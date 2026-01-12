Industry ended last season with Harper Stern, the ruthlessly ambitious college dropout, making a move to start her own fund under Otto Mostyn, a member of the gilded British elite. He is wealthy, bored, impressed by Harper’s amoral but bold decision making. This season opens with a fast-forward, to the fund in the swing of operation now in New York, and it appears as if Harper’s direction has yielded the last thing we’d expect: boring, chalk growth. She lords over her office from her throne, her threads expensive and outsized, but feels stifled by Otto’s conservatism and political ambition (he’s becoming a Lord), which prevents her from being as bold as she’d like to be, shorting the companies she’d like to short, hemmed in by Mostyn’s sudden bout of “conscience” in his aspiration to attain something he suddenly sees as greater than wealth: Power.

Joining her in her headquarters are Sweetpea, the Only Fans model and junior trader that sparred with Rishi on the trading floor last season, and another young trader played by Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh. The office feels youthful, we’re far from Pierpoint. Feeling endlessly trapped by the will of old white men richer than her, playing games with her capital, Harper decides to gate the fund. When she does, James Ashford, who was the first to voice his damning skepticism towards Lumi last season pre-IPO and has apparently had personal relations with Harper, has a stroke in her office. Seeing the lack of autonomy as a dead end, she reaches out to her old mentor Eric Tao to propose getting the band back together.

Industry has taken lengths to show that it is unclear if Harper is truly good at her job or if, as Rob once put it, “she just always has the foot on the accelerator” in a business that rewards quick and dirty players. We’ve seen her step over the line, commit insider trading, or shiv Yasmin in the back “inadvertently”, but what she does have is a spirit of competition. Lord Mostyn perhaps speaks to the nagging doubts in the back of Harper’s mind when he makes it clear to Harper that she is not here on merit but rather because he needed a face — a Black face — willing to carry out his morally flexible dirty work. As Ice Cube said on Death Certificate: “Here’s what they think about you!”

There are new characters this season. Whitney Halbestram, played by Max Minghella, who helps run the fintech smut fee processor Tender is friends with Yasmin, who is hosting a soiree that Harper attends. “Yasmin has a habit of making the right connections at the right time”, Whitney says. Whitney is dealing with his CEO Jonah Atterbury, played by Kal Penn, who is comfortable sticking with the steady, profitable business he and his college buddy built together. Siren, a porn company that Tender processed payments for, is under fire for being a little bit too filthy, especially as it relates to teenagers being on the site (Harper, up to old tricks, is shorting Siren with inside intel Rishi stole from a conservative politician’s speech writer). Whitney has other ideas, and in his ambition to expand to sectors that turn their nose up at porn and gambling revenue, fires Siren, fka Colonel Creampie, as a client without consulting his CEO.

Harper and Whitney spend the night blowing each other’s backs out, and the next morning she receives a call from the journalist we open the episode with, Jim Dycker (Stranger Things refugee Charlie Heaton), who says he is investigating Tender and alerts Harper that she’s shorting the wrong company. The woman who Jim slept with was a Tender employee, Whitney’s assistant, played by Kiernan Shipka (aka, Sally Draper of Mad Men), who shows up in his office and at Yasmin’s party. Another surprise is waiting for Harper as she goes into work: Eric has answered the call, bored with retirement and the rich life, and wants to open an office with his mentee and sometimes mortal enemy. “The problem with heaven on earth is that nobody wants it when it’s here”, Eric confesses.

Industry is at its best when its characters are double crossing each other, staring into the abyss of wealth, ambition, and hedonism. The Tender board votes Atterbury out and Whitney as the interim CEO. Whitney is an intriguing character: a man who seems like Harper’s white male twin, just as ruthless and willing to get muddy to get what he wants.

Just when we think the episode is over, Henry Muck comes out to his piano in a lonely common room, crushes some pills, and begins playing the piano ominously. So now, as we will throughout this season, let’s open up the discussion with my colleague, Abe:

Abe: Jayson, it’s 1 AM on a Tuesday in January here in New York City, and I couldn’t be happier to be back in the doc serving as the Ariel Hukporti to your Mo Diawara. I fired up a new episode of Industry this evening, the cokey new wave synths hit, I rose to my feet, saluted my watermarked laptop screen and screamed “I’m a man and I’m relentless!” Like Harper Stern, our old friend from the Marty Supreme premier at Alice Tully Hall, you’ve just turned 30, so happy birthday to you both, and I do hope you’ll handle your milestone better than Harper is, shredding her mom’s birthday card, fucking her clients, fucking her employees, overruling her own traders, impatient with her clients when they request a bare minimum of oversight in regards to how she’s handling their money, and generally behaving in the same blind and deaf tyrannical fashion that she resented as a young trader and employee. It begs the question, is anything ever going to be enough for Harper?

Jay: For all of Harper’s incredible instincts as a character — she’s a much more honest person when it comes to her politics than some of the other characters — the show does an excellent job of showing her as a lifer that will constantly be unhappy if she keeps on going at this rate. The complex thing about Harper is that she kind of knows that. Is there anything but the game and the riches you chase? I had immediate empathy for her the moment Lord Mostyn barks at her, undressing her as a diversity hire for his fund. All of that glamour, all of that ambition and she is still just an angry Black woman to them. Affectionately, Eric says: “you are an angry Black woman”, showing their relationship to still be the mix of humor and prickly honesty it has always been. What do you make of Harper and her identity in this episode?

Abe: Well look, I appreciate the show lets Harper be a piece of shit anti-hero, as she is here, but let’s go back to Otto Mostyn for a minute because in my opinion it’s the biggest flaw in the episode. If you watch the finale of e3 back to back with the premier of e4, he’s a different person. He goes from a gloriously slimy, Shakespeare quoting smarmy Bond villain/Scar in The Lion King who values the dollar over any moral code to a prim, highkey racist Protestant who is bending over backwards to impress his polite society friends. It feels like a complete betrayal of a character akin to when season 3 of The Wire turned cautious, Machiavellian Avon Barksdale into Nino Brown. The writers room has to Poochie Mostyn to get Eric back with Harper and I think it was a cheap out. But let’s quickly turn to Eric’s hilarious golf outing. Putting Trump on the green as a slow, inconsiderate asshole definitely feels like something a friend that played 18 at Mar-a-Lago passed on to Konrad and Mickey and is a move only Industry would have the gall and sense of humor to try. Eric is as awkward and pervy as ever telling Harp he doesn’t have a fetish when it comes to his significantly younger Black girlfriend. Laziness aside, I love that it appears we’re finally getting the proper partnership between mentor and mentee we’ve always wanted. Thoughts?

Jay: Mostyn has always had a sinister energy to me. Even in the previous season, he alludes to “causing trouble”, not to mention he is playing squash with Lord Nortron and Henry. I don’t share the same surprise as you do. It is not out of the question that someone like that shares retrograde views on race and he is using Harper. I mean, he is British, after all. Eric Tao left Pierpoint because he was forced out by a merger; he would have stayed on that floor barking at junior traders with that Louisville Slugger in his hands until the wrinkles in his face became permanent. They feel like the closest thing this show gets to something like Mad Men, where the mentor and mentee are working together, pushing each other even when the one or the other doesn’t want to be pushed.

Abe: Yeah look I don’t doubt Mostyn is a total monster but I just think he’s portrayed in s3 as someone who values the dollar above everything else, recognizes a fellow amoral viking in Harper, and the show seemed to be setting up a Pacino/Keanu Devil’s Advocate relationship that could’ve been interesting rather than taking whiteout to that entire plotline and turning him into a square who would utter a line like “Short selling companies that act in the public interest is the work of vultures, and we’re not vultures”. But I won’t belabor the point. Let’s move to Tender. I think the impulse is to award Kal Penn MVP for bringing back Kumar as a tech bro Roman Emperor who gets the episode’s best lines, but I really appreciated what Max Minghella was up to. All these years later he gets a turn playing Zuckerberg and his version is a fucking grim reaper who loves getting pegged. What’s your read?

Jay: One of the best performances in David Fincher’s zeitgeist defining masterpiece The Social Network is Minghella playing the frat bro minion to the Winkleboss Twins. We don’t know much about his character but it is after his plodding that the Twins decide to finally file a lawsuit against Mr. Zuckerberg, effectively outing them as the ruling class that the new money class like Zuckerberg is now getting a leg up against. Minghella fits into the Industry universe seamlessly. It’s the faux humility that lands right on the furrow of his brow, mixed with the killer instinct that seems to get awoken whenever there is a tough decision to be made. He might look innocent until his eyes darken and he shanks you. The plot line about the porn company was fascinating. I love when Industry isn’t afraid to give us business jargon that us regular folks have to decode. It reminds me of when Mad Men would have you invested in Sterling Cooper’s ability to charm Lucky Strike. What’s your read on the brief reappearance of Rishi?

Abe: I wanted more Rishi. I was concerned during that portion of the episode we were looking at a season that counterbalanced the paper thin woke investing movement of s3 with a conservative regulation movement against “immoral” apps like Siren, being employed as a political football in s4 (But really, what is pornography anyways? If a woman wants to record her flatulence into a microphone and monetize it, it’s her agency). In the sting Rishi pulls is on Minister of Industry and Labor Jennifer Bevan’s speechwriter who has the Siren app with his favorite blonde with big naturals ready to fire up at a moment’s notice, in the whole Mostyn turn, it feels like we’ve trod this ground already- the hypocrisy of moral posturing in the morally bankrupt world of finance-- but the shift at the end of the episode when Whitney rooks Jonah seems to be what this season is actually going to be focused on. As for Rishi, I always want more Rishi, who seems to be some kind of field opp for Harper even after she horribly humiliated him, but it’s a good look. He seems to be a better spy than he was a trader, husband, father, human being, etc.

Jay: Rishi is always more interesting when you look through the bravado. He was a Brown man struggling with his place in Britain’s rigid class hierarchy. “Rajah not Roger” was one of my favorite lines in all of Industry last season. What can the writers do this time around? My original thought was that Rishi should be gone like Gus and Rob are, characters that we said goodbye to even if it hurt us to do so. But, he is back, and Sagar Radia does great work playing the madman. Any final Yasmin thoughts? I have a feeling that the next episode will feature a ton of her and Mr. Henry Muck.

Abe: Yeah, that “Funeral of Queen Mary” needledrop was electric. I’m not a pill guy, what do we think he was crushing. Oxy’s? Xanax? Adderall? I’m also glad you brought up Rob. Other than Mostyn, my big disappointment was his absence. We knew Harry Lawtey wasn’t coming back, but Rob as a heartbroken legalized mushroom CEO in Silicon Valley would’ve been an absolutely incredible element in the mix this season. Yaz seems to be in her element. Her strength at Pierrepoint was always connecting people and figuring out however best to service her clients, now she’s thrown out the pretense of “a job” and has made martinis, blow and friends her full-time gig. I think it was a solid season premier all in all, perhaps a tad perfunctory but they’ve adequately set the board and we’ll see where it goes from here. How does it sit with you?

Jay: Good first episode. They seem to be gearing towards another ambitious season. Konrad and Mickey are good for it though, and I don’t doubt their ability to get us hooked. I’m excited.