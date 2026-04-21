Jalen Brunson reverted to playing hero ball when the New York Knicks’s lead dissipated in the fourth quarter. You want to know what the worst part of watching that was? It wasn’t the fact that it ended in a 107-106 loss. It wasn’t Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s strip with thirteen seconds left, which was more embarrassing to watch than given credit for. (It was like Alexander-Walker had every move figured out and Brunson was going in quicksand against a defender much bigger than him). It wasn’t even that his teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns — reminder to all the folks watching: shockingly, Brunson and Towns are on the same team — was standing in the corner like a mook even though whenever he was given the ball, he was a factor, a forceful weapon that the Hawks don’t have a weapon for. It wasn’t even the eventual, Kobe-like game-tying shot that almost makes you forget how selfish the rest of his play was. It wasn’t any of those things. Those things annoyed the hell out of me, annoyed me like an overly positive drama teacher buzzing in my ear, but it still wasn’t the worst part of watching him play that way. The worst part of watching him pound the ball and shoot as if he was in his backyard with nobody around him, was that it was predictable. I’ve seen it before and it probably won’t be the last. Of course, this was going to be his default when things got tough. Brunson is the corporate “King of New York”, the hero that we need and deserve, the man with the power to change our hearts, so of course he pounded the ball at the end of the game. Because he needs to be the hero; he is the best player on the team, as long as Towns isn’t getting the ball as much as he should be, and so because of his status, the onus will always fall on him. Tonight, he — with the help of Mike Brown and OG Anunoby — failed us.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. It is not yet a pattern but a ripple of failure. This game reminded me of the second game of the Pistons series last season, where he played grotesque hero ball, unethical basketball until finally the Pistons rightfully beat us by three points. Tonight, was similarly distressing. The Knicks had a fourteen point lead in the fourth quarter, were outscored by thirteen in the fourth by the Hawks, and it was partly because of how stagnant the offense got. Brunson is at his best when the offense is flowing, playing a two man game with Towns that can be equal amounts of punishing for the defense and illuminating for the offense. It happened in the first game, when Towns had a lane for a drive after a pick and pop. So, when Towns is open and involved in the offense, the team is better and more frightening. The daylight that Brunson can find after working with Towns is exactly what he should be cultivating, not a late in the clock step back that only happens after his pounds the rock because he isn’t passing anyone the ball.

Look, he’s an excellent player. I love Jalen Brunson for how much he wants to win a title for this city, for his jab-stepping three point daggers, for his funky layups off the glass. He’s a fantastic ambassador for the outsized ambition that one might have in New York. Brunson is the city’s booster, it’s zenith of work ethic and showstopping skill. Brunson is the team leader. This thing will go as far as he will take it. It will also go as far as Towns will take it, so Towns has to be focal point of this entire team. If not, why is he here? There is no selfish responsibility, only five fingers balled together to make a powerful fist. Towns needs to be given the opportunity to be the middle finger. I know that Brunson has read all of the NBA liner notes about having the heart of a champion, all of the heroic stories of Great Men Who Scored, players that lead their teams to the championship. That is a powerful thing for a precocious player like Brunson, someone who is a son of a coach. He’s waited for this moment this whole life. Still, he can’t take over the games without spreading the ball. It is not all on him. Yes, he was selfish last night, visibly, putting the team in harm’s way while they missed Towns’s versatility on offense, his ability to back down the Hawks’s lighter pound defenders. (Not helping matters is OG Anunoby, who is an excellent defender, but who was merely average on offense. It was deflating to see him miss two free throws that he needed to make. Embarrassing moment by Anunoby, which again, is not the first time that missed free throws by Anunoby led to a collapse. This is coming from a dude that is supposedly frustrated with the flow of the offense. Sure, but you need to hit your free throws).

Back to the night being predictable, the Knicks are much better than this Hawks team. Our best guys are better than their best guys, despite the great showing by C.J. McCollum late in the game. The Knicks should have won tonight. Mike Brown’s experiments went too far, and maybe, he needed someone to reign him in and say “hey, Mike, just go with Brunson and Towns for the rest of this second quarter because we have two days off and we need to break the backs of these guys.” In trying to focus what the best lineups are, we dropped a game. Yesterday, the New York Post’s Mike Vaccarro wrote “its imperative that they follow a feel-good Game 1 with a feels-even-better Game 2. The road ahead for the Knicks is going to be hard enough. It would behoove them to take care of business — and that means taking care of the Hawks, at home — as quickly as they can.” This was accurate: this fanbase wants to believe that they can bring home a title to this long suffering fanbase that has opened up their arms to this era with no inhibitions. The crazed, viral thirsty animals that are going to spend their time screaming in front of a camera for clout cannot take away from the true fans that are here because their soul burns for a chance at glory that never fleets. Tonight’s game was a chance to show all of us, from older gods who are here after years of suffering, to younger cats whose first favorite player had to be Marcus Morris, that they were a serious contender. They failed at that.

As a fan, I am pissed. They are better than this team. The Knicks had a chance to continue the vibe of the first game and instead, the Hawks got right back in it. As a rational human being, I am betting that the Knicks win in five or six games. McCollum had an abnormal game, and while he is a terrific scorer, he won’t play better than Brunson or Towns again. Yet, so much of this game is something that could have been avoided but it wasn’t, and now, the Knicks have to go to Atlanta with the series tied at one. It was predictable. It was devastating. I’m just disappointed in how they blew a layup and now things will be increasingly harder. I wanted it to be an easy win. Now, Brunson has to adjust. He usually does, and obviously nobody is going to be a perfect player, but the fix is so easy, so avoidable that it is hard not to be upset with #11 and his highlight package stubbornness. Is he the best player on a contender or is he the Godson of the GM? The rest of this series, this playoffs is a showcase for how good Brunson actually is. If he is the one, the rest of this series won’t be an issue. If not, then the selfishness will glare under the microscope.