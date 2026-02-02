Custody battles are the “declaring bankruptcy” of parenting and in tonight’s episode of Industry, we begin with Jim Dycker arguing with his child’s mother about him not pulling his weight when it comes to visitation. Dycker is antsy, jumpy, worried about people, presumably from Tender, following him. There’s a car that has been parked in front of his house for two days; there’s a window that has been broken open; his keys are suddenly missing. Pacing around the house, arguing with his child’s mother, we can conclude that since he started working on this story, Dycker is frightened, lost, lonely, and anxious. A phone call with his editor adds to his stress in its promise and danger. Tender’s legal team has overplayed their hand, in response to Dycker’s piece, giving his editor the impression there could be some fire beneath the smoke. He also warns Dycker there can’t be any ties to short sellers like SternTao, so as not to appear like FinDigest is engaging in collusion and market manipulation. Jim speaks with Harper Stern, telling her that he will deny they ever had any kind of communication, while being photographed by Tender opps who are in fact trailing him, proving his paranoia was warranted, and sealing his fate.

Industry has woven several storylines into this gleefully chaotic episode, linking Dycker’s ruination to Rishi and his past difficulties. But most of the action takes place between the offices of Tender and SternTao, where both camps are on the clock, building war chests and trying to figure out how to destroy enemy combatants. Tender is breathing easier after Jim Dycker’s heavily redacted article was not the market shifting tornado he and Harper had hoped it could be. SternTao’s Sweetpea is honey trapping Jonah Attebury (a sorely missed Kal Penn) for ammo, which heats up later in the episode when Jonah divulges Whitney’s creepy office energy and a link to a potential empty suit/smoking gun in Accra.

Yasmin is lobbying for Tender’s introductory marketing campaign to feature Henry because she is trying to reconstruct his shattered ego. Standing in her way is Tender’s head of communications who has a more traditional approach to launching the app and believes it should focus on…the business, rather than attempting to turn Henry into “Charli XCX” (With echoes of the ghastly crypto heist moment when celebrities were hawking worthless coins in Super Bowl commercials). Meanwhile Whitney, armed with photos taken of Harper and Dycker together, has the magic bullet to at least make Dycker go away (with the help of Yasmin and her uncle Lord Norton). Yasmin also pushes for a promotion for last episode’s threesome partner Hayley Clay “Bright young things attract bright young things”, says Whitney.

Rishi Ramdani is not a bright young thing anymore. We’re a long way from Rishi stalking the Pierpoint office floor or standing at his desk like a toreador, taunting bulls in the ring. He was a barker with performance enhanced cokehead machismo, a bully who put fear in his underlings. It’s crazy to see Rishi battling that part of himself, his moods differentiating between brash and despondent. He’s been “demonized” in the press and brought low. He’s darker in mood and his eyes are sadder, his hair cut like he has returned from the front, the only brown man that served. Still, he is Rishi. Before selling some coke to a young banker, he tells him that his pinstripe suit isn’t chic enough and that he must be at a baby firm, not the big leagues Rishi played in. While receiving a blowjob from a young white female drug mule he films in the act, his former mother-in-law calls him and offers him a rare chance to see Hugo, the son he had with his murdered wife. He’s lost custody of his child. Even the drug mule sees the logic in this.

The despair in the reunion with Rishi’s mother in law is almost annoying, because Rishi is a man who does not deserve that much empathy, yet Sagar Radia plays Rishi with a wounded pride that could shatter your laptop screen. Rishi’s mother in law has used the visitation as pretense for Rishi to sign a document changing Hugo’s last name on his passport. “If you sign, we can talk about getting you more visitation”, Diana’s mum explains. (When Rishi asks if he will ever get a chance to be alone with him, Diana’s mom shuts that down flat: “You don’t get to set any terms, I’m afraid.”). Rishi’s seed is no longer his son; thanks to his sins, Hugo now belongs to the same whites that Rishi desperately wanted to fit in with, but never could.

While Rishi is struggling, Henry Muck is on stage thriving launching Tender’s app with a speech that goes off book to cover mental health, and money. “I have failed prodigiously. I have succeeded unfairly, it’s a matter of public record”, he says. “But this is how I see the world, even with the blinkers of my privilege.” Muck is making a speech about individualism, about — to quote Jay-Z — “Switching your planes”, in spite of the circumstances you were born in. It’s a dog whistle of a speech: Muck sells Tender as a utility that has the capacity to provoke economic freedom without “giving people handouts” (or the tax dollars those theoretically require), appealing to conservatives, admonishing poor people of color for their circumstances. It’s a rousing success, but sends a shiver down the spine. After the speech ends, Dycker attempts to ambush Muck with tough questions in a presser. Whitney swoops in to bat them away, and shortly after FinDigest is hit with a Tender fed Norton owned outlet story that includes Dycker’s inappropriate professional relationship with Harper and his inappropriate personal relationship with Hayley Clay, which costs him his job.

Dycker goes on a bender, with Rishi joining him to do coke and ketamine chased with ale, as they complain about their respective woes. Rishi comes back from the bathroom to find Dycker unconscious on the carpet, overdosed on the cocktail that he was taking. At the least opportune time, the police arrive at the door in response to a noise complaint. Panicking, and understanding that if caught, he will surely receive no mercy from criminal and/or family courts, Rishi goes to the balcony. Before the police arrive, he jumps. His legs are broken, his feet severed, yet Rishi grins. In this weird, twisted way — he can finally repent for his sins. He is free.

As is the case every week, with me to discuss this episode is a prominent victim of the Dunning Krueger Effect (Google It), Abe Beame.

Abe: Jayson, I spent a lot of my younger years lying, then stopped, then my work got better. It’s a Wednesday morning in New York City, the geniuses of industry in the NBA front office have us playing a scheduled loss tonight in what should be the game of the season (so far) against the Raptors, and my head is still spinning from a wild episode. My initial thought is that there is likely an episode 3.5 on the cutting room floor for this season, because it was the first time I felt some of what must be a tremendous crush, squeezing this much story into eight truncated episodes. It was also brilliant. An episode right up our alley because it was very much about messaging, the role media plays in this convoluted equation that runs the world, speaking to Eric’s point last episode that in the market, perception is everything. We get a better view of Tender, an app that has some of the aspiration and pretension Lumi did: Yet another tech born democratizing force that will enable class mobility. It is sold to us by Henry Muck, who puts his credibility on the line in a rousing moment we already know is in service of yet another lemon. Back in the Tender offices after the speech Whitney’s creepy German bag man tells Henry that on stage he was “a man possessed”, which he intends as a compliment but we know is because Henry is a puppet, who has been pumped up by his wife and his business partner (yet another 50 point game from Max Minghella, bringing Tom Ripley into his character’s blend of history and cinema’s death eating psychopaths). There are so many directions we could take this in but let’s start with that battery of Yazmin and Whitney, who were a team this episode but seem headed for war based on Yasmin’s insecurity over Whitney’s green room creeping. What’s their attraction to each other, what’s on the horizon?

Jay: First, I want to say that this is more of what I am used to when it comes to Industry. The show is at its best when there are deep character assessments, such as when Harper goes to Berlin with Yasmin and runs into her twin brother, or when Rob takes drugs and dreams about his mum and Nicole Craig. This episode, which features Jim Dycker and Rishi being stripped of their livelihoods, their right to provide for their children, feels like the type of work that had made Industry a good show in the first place. Credit goes to you on the Tom Ripley connection, can we get a version of Freddie’s “Tommy, how’s the peeping?” line. (One of the best Phillip Seymour Hoffman performances). Muck felt like Kendall Roy: a shmuck that is using his decent public speaking skills to mask what is ultimately cloud cover for criminal scamming. So many dog whistles were in that speech. To address your question, I think Whitney is attracted to what Yasmin can do for Henry as his CEO. She’s a persuasive woman and always was adept at getting men to do things that they might not have done without her nudge. She is not a trader; she is Lady MacBeth. As we discussed last week, she loves nothing more than power and the protection it affords her. What did you think?

Abe: Well, I think Whitney is just attracted to Henry, or in using Henry to achieve his goals, one of which is definitely to fuck Henry, and then probably destroy him. I don’t see that speech the same as you do (though I get the “giving handouts” line is indeed loaded, I interpret it as necessary pandering to conservative prig investors). I think what Henry is saying speaks to what Whitney tells him, that he’s some kind of golden aristocratic God to Whitney. Henry is speaking to the Whitneys of the market, confessing he’s a fuck up, but one with his heart in the right place, and don’t let his class standing taint his message, or perhaps let it resonate more, that it’s his purity of belief that makes him the perfect CEO for this company. But he’s not a CEO, he’s a mascot, an ambassador- as he’s beginning to fear he might be- a symbol that has been shoehorned into the company by his wife and is seeing much of his input ignored by Whitney and his underlings when it comes to the nuts and bolts of strategy and operation. What do you make of the media critique implicit in this episode? I loved the brief glimpses we got of the newsroom (I’d love to know what world an outfit like Fintech could afford a desktop lined office like that in London, but what do I know). It’s Industry showing off with its boundless dexterity, jumping into a completely different industry but retaining its gift for nailing the jargon and understanding what a conversation like that, between Dycker and his editor, would sound like and be concerned with. Would love to see Konrad and Mickey try their hands at a film or television show set in that world. How about you?

Jay: Media critique is always involved in major prestige HBO shows — not named The Sopranos since that takes place in the underworld (unless you want to count Melfi’s ex-husband complaining about the way Italians are portrayed). The Wire spends season five critiquing journalism, which is what prevented that season from being as special as the other ones. I’m interested in seeing where this plotline goes for the rest of the season, though we just lost our major link to that world. Look, more importantly, this episode functioned as a reckoning for Rishi. The image of a lifeless Dycker while Rishi is panicking on the balcony is burned into my brain. Speaking of, you know what is interesting? If, as many suggested at the time, “White Mischief” was Uncut Gems, this was Good Time. What did you think of Rishi’s downfall? Is it too grotesque or just the right kind of retribution for a very flawed character’s many sins?

Abe: Err- um, back in the news. It’s a tough call, I think made tougher by Sagar Radia’s incredibly charismatic performance and ability to make me invest emotionally in this coke shoveling monster caricature, but I came into this season hoping a Rishi redemption arc might be possible. Apparently murdering the character’s wife in front of him, and losing his child down to his last name being erased, was not enough. This is sort of what I mean by the episode felt a bit packed and rushed. I get he’s selling coke and catching wop in a car in broad daylight at the beginning of the episode, and we learn he broke into Dycker’s apartment to steal information he could potentially trade on, which signals he hasn’t materially grown or changed, but breaking the guy’s fucking feet off? I personally would have appreciated a slightly more gradual build. The episode’s title is lifted from Dycker’s jaw clenched rant, using Marilyn Monroe on the side of a Dresden bomber as a generational sex symbol, compared to the women he and Rishi masturbate to every morning. It is the show’s way of perhaps granting them both some leniency, as unwilling prisoners of a generation fucked from birth, but at some point the degradation of Rishi becomes sensationalist and/or masochistic. I think Industry either needs to kill him or give him a path back to some form of being able to function and live with himself, assuming we ever see him again. What did you think of the ending, besides how pissed Konrad and Mickey must’ve been when they saw the beginning of Marty Supreme?

Jay: I want to see Rishi in prison, giving trader’s information, then potentially being sprung by Harper. Look, his story is one of the crash out, the man who would be the boy-king being brought down to the fragile earth. I feel your opinion too. Why not make the Rishi the Tony B or the Ralphie of Industry? Kieran Shipka, however, has been great and she makes her case as the free agent splash of Industry. Near the end of the episode, we learn she’s been getting excitement from the sex games she is playing with Lady Muck and is not afraid to use them to her professional advantage. How did it play for you?

Abe: The turn with Hayley, where she’s first set up as a perfect sex toy victim Yaz easily manipulates, then brings the hammer down at the end of the episode in the elevator and explains to her boss she is in fact holding all the cards, could’ve been cliche: A fatale turning the tables and going mask off (and ass out). What sells it is the now 26 year old Shipka, who I imagine makes many adults who watched her grow up on Mad Men somewhat uncomfortable, which is a credit to another great, meta casting job, as well as an all-in performance from the actor. Is this the beginning of a Shipka-ssance? Where would you like to see her career head after this season?

Jay: Something tells me that the relationship with her and Yasmin progresses even more, but I could also see her eating Tender from the inside, forcing executives to resign by becoming an ultra sex demon being pulled by the strings that Yasmin gives her. Is that too much? Maybe, but this is Industry; Industry is dynamic, gleefully lustful and scarily sexy stuff, and they do a great job of making the sexual identity of Hayley Clay be both enticing and queasy – as if we should feel guilty about how much everyone leers over this wonderfully attractive woman. She’s been good so far; I never know what she is about to say, her beats, her minor tics never feel telegraphed. She’s as surprising as she is watchable.