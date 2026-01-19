At the beginning of the second episode of the fourth season of Industry, Henry Muck suffers something that hasn’t occurred much in his life of privilege: He loses. It is in an election for Officer of Wakefield Constituency, a seat held by the conservative party for a generation, which has changed hands, to a Labour candidate called Jennifer Bevan. In the aftermath, Muck is hungover with the sun glaring directly in his bedroom as a disapproving Yasmin looks on. There’s a brunch to attend with his Uncle Lord Norton and his wife and his 40th birthday party is later in the evening. Furthering Henry’s humiliation, Yasmin is using the party as an excuse to invite Bevan to court her and ease tensions between the politician and her uncle’s conservative rag.

Post taking the L, Henry is in the throes of depression, as his father was on the precipice of his 40s, before killing himself in front of Henry. Out hunting gamebird, Muck tells his uncle the various cocktails of anti-depression meds he’s experimented with to try to beat his demons back haven’t worked, including Lithium, which he gave up on because it caused him to gain a few pounds. “You know what would have been more loving? A fucking vasectomy”, Henry says to his Uncle, when Lord Norton brings up the love his father had for his son. It’s heavy, oedipal stuff and we’re only ten minutes into the episode.

Joining Yasmin at his birthday party is her Aunt, her late father Charles’ sister Codrelia, who talks about falling for a new, younger man. When the subject inevitably turns to how the first few months of Yasmin’s marriage is going, she is both cynical and utterly gloomy, telling her niece that unconditional only invites suffering on a wife and that men are wired to abuse their love. We’ve seen earlier in the episode, Henry refuses a handjob in the tub, telling Yasmin that she could see other men if she wants satisfaction. So her aunt’s words stick to her, as Harper’s words will when, later in the episode, over a plate of cocaine lines, she tells Yasmin that none of the status that being Lady Muck affords her will make people respect her.

Our friend Whitney from Tender is at the reception as well, tempting Henry with a devil’s bargain, clearly persuaded by Yaz to give her husband a job that will get him out of bed. Shockingly, it’s the newly open position as the CEO of Tender. Whitney needs a British native, a noble who can provide access to the island’s institutions of wealth, politics, and influence for the bank Tender wants to become. If nothing else, Henry can do that.

Kit Harrington plays Muck with a volatility that evokes a petulant child not getting his way on the soccer field in a youth league. He is so bottled up that he instantly shuts down whenever Yasmin or his Uncle is yelling at him. For a powerful, swole man, he is emotionally stunted — making him almost as physically inadequate as he is mentally inadequate. Underneath the rich boy bravado is an impotent manchild struggling with his mental illness, addiction (Yasmin reveals there’s a clause in their prenup specifically hinging on his drug use), and suicidal ideation.

At his birthday dinner, in gilded costume, an acid-brained Henry surveys the scene, a group of people at the table that includes Harper, his uncle, and Jennifer Bevan. He is explosive towards Bevan, accusing her of “whoring herself” to his Uncle. The truth is that every interaction his family has is transactional. There isn’t a single moment in Henry’s life that feels real besides his fights with his Uncle, familial trauma is constant for a boy who doesn’t have any passion or purpose in life now that he lost the election and the purpose he so needs. A close, profane friend, who reads like an old frat mate, referred to as “Commander” appears suddenly at the height of Henry’s debauched embarrassment. Commander abruptly whisks Henry off to raise hell as the baffled partygoers look on, leaving behind a bewildered Yasmin to apologize.

Henry and his friend go to the bar to get pissed, fuck, and fight. Commander is like gas to Henry’s fire: being with him clearly provokes the darkness inside of him. A local drunk starts to make fun of Yasmin — calling her a tourist in her own manor as well as Stable Girl, due to what he calls her affinity for “horse cocks” — Commander tells him to “shine his shoes” and Muck hits him with his glass before savagely beating him until blood is running down his wrist. He looks more alive than he has been since Lumi at the outset of season 3.

After Yasmin walks in on her Aunt giving Otto Mostyn a blowjob — Otto comments that she has a better mouth than her brother — she has the servants collect her aunt’s luggage and kicks her out. It’s the middle of the night but Yasmin has an axe to grind. Her Aunt didn’t come to Charles’s funeral. “You always told me that he walked on water”, Yasmin says. “You must have heard the rumor about his tastes.” She all but admits that her and Charles engaged in incest, saying, “It was a different time”, in a weak attempt to excuse her brother’s appetites. She also claims that Yasmin’s father was going to abort her until she found out Yaz was going to be a girl. It triggers everything Yasmin is trying to escape from her childhood, leered over from the minute she was born to a family of pedophilic freaks.

At the bar, Muck meets a Priest who claims he Baptized Henry, married his parents and buried his father. After the fight the priest whispers words that we do not immediately hear but undeniably affect Henry. Outside the bar Commander reveals his slit throat, and we realize he, and likely the priest, and who knows how much of the evening was a drug induced hallucination, that Commander is a deathly apparition of his father, and both he and the priest warn Henry that he is fated to meet his father’s premature, tragic death. Henry is broken by the memories this stirs, goes home and runs his car on park in the garage, filling it with carbon monoxide that is on the verge of suffocating Henry when he imagines he hears Yasmin’s voice, which jolts him awake on time to open the door and prevents him from killing himself.

As he wakes up and drives back, a rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” by Andy Williams plays. Yasmin rushes downstairs and they make desperate love on the hood of the car while Henry’s uncle looks on from a second floor window, both creepy and triumphant, uttering to himself, “Spring is coming”. Henry Muck has officially beat his father by one sunrise; he’s his senior now. It is a hopeful moment, the reunited couple driving into the world and away from the manor and the crush of history, until Henry suggests to Yasmin they should try for a child, repeating what he has called his father’s great sin, and clearly upsetting Yaz. Trouble ahead.

With me as always to talk about the episode is a true eccentric, a bon vivant who doesn’t care about life’s borders or boundaries, Abe Beame. Abe, we just saw a masterful exercise in Dickensian storytelling and an emotional breakthrough. What did you make of it?

Abe: Jayyyyyyysssssson *drags shackles ominously*, this evening at the Lexa Gates show you will be visited by three spirits– but seriously what a fucking episode. To me this Muck-focused detour was more like an answer to last season’s Safdie-infused Rishi ep, a one-off where a somewhat peripheral character gets to take the reins for an hour, and it was a ride. Kit Harrington did more and better work here than several years of playing John Snow as a messianic carton of milk and it serves as punctuation on what has been an unreal performance going on its second season. The shot of him pummeling that arsehole kid, jaw grinding, eyes bugged and dilated by LSD, soaked in proletariat blood up to the elbow of his cravat, it might be the single image of the episode/season/series, etc. Or is it a photo negative image? The episode was full of Kubrick allusions, Shostakavich waltzes and the return of “Funeral of Queen Mary” and the party theme (with some hand held camera moves), which is a clear Barry Lyndon reference, and my interpretation is they’re telegraphing the class based message behind that film has flipped in England. The scion of a media baron and his conservative party has lost an election in a generational shift to Labor, the victor is then invited to Muck’s birthday party in a show of blatant disrespect. This model of old blood and money is giving way to a new power structure piloted by ambitious, duplicitous, gifted drawing room politicians like Yaz- literally towering over Henry in her costume and running his life for him- and power and money mad ghouls like Harper and Whitney. Thoughts?

Jay: Every episode of Industry is a pressure cooker. It is full of volatile situations and the birthday party was one of its best. I didn’t notice the Barry Lyndon stuff until you just said it, and it’s an interesting theory. Harrington’s work in this episode is career defining. Not just the explosive parts that will run as his Emmy reel when he’s up for an award next year; it’s also the quiet physical gestures, the bottling of emotions, how sluggish he looks physically. Great performance by Harrington. The Harper stuff is interesting. I love how her arguments with Yasmin feel like they’re part of an ongoing five year argument. Don and Peggy bickered like that, as did Tony and Carmela. Every great show has that core relationship where every fight scene contains those layers of history between main protagonists. Yasmin’s biggest fear is that she can’t wash away the taint of being Charles Hanani’s daughter, and all of the privilege, power, and damage that came with it. She got a dose of that fear with my episode MVP, Yasmin’s Aunt. Who was yours?

Abe: It’s Harrington (who by the way, has a clinically depressed person ever been that fucking ripped?) but if this episode has a runner up for MVP its Max Minghella, once again fucking terrifying in that serial killer zoom as he sells Henry on his own vision of Henry’s narrative and performing his warped idea of flirtation with Harper when he reveals his Gatsby ascension was becoming a literal death merchant. Whitney seems like he’s always on the verge of trying to fuck you or buy your soul and they’re doing a tremendous job laying bricks for his villain arc. But Claire Forlani’s shocking appearance as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka gave us an electric three scene performance. It’s perfect casting of a former 90s it-girl who was public about her brushes with Harvey Weinstein. What did you love about it?

Jay: It is very difficult to play a character for a single episode and seamlessly fit into the show. It’s even harder to play a character with a backstory that occurs offscreen but we immediately completely understand her as a person. We have to believe Cordelia not only as Yasmin’s Aunt, but also as a strand in Charles’s web of sexual perversion. She nailed it without missing a beat. There’s so much pain between her and Yasmin — an acknowledgement of their devotion and need for these grotesque men that will never treat them as equals and an acknowledgment of their complicity. It’s harrowing when she spits the breath mint Mostyn shoved in her mouth at Yasmin. When is the last time a TV show did casting that well and that meta before? I’m trying to remember. Is it Succession going with Kieran Culkin?

Abe: Decent question I’d have to give some thought to. Allison Williams as Marnie and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna on Girls comes to mind (which is a move Tarantino rips, using a bunch of nepo babies in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood). But let’s get back to the episode and what it portends for the rest of the season. It was such a bummer, from the dried blood beneath Yaz’s nose to her uncle’s leer and their intense eye contact mid-fuck on the hood of Henry’s car, we were not meant to buy the “happy ending” of that episode for a second. Muck essentially being forced by Yaz to become the CEO of Tender seems like a Titanic level disaster in the making. What do you prophesize is coming for the couple next?

Jay: Henry Muck is not a man meant to be the CEO of a company. It will be a car crash impossible to look away from. To me, the most interesting part of it isn’t what will happen, but how this will change Yasmin and Henry’s relationship. Will it break them, or will they become closer as he grows into CEO of this outfit? If we know anything about Yasmin, his position will be a package deal and she’ll be inserted into the company. Where is Jim Dycker in all this? How will Harper get involved? For all of the social grace that Yasmin possesses as a winer and diner of the right people, she has also struggled with making the smartest business moves in this muddy world of finance. Pride comes before the fall.