abe Beame.

Abe: Jayson it’s a Friday afternoon here in New York City and the Knicks got absolutely fucking cooked by the Pistons last night. Playoffs are a different animal but it….certainly doesn’t look good. I think there’s a chance this was my least favorite episode of Industry this season. Judging a show based on the show you want it to be in your head is bad criticism, but I can’t help but feel this episode betrayed its characters, the arc of this season, and the cynicism that animates its general view of our postmodern financial market nightmare by bringing Tender down via a magic bullet headline orchestrated by Yasmin to destroy her husband and blow up her life. The fall was perhaps simply a matter of time, but for a moment, I thought through sheer force of Whitney’s reality distortion field, he was going to pull off his scam, and Harper’s short would go bust, the ultimate vindication of the show’s main premise that our markets are drunk and high and in bed with government and the media and the whole global capitalist enterprise has careened wildly out of control. I have run out of superlatives for Max Minghella but credit to his serial killer calm for making me even think he was anything but megalomanically delusional. I get from a storytelling perspective why Mickey and Konrad needed for it to be Yasmin that pulls the final trigger in this torrid game of Russian Roulette and her half baked plan to insert herself as Jennifer Bevan’s head of comms had to blow up, but again, the show giving Bevan spine and morality at the 11th hour (which amounts to nothing) was still more kind of surprisingly generous optimism. I thought the Lady Macbeth theatrics, particularly in wantonly destroying her husband with the help of his fucking uncle, was all a bit much as they sob on the phone together. Maybe just don’t fucking do it? How did the Yasmin of it all work for you?

JB: With about five minutes to go in the Pistons’s complete extinguishing of the Knicks, I told my father that something feels off about this game. We should be closer to them than we have been. Are we the Lob City Clippers and are they the Warriors? So, I disagree with you on this episode, which is uneven but contains a ridiculous amount of gravitas and ambition. There are scenes in this that are some of the season’s best, and while sometimes there’s a ton of disjointed info, they get a great performance from Jennifer Bevan (Amy James-Kelly) who has served as more of a peripheral character throughout. She is this tragic AOC-like figure, a proletariat politician with ambition who is now stuck between being a shill for financial crime or the passive beneficiary of bullshit political fallout ducking that refuses to take a stand. She plays it with a self-assuredness and despair; it is as if she is saying how did I get into this? I’m better than this. So, the Yasmin aspect of it works because what they are saying about the world is that we all need to serve someone. Yasmin is looking for power, grasping for it like a gold rush prospector, but she keeps sifting through the wrong streams. She’s stacked up against everything that she isn’t. I guess, it works for me because their critique about British society — the self-interest, the way Yasmin can be important if she latches onto the whims of these evil old men — is always spot on. This season is about the new white supremacist world order. Yasmin’s dad represented a generation of debauched pedophiles. Now, it’s Substacks with thick Nazi leanings that disguise themselves as intellectual idealogues. What did you think of Harper and Yasmin?

Abe: Even as someone lukewarm on the episode, which I should temper a bit just to say this has been a masterful season and I was expecting fireworks from a penultimate episode rather than a bit of a choppy landing, I cannot resist the charm of one last night of drugs and Yaz and Harp hooking up on the dancefloor and smoking cigs on the hallway floor. The thing I appreciate about this show is it indulges in the exact amount of fan service the narrative can handle. Some overly intellectual showrunners refuse to give the audience what they want and those shows run the risk of becoming cold and mean. Too much fan service and you’re in danger of veering into Greg Daniels/Bill Lawrence Care Bear shit. Mickey and Konrad knew for years we wanted a proper Eric and Harper team up as equals, and this season we got that just long enough to steer it into an iceberg. Harper and Yaz were at odds all season as per usual, but the idea that they constantly feel alone unless they’re with each other is present throughout their run-ins in season 4 and really pays off with that stellar ending that really drives their history. With Whitney apparently in the wind, what loose ends are left? What do you think/want to see the show address in the finale?

Jay: By the end of Succession, there was a bit too much fan service in it. The “Number one boy” callbacks with Kendall, the “Meal fit for the king” scene in the finale. Industry has done that as well but because their worldview is even more pessimistic, the characters are smarter and ultimately, more interesting than the out of touch old money scions of the Roy family. There’s an urban self-centeredness and hedonism in Industry that reminds me of the world that I inhabit in my real life. Yasmin and Harper ripping cigarettes and half-cuddling outside the bathrooms at the club will serve as a meme/great highlight for fans, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Like I said, every scene with them has been in the making since the moment the two of them met at the assembly speech in the pilot episode: Sisters who find freedom in each other, unafraid to finally let go of their shit and embrace one another, for a night. Whatever happens to Yasmin, and it doesn’t seem their are many great options left in front of her, she’ll have that night with Harper. “When the fuck will you take care of me?”, Harper asks, which is something that was interesting to me. For episode eight, I’d love to see some insight into Whitney — where he came from, how it ends with those guys in the SUV, what becomes of Whitney? I want episode eight to be a Henry episode too. Can he bounce back? Yasmin talked about his drug use with him in the birthday party episode but I could have used a Christopher Moltisanti-like drug scene with Kit Harrington. He’s been too much of a pretty boy so far this season. Another thing that needs to be expressed: Harper. She’s been a loner all season following the death of her mother, seeking warmth and comfort in Eric, a mentor that ultimately fails her — or saves her, depending on your point of view, or Kwabena, who she pushes away, or Sweetpea, who pushes her away. She’s lost, and wandering even while working as a killer in her field. She brings the level of concern as someone like a late career Michael Jordan or 2Pac or 50 Cent — this anomaly asshole who does not fit in anywhere they go. Where is Harper’s community and will she be able to get over her suffering and allow people in so she can find it?