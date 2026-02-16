It is impossible to see Yasmin and Harper face each other in the hallway without thinking back on all of their infamous showdowns. Industry wears its cinematic influences on its sleeve, especially in the third and fourth seasons, and if last week’s nod to corporate sleuthing and rigorous journalism echoed Michael Mann’s The Insider, then the scene at the beginning of this episode is an homage to the infamous diner scene in Michael Mann’s Heat. Harper sits down with a defiant Yasmin, both to warn her that her company is about to collapse and she and Henry are in danger of personal liability, and perhaps, to manipulate her into speeding the downfall of Tender. “[Whitney] is not some hobbyist sociopath. He’s a fucking criminal.” Yasmin’s well established ego prevents her from taking Harper’s claims seriously. They leave on frosty terms, with Yasmin daring to call security, like Harper is her Aunt back home at the estate. This is five minutes into the episode.

Privately, Yasmin seems to be taking Harper’s concern seriously, objecting to the habitual line stepping Whitney is doing with her husband as well as questioning the shady accounting Whitney has spent months talking around. Whitney and Henry go out to dinner with Tender’s tax guy, drink, engage in a night of homoerotic debauchery — Henry gets his dick sucked through a hole — then have a bro talk on a dock. “I’m pretty sure my wife doesn’t love me”, Henry says. Whitney’s attempt to share some personal history causes Muck to finally check his partner. “Why does every story of your childhood sound like a bad novel?” The entire night of debauchery is reminiscent of the information Jonah fed to Sweetpea several episodes ago regarding Whitney’s afterhours business stratagem, operating in a cloud of alcohol and picked up checks and sexual favors. This is how he was able to sneak bookkeeping irregularities past Tendor’s auditor, as well as Henry, which up to this point has been enough to cast a spell on the entire global financial market.

Shortly thereafter, Harper Stern delivers a speech not unlike the address Suge Knight gave at the 1995 Source Awards, bracingly adversarial prophecy. At a Women In Finance keynote, the type of event where they expect delivery of boring SheEO boilerplate, she goes rogue, plugging a USB into a laptop and making her case against Tender, challenging the evaluation of the stock and suggesting its rightful price: 0 pounds 0 pence. A terrified Yasmin is in the crowd, looking like she just got bad news from the Weird Sisters. “Listen, sentiment will shift. The fall will be swift”, says Harper, in a speech that is some of My’hala’s most clinical work on the show. “It is never if, but when. The when is now. Tick tock. Thank You.”

In what is great editing by Industry, we cut from Yasmin’s concern to Whitney’s, living in fear and waiting for the other shoe to drop, on a plane en route to Tony Day in Accra, who he discovers has absconded to London. Henry Muck is in a hotel room with naked women (one of them is plus-sized! Come on Konrad, DMs are open) while Tender’s stock price is hemorrhaging, from 11 to 20 to eventually 28%. Yasmin is triggered by Henry’s relapse and disappearance, raising old demons, and she doesn’t come into work, costing Tender its head of comms at the moment she’s sorely needed and showing once again her interest in her work and duty is purely personally motivated.

Back at the offices of Tender, Hayley Clay attempts a shakedown in a scene Kiernan Shipka plays with a complete inhibition. Leaning over the desk, stalking like a cheetah, she brings up the multiple women that Whitney has had in his orbit that have disappeared. Whitney can clearly feel the walls closing in and in desperation, calls Jonah (who tells him to call a lawyer or kill himself) and calls Harper, while she is lounging with Kwabena, drinking champagne. “Do you have a favorite piece of classical music?” Whitney asks. They are talking about the shared lack of polish and access they were born without and Whitney is explaining once again that his ambition is tied to his sense of self, what hierarchical class-based late capitalism did to his self worth. They are pseudo-bonding while roleplaying cat and mouse. “I’m sure you think I have multiple faces but there’s a million people like me”, Whitney claims, presenting himself as a cipher and symptom of a diseased system. “Whitney, you are a construction”, Harper replies.

At the offices of SternTao, Eric is with his daughter, who is attempting to connect with her dad. The problem is that he has just received a text, one of those messages that completely changes your entire life and leaves you questioning your future. It is the video of the girl from the lobby that always had a room on standby, going down on Eric. As he shivers at the video, he sees the passport of the girl attached to the video as a PDF. The birth year 2011, right around the time that albums like Live Love ASAP and Watch The Throne came out.

Tony Day sits in a hotel restaurant waiting for Sweetpea and Jim Dycker’s former editor when Whitney ambushes him. Whitney delivers a warning reminiscent of Shiv Roy in the playground with the woman who was going to testify against Waystar Royco. “No matter how sweetly they’ve spun it, they are not invested in what happens to you from here”, says Whitney, urging silence and complicity. Whitney is both back pedaling and on the attack now, trying to defend his fraudulent blue chip company on CNN when Eric Tao pulls up, attempting to force an outside audit as well as send a message to Whitney personally, who he correctly believes is trying to intimidate him from making the appearance.

But Whitney has the surprise trump card: He has flipped back Tony Day, talking about Africa in the way that Sweetpea’s judged Kwabena for thinking about it as, portraying Western institutions like SternTao as inherently racist. But Eric powers through, winking at Whitney with words about the darkness in his soul. It’s a great reversal by Eric. He calls for a new audit of Tender’s finances, which sends Henry Muck in a frenzy.

Yasmin meets with Hayley Clay who tells her that her involvement in Yasmin and Henry’s lives isn’t by Yasmin’s design, she’s been played as part of a direct order from Whitney, to set them up. “He hired me from an escort agency”, Clay says, explaining this is yet another hidden element of Whitney’s covert scam web. When Harper gets back to the office Eric has sent the rest of the crew away and a lawyer is there, to talk to Harper about Eric dissolving their partnership. It is a painful scene, one that encapsulates the love and disappointment that has defined the relationship between Eric Tao and Harper Stern. “There are reputational risks that will render him a faithless servant”, the lawyer says. As Harper cries while signing the letter, you sense that this is the last time they will see each other, at least for a long time. At the end of the episode, Whitney’s letter, the narration that has been said throughout this episode, is given to Henry. As Whitney makes plans to flee the country, Eric Tao walks down a treelined street in a suburban area.

As always, Abe Beame is here, on break from making widgets on a factory worker’s wage, to discuss the episode.

Abe: Jayson, it’s a Tuesday afternoon in New York City, the Patriots hold the record for most Superbowl losses in the history of the NFL, and the GTA: Alvarado City edition Knicks are undefeated, who could ask for better vibes to delve into this show exposing our postmodern, illustory economic system piloted by broken Shakespearean children burying their psychosis in a dwindling supply of made up capital they’re willing to do anything necessary to suction for themselves. The episode gets its title from its epistolary structure, with Whitney narrating a letter he begins over and over again, at last revealing to Henry that Tender is a naked emperor and if he wants to save himself from the funeral pyre, it’s time to get on board and on message. But I think some part of Henry already knew he was on borrowed time and his resurrection post Lumi to the CEO of a redhot fintech stock was too good to be true, so he downs himself in “Strippers, sherbert and fluorescent”, granting Whitney a greater and greater market share of his soul as he spurns his greatest advocate, his wife, Yasmin. It’s good work from Kit Harrington who has largely been on the shelf since episode 2, a plastic bag trapped in a gust of wind whirling in tightening space. That doesn’t exactly change with this episode but the little autonomy he does exercise (before it’s too late) is lashing out at Yaz, taking the first sip of success (and an exorbitantly expensive vintage Burgundy) and allowing it to make him a gaping egotistical asshole with his dick in a gloryhole on the set of Pillion. But of course, at last, this is Minghella’s showcase, not just Satan or Tom Ripley here but something far worse: Jeffrey Epstein. Minghella isn’t just a dead eyed confidence machine who uses jargon as armor, yamming on a market of sheep like Nate Robinson in his prime, he’s also occasionally vulnerable, which as it turns out, is just as if not far more terrifying. Softly, thinly, drunkenly, sadly singing Whitney Houston on the phone to Harper acapella is an idea Atlanta left on the season 4 cutting room floor in a lost serial killer episode. But I thought the wildest and most daring revelation of the episode was that Whitney’s entire push to turn Tender into an everything banking app, fucking over his best friend and turning his modest company into a global fraud shell game that could only end in ruin, was manipulated by Russian counterintelligence who used the company as a sophisticated scam to do exactly what the Nazi philosopher from episode three was afraid of: Steal the information of IBN clients, the bank they purchased to go legit in the first place. So Tender is a Charlie Kaufman like construction, concentric circles of puppeteers making puppeteers make marionettes dance. This show is obviously first and foremost a soap opera with an MBA, but even for Industry it was a bit of an eyebrow raiser for me. What did you make of it?

Jay: It is a complicated episode to talk about. I think Henry is genuinely surprised at the extent of Whitney’s dishonesty. He should know that as a British man the entire foundation of commerce in his country is a product of criminal deception, but I do not think he understands how deep he is in. He is a puppet, a boy king mascot who has been set up to take the fall. This is a Minghella and Leung episode, with the emphasis on Leung, to me. But Minghella plays Whitney better than we’ve seen so far this season. This is the first time he’s not holding all the cards, so we are watching him scramble and flail in real time. When he enters the restaurant, he’s all cool composed menace, back in terminator mode. It’s a performance of performance, when you fall back on years of practice to make you look like something other than the frightened deviant that you are. But Leung is heartbreaking as Eric Tao, the man who quit for good once he realized this line of work would never stop making him monstrous. Mickey and Konrad gave him one last hurrah in the terrific speech he delivers on TV to attempt to provoke the outside audit SternTao needs to finish Tender. It reminded me of the “Money is Peace” speech on the Pierpoint trading floor. Tao is defiant, calling out Tender’s swindling while acknowledging his own personal shortcomings. What did you make of Eric bowing out gracefully, walking into the sunset without Harper’s blessing?

Abe: Particularly the final beat with Harper and the lawyer, as Eric commits his idea of noble seppuku, is stirring shit from Leung. The way he can barely stand up straight, maintain steady breath, or make eye contact with the protege he has at long last definitively failed is really heartbreaking. I have mixed feelings about how the rapid fall of Eric Tao played out. It was heavy handed, but again in a compact eight episode season with so many storylines to manage there really isn’t much room for this to play out in more than a few scenes. But from the minute he decides to go back on his decision to cut off who we learn is Hayley Clay’s “little cousin” Dolly, who we’re led to at least believe is a 14 year old honey trap orchestrated by Whitney, it’s pretty apparent Eric’s fate is sealed, because every moment of an Industry season is so weighted with structural and symbolic importance. He abandons his sleeping wife and child to see Dolly, she’s a part of an entrapment scam by Whitney, and at the moment Eric’s daughter finally mounts the courage to tell her father she loves him, the sledgehammer drops and you can almost see the psychic scar forming forever, though it is likely about to get much worse. It’s of a piece with the fate that befell Rishi two weeks ago, seemingly overly sadistic and cruel, but again perhaps that is a byproduct of how magnetic Radia and Leung have been over four seasons. We’ve said goodbye to Eric many times with shots that have felt like series wraps for Ken Leung, but there was something about his long walk away from the camera as the credits rolled that felt final. What do you say, is that it for Ken Leung?

Jay: I just can’t imagine that an actor of Leung’s stature would be done in the world of Industry. This is different from Rishi, whose exploits happen on screen but are also not integral to the overall plot and instead are criticisms of a certain finance bro masculinity that he embodies. Eric Tao’s issue always seems to be involved in the grit of Industry’s schisms. His age is part of the ethos of the show; his generation’s inability to accept their aging out gracefully is what molds Harper. Furthermore, the relationship between Eric and Harper is Industry at its most Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. Maybe he is going off to the sunset, finally committing himself to fatherhood because of his transgressions, but something tells me that he will be back next season. There will be one last call with Harper and Eric. Stay, Eric, Stay Ken Leung — we don’t want to pour out a beer for one of television’s greatest portrayals of mid-life crisis.