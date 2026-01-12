Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham's avatar
Graham
2d

Opening paragraph: reference to Harper operating out of

New York seems inaccurate

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jayson Buford · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture