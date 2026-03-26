Kanye West is coming out with a new album at midnight. So far, the details have been scarce. We know that it has eighteen tracks, including “Preacher Man”, which was released to moderate acclaim last season. We know that it is scheduled to come out at midnight, that there is supposed to be a listening party somewhere, that there is no Artificial Intelligence on the vocals. The way the track list was announced in the way only Kanye can announce something: a long sheet of paper with the songs written on it in black ink. Yeezus had those mysterious photos, songs on it that came to life when we heard the musty, enormous production when we pressed play. It is nostalgia for the time when Mr. West was a factor, a relevant cultural finger that had the finger on pop culture in a way no rapper has had since, even at his most mischievous, even through his insanity.

It’s impossible to talk about Kanye West without being accused of nostalgia. This is not 2013 though. He’s coming off of two big international shows and a full page apology in a newspaper for his lack of mental stability in the past eight years of American life. The apology claimed that the reason for his issues was his lack of consistency in taking his medication for bipolar disorder but also some remaining brain damage from his horrific car accident in 2002, the inspiration for the song “Through the Wire.” Cynics, which you would probably be right to be one, thought that the apology was another way for him evade consequences for his actions, or another way to introduce himself as someone that the mainstream rap power structure could do business with. Either way, Ye has been as silent as Ye can possibly be lately; Bully comes at the most tranquil portion of this era of mental unrest.

Part of me wonders how twisted the dude actually is, or if he is an eight year old trapped in the body of a 48 year old. “No More Parties in LA” has one of his most pertinent, potent lines. “A 38 year old eight year old with rich nigga problems/tell my wife that I hate the Rolls so I don’t ever drive it”, he spits, in one of the best verses of his illustrious career. Kanye doesn’t want to be told what to do; he’s the kid playing with his legos that won’t stop unless there is food at the table, and even then, he is bringing his legos with him so he can build a car right next to his mashed potatoes. Yet, there is a white male gerontocracy that is running the country right now that Kanye has lent his great name to. He conversed with these people, and while there is a history of complicated Black thinkers conversing with their enemy, the optics of it was disappointing. This is the same gerontocracy preventing trans athletes from competing in the Olympics because of transphobia and a reactionary ideals of gender. They’re infiltrating hip-hop spaces, pushing the genre and its some of its more famous content creators more right wing by the minute. They’re arresting immigrants, locking them inside steel paddy wagons. And Ye spoke to these people, shouted out their rhetoric, hurt fans, annoyed his haters even more. Some of the greatest artists are notoriously defiant, the same fire that made them great will make them impossible to know. Yet, Kanye took it too far; he reached a point where he was not an artist; he was an unrepentant asshole using his justified mental illness to continue being a jerk.

Yet, I love the man’s music, been inspired by the man himself at times in my life, and I hope for Bully to be great. A good friend of mine jokingly accused me of being ableist when I said that 40 year olds tend to not make masterful albums in hip-hop. I am not above being slightly glib, and I certainly was being that, but I am also not incorrect. Roc Marciano continues to make strong music but he isn’t defining a subgenre like he did fifteen years ago. Gucci Mane is a self-help professional now. 4:44 is only a masterpiece if you’re trying to save up for your son’s college fund and even then, the rapping on it isn’t quite as sharp as Mr. Carter’s flow when he was in the club popping bottles with girls or popping a bottle on someone’s head; nor do I want to hear Shawn Corey Carter apologize for cheating, even though it was probably in his best interest not to lose his family. (Speaking of being inspired by complicated, sometimes ridiculous people. I didn’t want to write a full blogpost about it but sometimes we, both his fans and even his sharpest critics, overthink Jay-Z’s words and influence. He’s a drug dealer turned artist: some things he says is sharp — you can learn a lot about the mystery that he has been able to cultivate in his career — and some things he says is absolutely silly, like his justification for his immoral capitalism).

We live in an underground hip-hop world now. The toxicity is alive in the mainstream; the run that the mainstream had was imperial but it is like the capitalist bubble finally burst and made the game infiltrated, sour, and full of rot. It’s dry outside, the last of a dying empire is in the form of Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Even Carti sounded like clout accumulator on the often-brilliant, sometimes clinical MUSIC; NBA Youngboy’s reign in 2025 felt three years too late, though his legal issues caused that delay in status; even though one was impressed by the spectacle of it, the passion of the YN’s, the diversity amongst the crowd, Youngboy’s quality felt merely average. The game is going back to basics and it is exciting; rappers like Veeze and Xaviersobased are deconstructing the genre, collapsing all of the traditional structure we were taught, almost starting genres from scratch while still being indebted to other stars as well. Something new is brewing. In ten years, hip-hop will be on top again. We had a thirty year run of unparalleled success. Now, we’re starting new. What is better than building something from scratch again?

Yet, I miss when the great rappers were also stars. The game has always been regional, always been full of such depth that all the talk about the mainstream being dead can reek of casual fandom. Whenever there was Jay-Z, there was late period Gang Starr, solo Prodigy, and M.O.P. Where there was 50 Cent, there was Dipset; where there was Drake, there was Almighty So. Still, what was better when rap stars were able to be such dynamic celebrities with enormous influence on pop culture. The life of Kanye West is a life of pop stardom in the form of a rap centric world. Man, I miss when these dudes were dangerous and famous, hood and popular. I promise everyone that Bully won’t be good. I really want it to be, though.