“It starts and ends with work. And being proven fucking right. This is life or death for me. You used to act like it too.”

So says Harper Stern to her mentor/colleague Eric Tao midway through the third episode of the fourth season of Industry. This is the ethos that Harper Stern has created for herself: a mentality that seems born out of a necessity, more than just a basic worldview, but a survivor’s response.

Her race and gender do not deter Harper Stern from causing earthquakes in her work, for herself and for others. Everyone is a means to an end; even Sweetpea is distrustful of Harper, who correctly observes her prospective employer is always playing an angle and looking for a back exit. It is hard to blame her. Nobody is too loyal to shiv anyone, everyone on this show. Harper’s words to Eric are a mission statement that are as sad as they are powerful. She’s the 50 Cent of the British finance world. The world is going to explode, so she is getting what she can while she can get it.

You might recall that in the first season in Industry, Eric and Harper have a conversation after Harper’s hangover leads to her believing she fumbled Pierpoint’s money on her desk. It occurred on a day of hell for the young trader, who was already anxious about her forged transcript from SUNY Binghamton. That scared neophyte analyst is far from the opulent, battle-tested, confident version of Harper that we see now, whose suits are so tailored their shoulder sleeves could paper cut you if you touched them. In that season one conversation Eric confesses his experiences being the only Asian in his graduating class, where even his direct mentor when he was in Harper’s shoes would call him a “chink.”

Many of the scenes between Harper and Eric in this episode remind me of that one. We’ve come a long way since then but they are still both outsiders, people that were not born into this world but have forced their way into it via sheer ambition and brute mental strength. But they wear those scars, share that bottled pain from the racism they have suffered, creating reactive elements waiting to blow up any moment, sometimes at one another. Eric talks to Harper about what her long term strategy will mean in execution for Stern/Tao and it is “anti-establishment, anti-power”, and it will be a long and difficult road, but he is all in, betting his and his family’s financial future on her vision.

For the first time in a long time in their relationship, they’re seeing the world the same way. Despite their age differences, they are the same breed of beast: Free safeties who work best when they are wreaking havoc by themselves. They are new money capitalists, mavericks born with nothing to lose, and as a result, willing to take risks the bigger companies won’t, which makes them formidable, and dangerous.

After her date with her boy toy, Kwabena, goes awry because he shows up late, she marches back into the hotel offices that she and Eric are sharing, fangs bared. “People say, oh my trauma made me stronger. No, my trauma traumatized me and made me weaker”, Harper explains. They both agree to grind to make this company what they both think it can be: They are mercenaries that can round up all of the corrupt lawmen looting an abandoned goldmine.

Elsewhere, Yasmin is in her husband’s office, seemingly in a better place in their relationship. Like Harper, Henry doesn’t want to “weaponize his trauma”, though his wife/savvy publicist says he needs to control the narrative before it controls him, echoing the opinion of someone who was harassed and hounded by the press after her father went missing. When Jennifer Bevan comes by ahead of a hearing that will decide if Tender is violating anti-trust laws in their bid to merge Fintech and traditional banking by buying the Austrian Bank, IDN-Bauer, Henry takes his wife’s advice, appeals to Bevan on a personal level, and he wins her over. Since the end of season 3, Yasmin has been moving different, with power and gusto, giving orders rather than taking them. This is a woman who clawed her way back into a life of power and wealth when she had an opportunity to finally get away from the world of shallow excess and hedonism she seemingly needed to escape from, and she’s particularly enjoying flexing that influence. Harper says at last episode’s birthday dinner for Henry, “all of this stuff” is not going to get you the respect that you want, or maybe it will?

The episode is best when it’s focused on Harper and Eric; the rest of it is a little disjointed to me, full of finance jargon that isn’t quite as legible as I wish it was. It’s a lesser episode of Industry, preoccupied with setting up developments with Tender. But the scheme to short Tender is intricate and really flies, as Harper and Sweetpea travel to a random hovel in Sunderland and pose as statisticians to find out whether Tender is engaging in fraud. Miriam Petche as Sweetpea is great in this scene, relishing in the thrill of busting a suspected con-artist breaking the rules.

There are some steamy scenes, too — this is Industry — after all, including when Hayley Clay speaks to Yasmin about meeting Jim Dycker. “I hate when men try to take something that isn’t theirs”, says Yasmin. They begin a partnership of transparency together, which becomes Yasmin commanding Hayley to fuck Henry. It is both sexy and icky, with genuine shiver that you can get watching Yasmin practically pimp out a confused and timid Henry to Hayley. Yasmin’s face is uncertain as they start kissing, but eventually gives into titillated voyeurism that would not be out of place on her father’s boat. Nobody is innocent here; everyone has consented to these games, but they are the kind of games that turn into blackmail. As Yasmin says, “Now you have something that belongs to my husband, which therefore means it belongs to me”, before she goes down on Hayley. I would bet my life savings this tryst will mean something more by the end of the season.

Also: Dycker’s heavily redacted by legal article comes out in FinDigest, and Harper and Eric reunite in the lobby of Deutsche Bank with a familiar face: Kenny! He will be SternTao’s trader, and the new power team of finance — Harper, Eric, Sweetpea, Kenny and Kwabena — load into the elevator, ready to ascend into the sky and make millions. Here to launder the episode with me, as always, is Abe Beame, who is not receiving fraudulent, doctored payments shot through a global black market network of inboxes to be here.

Abe: Yet! Good evening Jayson (and the Knicks are currently, finally actually winning in a blowout, to the reliable, beautiful Brooklyn Nets, so it is a good evening indeed), let me just quickly down this oyster before we get started……Perfect. So I’m glad that we had different reads on this episode for a change because it’s going to make for a fun debate. I thought this was arguably the first “real” episode of the season, without all the throat clearing of the first or the wild journey through Muck’s acid baked subconscious we experienced in the second. Here we start to dig into some core ideas and really get a feel for what the themes and shape of this season may be. We’re told the episode title “Habseligkeiten” means “Possessions closest to your soul”, which apparently means Hitler paintings for the Bauer family of Austrian bankers, but for our characters means control, which I’d argue was the subject of the episode. We get to see each player performing their jobs well. Eric rounds up the necessary “dumb money” he needs to get SternTao off the ground (though I suspect the amount of risk he’s required to take to secure those funds will come back to haunt him at some point this season) and making the crucial catch line editing Tender paperwork, serving as the second pair of eyes Harper needs even if she’s loathe to admit it. Harper doesn’t yet have the smoking gun she needs to take down Tender, but her undefeated smoke detector is going off and with her other superpower, ironwrought conviction, she follows where it leads her, to a money laundromat in Sunderland. Both Henry and Yaz (as we predicted, inserted in the boardroom next to Henry immediately and making her presence felt) are providing solid counsel and leadership, doing the work of dealing with “human beings” for Whitney and putting out a succession of minor fires as they secure the crucial approval they need from the secretary of business to buy IBN/Bauer and start their journey turning London into Europe’s Fintech Silicon Valley. We also see the damage puddled on the surface of these characters that make them good at what they do. Moritz Bauer isn’t the only terrifying Fascist here (but shout to a fellow dedicated Substacker). Yaz commits stunningly brazen sexual harassment, instructing Hayley to go down on the CEO of her company, and her husband, watching them with a cigarette burning, directing the action like Jack Horner before joining in the “fun”. And Harper is most terrifying of all, melting down with her ostensible boyfriend Kwabena when she’s “triggered” by him showing up late to dinner, and as you say, revealing her pathology by attempting to detonate her partnership with Eric as a direct result, exposing her desperate need for control. Her business and her work is a defense mechanism meant to protect her from pain that she has effectively weaponized against the people she cares about, like Eric (who deftly swats her transparent attempts to wound him personally away, eases tension with a joke, and lets her know despite her toxicity he is still with her and still supports her, at which point she “rewards” him with some intimacy of personal revelation). Harper has become a hunter because she refuses to ever be hunted again. She loves being proven right, which in Harper’s case means short selling, or her conviction that everyone is in fact, a piece of shit, as she has always suspected. “My passion is finding dead men walking” she says (The writing is on 11 in this entire episode, btw). It’s what I really love about this episode and Industry when it’s at its best. The inscrutable jargon informs the characters if you’re willing to sit with what Konrad and Mickey are expressing through their stories rooted in business philosophy. Please pardon me for running long in my excitement, but what do you make of that read?

Jay: It is solid, particularly on Yasmin, something that I did not think about when writing my review. Look, this is what we have come to expect out of Yasmin: Kiernan Shipka takes Jim Dycker home and possibly sleeps with him before discovering she just inadvertently slept either with or next to the guy who is investigating the company that she works for. She tells Yasmin this, who then arguably exploits that vulnerability when she turns around and recruits Hayley in a threesome that is ridiculously inappropriate. This is Yasmin’s modus operandi: in the second season, when Venetia was being harassed by Nicole Craig, she is told to “suck it up” by a scarily apathetic Yasmin. She is someone who has taken the abuse given to her and has harnessed it, used it for her own gain, either from a strategic standpoint or a learned behavior that she cannot give up. It’s complex, sometimes ugly, sometimes sexy stuff at the same time. The scene is hot. It’s also bad, particularly Henry telling Yasmin he feels like she is enabling his addiction. More importantly, this is a great Eric and Harper episode, but it’s a disappointing finance episode. The Tender stuff feels inconsequential right now, where the Jessie Bloom stuff in Season 2 and the Pierpoint short in Season three felt more urgent. What do you think?

Abe: So I was fascinated by the developing Tender story/case. I think Eric’s warning to Harper, using Herbalife as a cautionary tale, was some real shit, but also a wrinkle in at least my understanding of the rules the market operates by. What he’s saying is it’s not enough to be “right”, short selling on this level requires in the field detective work, investigative journalism work, then being able to sell that narrative compellingly to the greater market. It’s not enough to predict the future, you have to force it to happen, so a company like Tender can be a false idol, but because this is a speculative market they could still “get away with it” and SternTao can get fucked. I wonder if we’re setting stakes and creating tension that could eventually lead to Harper being “right” and that meaning nothing for her short play. We see that the UK Labour government is doing everything they can to present as the inverse, the antidote to Britain’s disastrous conservative Brexit government, which is why the Prime Minister’s dipshit hatchet man (“Ricky Martin, with a Y”) is so eager to award Tender a license. They are distancing themselves from conservative economic protectionist policies that were just xenophobia in the form of regulation, but in doing so open themselves to grifters and thieves like Tender. It’s another example of the show telling us this market is based entirely on sizzle without even passing interest in steak. It’s more of the brilliant layering and bone deep sociopathy that made this episode fun to think about. Why don’t we switch to Kwabena, this was the most time we’ve gotten with him so far and I’m really into him. He’s a quick witted, swinging dick libertine and I could feel him picking up some of the energy the show lost when the great David Jonsson dipped.

Jay: Kwabena reminds me of Gus. I love how he is less serious about punctuality (Harper is showing that it is not only white women who care about being on time). He’s a great laidback foil to Harper, who reminds me of a class conscious Black woman who knows she is desired as long as she keeps grinding. To see Gus was to see class privilege. He was from the same world that the executives of Pierpoint were from, which is why he expected to be treated respectfully by management. He was master of the universe, so when he saw that Pierpoint was playing with him, trying to make him a company man for the white establishment, he rejected their hierarchy,

dyed his hair, and started working for Bloom. What I loved about Gus was his unapologetic embrace of being a gay Black man, how uppity he is, but also how free he was with his sexuality. At times, he was annoying, but he was also there for Harper after her panic attack. That’s something that reminds me of a ton of economically free Black kids: They can be jerks, but they do still care about Black people, more than these crackers ever will. Gus, we miss you bud.

Abe: One of the great strengths of this show has been its ability to cycle talent in and out, and perhaps Kwabena will honor this “Next Man Up” legacy. Let’s end back with Yaz. The show is emphasizing her connection to Viscount Alexander Norton, which goes back to the roots of her attraction to Henry, when with a tap on his phone he erases a damning article about her father’s disappearance and her disgrace. It’s the threat of a lawsuit from Charles’ victims in the company he embezzled money out of, and her ability to threaten them with Norton’s influence behind her, that spurs her to reconnect with Henry and drive out to his estate with Rob to settle for a marriage of convenience. To get back to control, she clearly loves being able to wield British media like a spiked bat, the protection and power it affords her. Last episode Yaz is fucking Lord Norton’s nephew while making deep and uncomfortable eye contact with him on the hood of a car in his driveway, and now she has used the family publishing empire again to solve a Tender problem, giving Bauer column space to pen a pro Monarchist op-ed Bari Weiss would salivate to run. Henry is clearly upset, by the op-ed itself and how irresponsibly his wife plays with the integrity of the newspaper but more so because Yaz went behind his back to deal directly with his uncle in a matter that affects the company he’s CEO of, and one would think, skirts legality. It begs the question, is Yaz on her way to becoming Rupert Murdoch? Something even worse?

Jay: She’s moving with a darkness that can only be matched on an October night of Yankee baseball. It’s scary. Marisa Abela has been excellent though, it seems like her acting is getting even better from the beginning of the series to the fourth season, where she is becoming darker and darker — a more sinister version of Joan Holloway with much higher stakes. Industry doesn’t let anyone off the hook — even the people who are guilty of sexual violence.