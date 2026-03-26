Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

Jayson Buford's LOTS OF COMMAS

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Akili's avatar
Akili
Mar 26

thank you for this

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jubjub
Mar 26

couldn’t have said it better myself. i've been sad that rap doesn’t have the same influence as it used to. paradoxically, it is still a big part of everything that does have influence. but i’m excited for these new rappers coming up that are doing things in a way i've never heard.

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