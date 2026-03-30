Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

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eli's avatar
eli
7d

great piece man. at the end of the day, this transplant will root for the mets, and you want transplants to root for the mets, because the yankees are the evil empire. thats the way it should be

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Patrick J. Sauer's avatar
Patrick J. Sauer
7d

Great stuff. So many big ideas within. I first transplanted in ‘93. Left for grad school came back in ‘98 or ‘99. I am a Mets guy but I can attest for Bronx-based Yankees culture as the only white Ricky MT western transplant (Montana isn’t the Midwest) who lived in the BRONX Bronx back in the proverbial day.

But I’ll let you be the judge of that…

https://pjsauer.medium.com/up-jump-the-boogie-down-029dbd500e79

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