“Eyes Without a Face”, the fifth episode of the fourth season of Industry, starts with unhappy conversations: First, is Eric Tao in a parked car with his ex-wife Candace, discussing the upsetting news that their daughter has been expelled from a high end private school. We hard cut to another argument raging at the offices of SternTao, where Eric hides from his personal life with work. He and Harper are on the phone with Kenny who says he needs more collateral behind their Tender short, because the stock is overperforming its already rosy projections, or they may risk a margin call for capital they don’t have in a matter of days. Without consultation, Harper has already liquidated Kwebana’s book to put most of their remaining eggs into the Tender basket despite the fact that his are the only positions currently earning for SternTao, both because her increasingly illogical bear play needs backing, and because his conservative long plays are “not conviction positions”, fundamentally at odds with the SternTao organizational philosophy. The crew at SternTao realizes it can’t sit by passively and wait for the market to see Tender for the overvalued paper tiger it is, they will have to prove Tender is fugazi before Harper’s conviction destroys the fund. Sweetpea and Kwabena must go investigate whatever shady shit Tender is up to in Accra — that is in Ghana for all you non-negroes — to speak to Tender’s CFO Tony Day.

Of course, it is Harper who is supposed to go to Accra with Sweetpea, until she gets a phone call that immediately causes her to shut down. She rudely dismisses Sweetpea and Kwabena, literally shipping them off to Africa together, and after they leave lashes out at Eric when he tries to impart some guidance, hard truths, and logical next steps in backing out of the Tender dice roll. She first blames him for not being able to feed her blind bet that looks more and more like a longshot, then reverting to her easiest cheap shot, calls him a shitty father, blaming his daughter’s problems on his absence and digging into him with brutal emotional truths in what appears to be an increasingly toxic, emotional BDSM relationship. It turns Eric inward, soul-searching on the balcony deck of their hotel, declining to meet with “Dolly Hotel Girl” a prostitute waiting downstairs for him.

The next day, Harper finally admits what was causing her to be such a maniacal bitch towards Eric: her mom died, running to get an Amazon package. Harper has made it further than anyone expected, including her mother, who appeared to be at least playing at reconciliation at the beginning of this season with a birthday card that Harper promptly shredded, but that accomplishment has left her hollowed out and alone. After Harper reveals her trauma to Eric, he explains his daughter has become a bully, catfishing another student then documenting her humiliation. “meticulous fucking cruelty”, as Eric describes it. It’s the kind of hurt abandoned and powerless children inflict on one another. Eric reveals he doesn’t feel the love and fulfillment his kids are supposed to give him, echoing Dycker’s final coked out sentiments last episode; Harper shares a brutal revenge fantasy, that she’d achieve a level of accomplishment so great her mother would drop to her knees and beg and forgive because she was so undeniable. It’s stunning to see these two brilliant, broken people’s pathologies laid bare, how rudimentary and silly their problems are, and how obvious it is they need to get the fuck away from each other.

In Accra, Sweetpea discovers the office for Swift GC- Tender’s major payment processing acquisition in Africa- is a P.O. Box and all leads loop back to their “call center”, which is just an Enya loop while you wait on hold forever. Kwabena and Sweetpea “speak” to Tony Day posing as investors running due diligence in the region, but he quickly sniffs out their true intentions, adding to the eerie menace that permeates all of Tender’s shady business. Sweetpea and Kwabena argue about what they’re actually doing on this mission, as Kwabena is still skeptical there is any fire beneath the smoke, blaming Sweetpea and Harper’s certainty something is seriously wrong with Tender on observation bias because their fund needs it to be true. Kwabena is glib and nihilistic. He doesn’t see the point, asking aloud, fairly, even if they’re right about Tender, this isn’t going to bring about some sea change in a broken market, aren’t there easier ways to make money? Sweetpea isn’t concerned with the greater questions of why, she’s turned her attention to this task and she will achieve it with single minded purpose. She plays Erin Brokavich in this episode, a detective tirelessly pursuing corruption.

If there is an MVP in this episode, then it is Sweetpea. I realized quickly that Sweetpea’s chip on her shoulder the entire episode isn’t just a girl boss calling attention to her homework on the fridge; she has something to prove to herself, to the girl that whose sex work was an object of mockery for the entire porcine world of pig men, using her to masturbate before they go sleep next to their wives. This is life and death for her. Tony Day eventually uncovers SternTao’s true intentions and not long after, Sweetpea is attacked in a bathroom, presumably by a Swift GC goon. She’s bloody and the rush of the assault turns her into a horndog who asks Kwabena what kind of women he likes. He likes them white and blonde, kind of like Sweetpea, and they go back to his hotel room and have some hard piping sex. (He says “sorry Dr. Umar” when he tells Sweetpea what he likes).

Maybe it is the attack on Sweetpea, or their subsequent tryst that wakes Kwabena up, but he shows Sweetpea that he is more than just an identity politics cornball. He realizes that Tender also made an acquisition of a company he has a personal connection to. The pair of detectives follow the money to an empty warehouse watched over by two security guards there to keep out vagrants, as well as manage a rotary phone that loops back to the Tender call centrifuge. Tender’s entire operation in Africa is a shell. It’s a fake business making fake profits. They have falsified their rapid growth wholecloth, putting on appearances that essentially allowed them to lie and manipulate their way into purchasing a bank, which is why their revenue stream was unaffected when they fired their illicit gambling and sexwork clients.

Harper visits Sweetpea, who is tired and went through enough pain and strife that she perhaps guiltily refuses Harper’s care and concern. She wants a raise and immediately comes clean about fucking Kwabena. Sweetpea then cries in her living room under the emotional weight of the assault, her loneliness, and perhaps the realization that cracking this case hasn’t actually solved any of her real issues. Kwabena warns Harper not to liquidate his shorts again, saying that he isn’t some boy — which is the first time we’ve seen him express himself in a serious way and intimating Harper may have pushed him into bed with Sweetpea, unaware that Harper already knows. Eric’s daughter, recovering from her shame over her suspension, and his wife sleepover at his hotel suite/Tender office. Eric’s wife warns him “Don’t mistake regret for love, the girls won’t”. She understands what Eric divulged to Harper at the beginning of the episode, that he’s not a natural father and his family isn’t what he really wants. So he dials up what he does want, Dolly Hotel Girl, leaving his wife and daughter sleeping together in his bed without him. He clearly has some demons locked in that white-washed, predatory brain of his. With me to discuss them is Abe Beame, who just finished personally sewing a bednet for every malaria kid in Mali.

Abe: Good morning Jayson. It’s a Tuesday in New York City and we are on deadline because this show made a decision Harper would fire an underling for, moving off a position because they’re afraid of competition, in this case a bullshit sporting event featuring the pride of East Rutherford, Sam Darnold, playing a team whose championship birth is as valid and worth about as much as Swift GC’s oversized 50 million dollar Publisher’s Clearing House check. But this was a thematically rich episode about daughters, about being honest about your damage and what it has made you, about going the things in life you want/need. I saw a lot of people online complaining this week that Harper is no longer the center of the show, they should be somewhat appeased by this SternTao only episode (Counter: Where have you gone, Whitney Halberstam?), even though much of it is taken up by a delightful Graham Greene-ish corporate espionage riff. But it begs an interesting question that speaks to some of my critique last week about the crushed nature of an eight episode season with this much plot. I want more everything.Yes, more Harper, but also Eric, who has gotten a real short shrift this season. He comes out of retirement looking for action, but what he’s gotten is a weird pay pig relationship with his former protege who never says thank you for staking his life savings on her blind guesses and treats him like a fucking piñata, using his deepest primal wounds to hurt him for occasionally pushing back with reasonable pragmatism as her most important investor as well as her business partner. They have these very naked conversations where they squeeze a decade of therapy into off the cuff soul bearing, and by the end of the episode he’s with a pro who calls him daddy while his actual daughter and ex-wife are asleep a few floors away. It’s brutal stuff that all happens quickly and occasionally feels unearned. Eric’s decision felt particularly reminiscent of Rishi’s inability to change (And by the way, what did you make of the revelation that apparently that is the last we’ve seen of Rishi? I guess it’s on me as a viewer but I did not realize that was the finite end of his character on the show). We’ve already seen how Industry metes out punishment to characters who don’t learn the lessons its creators try to teach them. But how do you feel about the screentime issue, is it something you’re picking up on or is it just me?

Jay: A quick tangent, first: Can I be honest about the Darnold revisionism? Adam Gase was obviously an incompetent dork who did not know how to speak to, let alone, motivate players, but Darnold was given seven years as a middling starter or a backup before he broke out with the Vikings last season. In fact, the Vikes chose not to retain him and that was a move that made sense to me. The Seahawks took on his contract, but even the smartest analysts didn’t think he was that much better than Geno Smith. Perhaps it is that truly cursed green uniform that was the problem; perhaps it was the fact that they never got the coaches quite right. (Bowles should have just stayed but they got antsy and hired Gase, of all coaches). Whatever the reason, Darnold always had arm talent, but to say that his success now is because nobody believed him or gave him the tools would be misremembering all the years that he struggled. He was able to stay in the league, learn at every spot; he figured it out. It is a success story more than it is a cautionary tale of player mismanagement. Now, back to Industry. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay did an excellent job flipping the script this episode. You’re right about the corporate espionage being the key — it felt like watching some of my favorite 70s conspiracy thrillers or even something like Clooney discovering Tom Wilkinson’s notes in Michael Clayton. Miriam Peche’s performance in particular was spectacular, playing Sweetpea as a determined woman with something to prove, damn near foaming at the mouth while trying to flip Tony Day near the end of the episode. I loved this episode. The screentime splits during the season has made a ton of sense to me because they are interweaving so many storylines, yet they want to make it clear that every storyline starts with Yasmin and Harper, its two most complicated and unique characters. For this episode, they let Harper and Eric work out their existential and almost annoyingly adult issues in the hotel, and let the kids go and blow the lid off Tender’s Africa scam. It is a metaphor for life: the kids are breathing down your neck while you are grieving the death of your innocence. I agree with the connection of Eric to Rishi; from the inability to change his ways, to the success that turns into demonic actions. We’re headed down a dark path here with Eric — this is Industry, everyone is collateral damage. Right?

Abe: Look no one can deny the Panthers simply let Darnold walk away in 2022 and he was Brock Purdy’s understudy in 2023. His experience only serves to underline what has become my philosophy about drafting and nurturing young quarterback talent now with decades of unfortunate experience to lean on: Unless you are a very special case, don’t do it until you have an O-line. Confidence is the single most important metric for a young QB and more delicate than at the very least the Jets front office has ever been willing to acknowledge. The most talented defensive line in the world can’t win a single game if you can’t protect your quarterback, and the entirety of the Darnold nightmare followed by the Wilson nightmare is proof. What were we talking about again? I think a point Eric and Kwabena both raise in this episode is fascinating: Why are we doing this again? We get so wrapped up in the machinery of the show we rarely stop to ask ourselves that. Harper is this religious zealot, like a Joan of Arc figure, in a death march, willing to do whatever is necessary to expose these companies for doing the exact same extra or unethical shit she is routinely doing. Kwabena and Eric wonder, to what end exactly? I’m not sure we ever get a satisfactory answer, but Kwabena’s admission at the end of the episode that he was hypnotized and convinced by groupthink but Harper, with nothing but her gut (and perhaps, some personal experience with Whitney) to go off, knew better all along. It’s a reminder of how insane this must seem to the characters who can’t see the whole field, as we can. And yet Harper is getting her mentor to throw his life behind her impulses. It’s a wild dynamic and I think for all the flak she catches online, Yaz is right: This season proves definitively these two are poisonous and need to get as far away from each other as possible. Thoughts?

Jay: Are they both poisonous or is Eric the poison? I don’t know — choices are choices, and Eric made one at the end of this episode that seems damaging. There is no way this won’t come back to haunt him. It is Eric who fires Harper at the end of the second season, then complains that he had a “wrecking ball” in that seat. He’s someone who desires youth as long as he can control it, according to Daniel Van Deventer, DVD, and as soon as he can’t he wants to destroy it. I don’t think he and Harper bring out the worst in one another, so much as Eric is someone who is at his worst whenever he is competing with the youth and not retiring, bitch. Go spend time with your babies bro. At the end of the third season, it felt like that was where he was going. Now, he is back in the hotel, screaming at Kenny over the phone, getting that temporary high from being right about Tender. Their dynamic pales in comparison to the sexual tension rich buddy comedy starring Sweetpea and Kwabena. What did you make of the pairing?

Abe: Two hot people being hot, arguing and fucking, what’s not to like? My MVP of the episode is Kwabena in a walk, partially because of opportunity. This is the most he’s been given to do all season and much like Seattle’s QB, he really takes the ball and runs with it. He’s perfect as this emotionally detached fuckboy of privilege enjoying the ride, fluid between identities as an aristocratic and refined European African who has lost touch somewhat with his roots, but can claim them when it’s convenient in ideological debates with Sweetpea. It’s also not bullshit, he clearly is more comfortable in Accra, is able to both work “the case” when native knowledge comes in handy with Day pressing Sweetpea on her cover story, as well as his family connection, which is what actually ends up delivering the smoking gun SternTao needs. Sweetpea loves calling him on his shit but its clearly sexual tension masquerading as beef, and he plays along, telling her, more or less unashamed, that he’s a cliche with certain taste that isn’t just her type, as we find out in a hilarious, somewhat bashful reveal, it’s her exactly. Still I can’t help but feel that last exchange is the show telling us this was very much Kwabena asserting his autonomy and manhood to Harper, a tyrannical boss and hookup who very matter of factly had already told him she cheated on him. A+ shit from Toheeb Jimoh the whole ep but particularly in that exchange, maybe Kwabena cares more than he lets on. So we have three episodes left, SternTao has their silver bullet, but now Dycker is out of the picture and they have to convince the world this company, which has already accomplished a stunning amount for a naked king, is in fact naked. How do you see the end game playing out over the next three weeks?

Jay: Okay, I can see what you are saying. I agree on the family connections, perhaps it says a ton about me that the family connections aspect of it is what I cared less about. I liked that he did more digging once Sweetpea went to sleep, impressed by her hunger. But the way his connections ended up working for him was interesting. It reminds me of how every time I go to Bed-Stuy or Harlem, I am back home, regardless of where my work takes me throughout the world. These next and last three weeks will be intriguing: Presumably, next episode will bring us back to the offices of Tender. No clue how this will wrap up neatly in such little time but the gift of Industry is how much story Mickey and Konrad are able to burn through with limited minutes, as they surprise and frighten us with brittle humanity.